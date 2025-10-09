Moratorium on mRNA Vaccines: An Urgent Imperative

Dr E V Rapiti, Cape Town — October 9, 2025

The mRNA vaccine experiment has failed. Millions were coerced into taking shots sold under the lie of being “safe and effective.” Instead, countless lives have been destroyed, families broken, and patients abandoned — while drug companies walked away with billions and zero accountability. It’s time to say enough. The call for a worldwide moratorium on mRNA vaccines can no longer be ignored.

A Global Call for Accountability

I fully support the worldwide call for an immediate moratorium on mRNA vaccines. These products were rushed, poorly tested, ineffective, and toxic. Millions — forced or duped by the false slogan “safe and effective” — have lost their health, their livelihoods, and in many cases, their lives.

Those who suffered irreversible, debilitating side effects were denied compensation, stripped of their jobs, homes, and dignity, and cast onto the streets. When they dared to speak out, they were smeared as “conspiracy theorists” or “mental cases” by society and the medical establishment. They were discarded as outcasts to face the consequences alone.

Profits Over Patients

Meanwhile, drug companies pocketed billions, shielded by immunity clauses that excused them from any responsibility for the suffering caused by their products. Health authorities — entrusted as custodians of public welfare — turned their backs, denying any link between the shots and their devastating consequences, even as mounting scientific evidence showed the vaccines were neither safe nor effective, nor superior to natural immunity.

Vaccines Are Not Sacred Cows

Vaccines must be constantly evaluated for safety, efficacy, and relevance. If these mRNA vaccines are as “safe and effective” as claimed, why do vaccine lobbyists consistently reject open, independent studies? Instead, they hide behind tired slogans such as “vaccines saved millions of lives” or “the greatest invention in medicine” — hollow mantras that collapse when challenged for scientific proof.

The Senate Hearings: A Turning Point

This charade was laid bare during the U.S. Senate hearings. Dr. Jake Scott, assistant professor of infectious diseases at Stanford, was exposed by Senator Ron Johnson, who asked him basic questions about how the mRNA vaccines work. Scott was left dumbstruck. When attorney Aaron Siri presented hard evidence showing that the vaccines were never properly tested and failed to save lives, Scott had no rebuttal — reduced to a child caught with his hands in the cookie jar.

Vaccine lobbyists like Dr. Scott are so obsessed with vaccine schedules that they have become totally insensitive to the rise in neurological disorders and chronic illnesses in children — now at epidemic proportions. Reasonable people are asking: Do money and prestige mean more to these lobbyists than the safety of ordinary citizens?

Time for Ethical Physicians to Speak

The time has come for ethical physicians to honour their Hippocratic Oath and stand with colleagues worldwide in demanding a moratorium on mRNA vaccines — to protect the health and wellbeing of our patients.

We can no longer remain silent while captured academics and media mouthpieces dictate what is “best” for our health. The future of medicine, ethics, and human rights demands nothing less.

---

Dr E V Rapiti

Family physician with over four decades of frontline experience.

Advocate of ethical, transparent medicine and a champion of human rights.

📧 robertrapiti@gmail.com | 📞 082 581 1846