listen to this report/description of modern China, which the devious western media does not want the rest of the world to know. The communist government of China in a span of 30 years lifted 700 million Chinese out of poverty and made them part of the middle class, they built the biggest net of fast-track railway lines in the world to connect every city to each other, they have a huge free trade economy, where small businesses are free to open and trade, 120 million Chinese travel out of China and they all return. China is the safest country in the world because clearly their citizens can find a way to earn a living without needing to resort to crime to survive.

The cost of living in China is extremely low when it comes to essentials like food, gas, energy and accommodation because the Chinese government has imposed a limit on prices. In ten years they have become the biggest manufacturers of EVs, which neither the US nor the EU can compete with.

When one compares the quality in life if China, the standards of living, the low cost of living, the low rate of crime and homelessness compared to what we see in the US which has the highest prison population, huge crime rate, where food prices have shot through the and there is a huge housing crisis, there can be little doubt in anyone's mind that the Chinese government is doing more for its citizens than the western democracies have done for the past century.

In the west all we have are rich families and rich oligopolies that have completely destroyed the middle class and destroyed the dignity of the workers, who have no or little human rights in the workplace.

It should not come as a surprise when the majority of the world's government starts adopting the Chinese style of running their countries to protect and provide for their citizens.

The global South can safely exist without the interference from the neo-colonists in the west, the control by the IMF, the g7 and the WEF to run their domestic and economic policies.

We can longer sit back and watch millions of people in the global South remain eternally impoverished and unemployed whilst the neo-colonists rape these countries off their natural resources.