Menopause Is Not a Pause — It Is Menstruation‑Ending Syndrome (MEP)

Dr E.V. Rapiti • April 21, 2026 • www.drrapiti.com

For decades, the word “pause” in menopause has created a false impression — that this is a temporary disturbance, a brief hormonal wobble, something women simply “go through.”

This is medically inaccurate.

Menopause is not a pause. It is a permanent physiological state. A more honest and clinically coherent term is:

Menstruation‑Ending Syndrome (MEP)

Once ovarian hormones decline, they do not return. The fall in oestrogen and progesterone is continuous, rapid, and irreversible. And with this decline comes a constellation of symptoms that are anything but trivial:

unbearable hot flushes

emotional and mental turmoil

mood instability

dysuria and dyspareunia

hyposexual desire and sexual dysfunction

metabolic and physical deterioration

These are not inconveniences. They are the predictable consequences of a permanent hormonal deficiency.

Yet women are still told to “cope,” “push through,” or “accept it as part of life.”

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Repair, Not Replacement

If the condition is permanent, the treatment must be re‑imagined.

Menopause should not be managed with Menopausal Replacement Therapy (MRT) alone — a narrow approach that reduces care to hormone prescriptions. Hormones are important, but they are not sufficient.

What women need is:

Menstrual Repair Intervention (MRI)

A structured, lifelong strategy that includes:

Hormones, Supplements, Exercise, Diet, Rest, and Play (HSEDRAP)

MRI recognises that hormonal decline affects the whole person — physically, emotionally, sexually, and relationally.

Repair therefore requires more than biochemistry.

It includes:

family counselling

relationship support

emotional stabilisation

lifestyle restructuring

restoring joy, purpose, and connection

Hormones alone cannot repair a life that has been reshaped by years of suffering.

But hormones combined with counselling, lifestyle intervention, and relational support can transform outcomes.

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Why This Matters Beyond Medicine

When a woman’s health improves, her family’s wellbeing improves.

When the wellbeing of families improves, the wellbeing of the entire world improves.

The role of single mothers — raising children alone after death, abandonment, or desertion — illustrates this truth with painful clarity. Women hold families together, often under impossible circumstances. Their contribution is immeasurable.

Surely they deserve the best care we can offer — not just a gift on Mother’s Day.

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A New Language for a New Standard of Care

Half of the world’s population spends the last forty years of their lives in this state.

Yet the condition is minimised, misunderstood, and chronically under‑treated.

If we renamed menopause as MEP, and reframed treatment as MRI, the conversation would shift immediately.

Language shapes medicine.

Medicine shapes lives.

It is time to challenge the old narrative.

Debate is welcome. Silence is not.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

www.drrapiti.com

About the author

Dr Rapiti has been a family physician for over four decades. He has had a keen interest in women's health.

He is a keen advocate for a change in the way we treat women as they transition into becoming mature women when their hormones decline and reek havoc with their minds and lives.