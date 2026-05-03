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Navem Pillay's avatar
Navem Pillay
4h

You are an absolute inspiration and most amazing doctor & warrior of the people ..appreciate all you do Sir..keep.up the brilliant work

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
1h

You’re a good man, Dr. Rapiti, God bless you!

I fully intended to get the jab but decided to wait a little longer because the rapid approval concerned me. When I saw 3 old friends die in the first rollout from sudden long in remission cancer that killed them within weeks, I decided against it.

I also have a brother who was thrown off the lung transplant list when his long in remission cancer returned. It took 2 years for his cancer to be resolved but by then, he needed both lungs replaced instead of one. By the grace of God, he survived the transplants but is a shell of his former self.

I thank God every day that I didn’t get jabbed and that none of my children or 11 grandchildren did!

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