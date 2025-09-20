Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Ntombekaya
3h

Thank you Sir for sharing your thoughts with us it shows that this matter bother's you . As a mother of two I can stand and testify about these so called vaccine's are saving lives it is not true all we are seating with children who suffering from allergies, children not coping well at school . A child will take all this vaccine schedules but still contact TB but took BCG vaccine. One minute a child Is walking and after vaccines the child can no longer walk will be diagnosed with all sorts of things CP where all this sickness coming from my heart is broken. Why as we South African can not stand up for what is right for our children . Why are we waiting for the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA to bring us solutions and in their country they are fighting.

