Menopause Is Not a Pause—Resilience Is Not Treatment. It’s permanent and should be treated.

Menopause has been framed for generations as a temporary inconvenience—a phase to be endured.

This is misleading.

The decline in ovarian hormones is not a pause. It is a sustained physiological state. For many women, this results in persistent symptoms that affect nearly every domain of life—thermoregulation, emotional stability, cognition, sexual function, continence, and metabolic health.

Yet the dominant message remains: “it will pass.”

For many, it does not.

Women adapt. They endure. They reorganise their lives around symptoms that are never fully addressed. They continue working while sleep-deprived, maintain relationships while emotionally strained, and accept physical discomfort as an inevitable part of aging.

This is often described as resilience.

But resilience is not treatment.

When women experience persistent hot flushes, disrupted sleep, sexual pain, or urinary symptoms, they are not demonstrating strength by enduring them—they are compensating for a lack of adequate care.

Conditions such as Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause illustrate this clearly. These symptoms are frequently progressive, and when treatment is withdrawn, they often return.

This raises a simple but important clinical question:

If symptoms improve with treatment, and return when treatment is stopped, what does that tell us? Is it not possible that many elderly women end up being on diapers due to constant urinary urge and incontinence as a result of oestrogen deficiency?

It suggests that the underlying condition is not transient, but ongoing.

And if the condition is ongoing, should treatment also be reconsidered as ongoing? It’s somewhat anomalous that we would readily replace thyroid, insulin and even testosterone in men when they are deficient but when it comes to oestrogen and progesterone, we are hesitant if not dismissive about it.

This is not a radical proposition. It is a logical one.

In clinical practice, the reality is unmistakable. Women present with years of untreated or under-treated symptoms—having been reassured, dismissed, or offered fragmented care that fails to address the full scope of their condition. Many have simply learned to cope.

But coping is not the same as living well.

Hormone therapy, when appropriately prescribed and monitored, has the potential to restore function and quality of life in many women. It should not be viewed merely as short-term relief or optional comfort care, but as one component of a broader, structured strategy that supports long-term well-being.

This is not a call for indiscriminate treatment. It is a call to re-examine whether we are underestimating—and under-treating—a significant and persistent condition affecting millions of women.

The question is not whether menopause is natural.

The question is whether its consequences are being adequately addressed.

Based on the evidence in my practice, a deep dive into the literature I am off the firm opinion that women approaching mature adulthood have been forced to suffer for the major part of their lives due to ignorance, fear and the pervasive but unfounded myths. One of the most obnoxious myths that has to be totally destroyed is that “change of life is part of life- so women must just go through it, like soldiers on the battlefield field, fighting in the trenches, without ammunition”. There is plenty of good ammunition available but we are too afraid to use it.

The story of a 65 year old female

The story of a 65 year old patient who visited me recently illustrates the point I am making. She presented with an ingrowing toenail. I notice the look of weariness and loss interest in life, written all over her face.

I decided to run her through the checklist for menopause and she ticked all the boxes for GSM (genitourinary syndrome of menopause), emotional fluctuations, temperamental mood swings, loss of sex drive and a total lack in energy.

Her husband silently acknowledged the change in his wife but, he felt, that he must accept his wife’s new behaviour as part of life.

She was put on HRT, with an emphasis on diet, exercise, rest and a plan to enjoy the little pleasures of life.

She returned a week later for a toenail removal. She looked radiant and happy, her skin on her face was full of colour. She completely changed from the woman I saw a week ago.

She proudly informed me that she feels vibrant, happy and energetic and has decided to reopen her tuck shop. She found new energy to work again. She also felt the financial pinch by not earning a steady income through her business.

I have several other cases of lives of females that I have changed through appropriate intervention.

My greatest concern has been and still is that women,who are not treated for their hormonal deficiency during menopause have become exposed to a variety of toxic psychotropics, sedatives, anxiolytics, expensive natural medicines and addictive analgesics and reno-toxic antiinflammatory drugs. None of them really worked. They were merely band aids on a wound that needed stitching.

An study urgently needed

What is urgently needed is a huge study to investigate the benefits of treating the mature women with appropriate interventions and observe the overall change in the physical and emotional health of these women in their homes, relationships and in their workplace. This is the only way to conquer the outdated views on women’s health.

Debate is welcome. Silence is not.

Dr EV Rapiti

April 2026

About the author

Dr E.V. Rapiti is a family physician, clinical educator, and ethical advocate whose work challenges antiquated medical narratives that have harmed women for generations. He writes to provoke debate, not to preserve comfort — because silence has allowed outdated thinking to persist unchallenged.

His clinical practice has shown, time and again, that menopausal women — representing 50% of the world’s population in the last forty years of their lives — have been dismissed, misdiagnosed, or medicated with everything except what they actually needed. He argues that this neglect is not accidental; it is the result of entrenched myths, fear, and a long‑standing minimisation of women’s suffering.

Dr Rapiti’s mission is to dismantle these myths, expose the consequences of hormonal neglect, and advocate for evidence‑based interventions that restore dignity, function, and quality of life. His work spans clinical care, community education, and public advocacy, with a focus on empowering mature women whose symptoms have been normalised for decades.

He continues to counsel families, support vulnerable patients, and challenge systems that undermine human well‑being — insisting that meaningful change begins with honest, uncomfortable debate.

www.drrapiti.com