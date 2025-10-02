We need discussions all over the world about vaccine efficacy and safety. We need to hear from ordinary parents to share the adverse events that their children endured after taking any vaccines. We can no rely on scientists working for the CDC, FDA and any other regulatory authority because none of them have proper data and if they do have the data, they either shunt it side or remove from the public's eye for scrutiny to promote the vaccine agenda of big pharma. Cervical cancer can be picked up with regular pap smears and can be treated.

HPV is a sexually transmitted disease, so why should every woman need to take it.

The hpv vaccine does have serious side effects and we really don't have the data to show that it reduces the risk of cervical cancer.

When there's good treatment for any medical condition, there absolutely no reason to a take a vaccine to prevent it and run the of acquiring serious adverse events, for which there is no cure. Once a vaccine is injected into the body, it cannot be removed.

For too long, academics, health authorities and government health agencies have been playing God and prescribing what's best for our health. During COVID these agencies ran tough shod over anyone who had a differing view. The COVID vaccine hasn't saved lives. how could it, if the level of immunity to protect individuals dropped to less than 50% after six months.

For too long, these academics, working for big pharma have been treating intelligent members of the public and medical doctors that disagreed with them or challenged them with absolute disdain. This arrogance must end. We must no longer listen to scientists who have any conflicts of interest. Unfortunately there's hardly one scientist working for the regulatory authorities or is attached to a university that is not on the payroll of big pharma.

I strongly maintain that every vaccine must go through rigorous testing, including all the childhood vaccines.

We must never ever allow vaccines to be made mandatory.