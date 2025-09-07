Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Andrew Devlin
1d

The best doctor is one who steps back and looks at the whole patient rather than just focusing on one symptom. After being treated for a couple of weeks for shingles because of a pain on my side but no rash, I got a second opinion. The new doctor started with lifestyle questions rather than focusing strictly on the painful area. It was midwinter in NY and one of his questions was if I drive with the vent open. I told him that I kept it open all the time. He told me to close it! In a couple of days, the pain disappeared completely!

His integrity really shone through later when he was hired by the state and announced his new position, recommending several doctors to his patients and, not one of the doctors recommended were from the group he was leaving. He knew them well and didn’t want his patients to fall victim to their shoddy treatment!

Sunface Jack
1d

One massive problem this - - Following guidelines blindly, even when they conflict with patient needs.

