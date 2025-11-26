Omicron Saved the World — Not the Toxic Vaccine

By Ellapen V. Rapiti

November 26, 2025

robertrapiti@gmail.com

It was Omicron — the highly mutated, highly infectious, and highly vaccine-resistant yet mild COVID strain — that ultimately saved the world from an artificial pandemic. Not the toxic and ineffective vaccine.

Omicron spread rapidly across the globe, bypassing the barriers of vaccine protection and natural immunity. But instead of bringing devastation, it brought relief. Its mild nature exposed the false narrative that only vaccines could end the crisis. By displacing earlier, more severe variants, Omicron turned the tide and allowed humanity to move forward — naturally, not pharmaceutically.

This truth, however, was heavily censored

The only groups to reject this fact are the corrupt pharma, captured academics, health authorities, medical boards, academic institutions, medical journals, the media and politicians on the one hand — and on the other, the gullible ignorant masses plus the majority of medical professionals who unquestioningly followed the lies of their corrupt professors like obedient sheep.



These institutions and individuals failed the public. They silenced dissent, censored the truth, and promoted a one-size-fits-all pharmaceutical solution that was neither safe nor effective. The vaccine was hailed as salvation, while natural immunity and scientific skepticism were ridiculed.

But history must record the reality:

It was Omicron, not the vaccine, that ended the pandemic.

This moment demands reflection. Independent thought, ethical medicine, and courage to speak against corruption are the true safeguards of public health. Without them, society remains vulnerable to manipulation and betrayal.

Let this reflection stand as a legacy marker — a reminder that truth, even when unpopular, must be spoken.

We urgently need a Nuremberg trial to investigate the people behind one of the worst crimes against humanity. We need ensure that this never ever happens again.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

November 26, 2025

Bio

Dr Rapiti is a family physician working in the huge suburb of Mitchells Plain Cape Town for over four decades. He treated over 4000 patients with COVID with a 99.97% success rate. He opposed the advice not to treat patients that were ill with COVID. He was and remains a staunch advocate of free speech, patients right to choose and open debate in science.

He laments the fact that medicine has become a cult like a religion instead of being a science where open debate is encouraged.

