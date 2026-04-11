Perimenopause: Why Denying Women Oestrogen Is a Medical and Ethical Failure

For decades, women in the perimenopausal transition have been told a harmful myth:

that they must wait until their periods stop for 12 months before they “qualify” for treatment.

This rigid, calendar‑based definition has caused immeasurable suffering — and it is time to call it what it is: a failure of clinical reasoning and a failure of compassion.

1. Perimenopause Is Not a Mild Prelude — It Is the Most Turbulent Phase

Perimenopause is characterised by erratic, unstable, and often low‑enough oestrogen.

This instability produces the very symptoms that drive women to seek help:

- Hot flushes and night sweats

- Irritability, anxiety, emotional volatility

- Memory lapses, brain fog, poor concentration

- Sleep disruption

- Irregular bleeding

- Palpitations and sympathetic overdrive

These symptoms are not psychological.

They are neuroendocrine instability — and they deserve treatment.

2. The Distinction Between Perimenopause and Menopause Is Academic

The body does not care whether a woman has had 12 months of amenorrhoea.

Her suffering is real long before that milestone.

Treating the calendar instead of the patient is not medicine.

It is bureaucracy masquerading as clinical care.

3. MRT/MHT Works — Even in Perimenopause

Menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), or MRT in your terminology, is the most effective treatment for:

- Vasomotor symptoms

- Mood instability

- Sleep disruption

- Cognitive fog

- Stress‑related physiological strain

Stabilising oestrogen reduces the amplitude of hormonal fluctuations, restoring equilibrium to the brain, cardiovascular system, and emotional centres.

4. The Ethical Double Standard

Young women with irregular cycles are routinely given combined oral contraceptives to:

- Regulate bleeding

- Stabilise hormones

- Improve mood

- Reduce PMS

No one says:

“You’re still menstruating, so you can’t have oestrogen.”

Yet perimenopausal women — who often suffer far more — are denied the same logic.

This inconsistency is indefensible.

5. The Cost of Untreated Perimenopause

When symptoms are dismissed or misdiagnosed, women are funnelled into treatments that do not address the root cause:

- SSRIs for “anxiety”

- Sleeping tablets for “insomnia”

- Mood stabilisers for “irritability”

- Counselling for “stress”

- Antihypertensives for stress‑driven BP elevation

Meanwhile, the underlying hormonal instability is ignored.

This is not care.

It is mismanagement disguised as caution.

6. The Cruelty of Withholding Oestrogen

Some “experts” still claim that oestrogen should not be given to perimenopausal women.

This stance is not supported by physiology, evidence, or ethics.

It is a relic of fear‑based medicine — and women pay the price.

Women in the perimenopausal period suffer for almost ten years from age 40 before they are offering MRT.

These women are in the prime of their lives, holding top jobs. Their companies rely on them, their families rely on them but some strange reason, they have been totally excluded from proper and safe treatment.

7. A Humane, Logical Approach

The principle is simple:

> Treat the woman, not the definition.

> Treat the symptoms, not the calendar.

> Treat the physiology, not the ideology.

Perimenopausal women with vasomotor, cognitive, and emotional symptoms deserve MRT.

Denying them relief is not protective — it is harmful.

Conclusion

Perimenopause is a period of profound hormonal instability that can derail a woman’s health, relationships, and sense of self.

Stabilising oestrogen is not indulgent.

It is evidence‑based, humane, and clinically rational.

It is time for medicine to stop gatekeeping relief and start treating women with the dignity they deserve.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

April 11, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Bio: Dr Rapiti is a family physician for over four decades in practice. He has a keen interest in mental health. Very early in practice he noticed women in the perimenopausal period presented with vasomotor symptoms and mental disorders.

He took the decision to treat perimenopausal symptoms in the same way as one would treat women in menopause. This was against the teaching

In this article he presents arguments justifying his decision.

He feels perimenopausal women have been severely neglected and this needs to be rectified.