Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fouzia's avatar
Fouzia
11h

💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Navem Pillay's avatar
Navem Pillay
1d

I agree doc ...the word mandatory is also misleading & is not obligatory

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture