Medical Practice is no longer

just about treating common treatable illnesses after COVID

Dr EV Rapiti May 3 2026 Cape Town

I have been in practice in a poor sub- economic and densely populated suburb of Mitchells Plain for over four decades.

Autumn was and still is the time when the practice becomes busy with patients presenting with flu, respiratory illnesses and asthma alongside a number of other chronic, acute and mental illnesses.

This autumn was slightly different. On Wednesday 29th March 2026 was not a typical day at practice for me. Besides the usual types of conditions that I have been treating in the past I was faced with a new type of problem. It was one that was directly associated with the COVID vaccine.

On that particular day, the elderly parents and the middle aged sister of an adult male who, in the prime of his life at 42 , died suddenly, of stage 4 COLORECTAL cancer two years came to see me.

The young man was brought to me by his parents and sister three years ago, desperately seeking help for him after the hospital discharged him, as a patient that needed palliative terminal care, because their chemotherapy and radiation could no longer help him.

The family wanted some form of alternative treatment to save their son/brother.

He apparently acquired the cancer shortly after he took his third Pfizer jab on the insistence of his employer in order to remain employed.

I vividly remember seeing the young man across me, looking moribund, confused, wasted and could barely speak lucidly to tell me how he felt.

His appearance told me everything. I strongly suspected that the young man had developed turbo cancer that spread from his colon to his liver.

My suspicions were proving to be right because there is evidence coming out that DNA plasmid from the eColi used to mass produce the vaccines were being integrated into the human DNA and exposing individuals to the risk of developing all types of cancer. Also huge amounts of SV40, which were widely known to cause cancer was detected in the vaccines. These might have contributed to the spike in cancer.

After learning a great deal about COVID, I started to learn a great deal about cancer, something, I never learnt in medical school.

Cancer to frontline doctors like me was the domain of oncologists, who were looked up to as the God’s of cancer.

All that changed for me when I listened to several experts who disagreed that cancer was not really a genetic or familial disorder that was inherited.

I learnt for the first time that it was a metabolic disorder that can be cured or controlled through proper diet, supplements and fasting through a process of autophagy.

At the time, there were several case studies showing the combination of ivermectin and fenbendazole, which were very effective in the treatment of cancer.

I have come across several articles explaining how ivermectin destroyed cancer cells by making the environment for cancer cells hostile for them to grow.

I offered to help treat the young man without making any tall promises to them.

He was put on my protocol using ivermectim, fenbendazole and supplements - high doses of vitamin D3 and vitamin C.

To all our delight, the young man made a phenomenal recovery in about three weeks.

He returned to work, feeling energetic and bubbly.

His lesion in the liver had shrunk from 18 CMS to 1 cm to the absolute shock of his oncologists, who were totally puzzled by his recovery.. He didn’t breathe a word about my treatment to save me from being hounded by the authorities, who were dead against cheap,, effective and safe alternatives. This attitude by the authorities was a damning sign of our times, when it became a crime to save lives using non conventional, safe and cheap interventions.

The young man got back his life and visited me several times. We had some edifying conversations about life. He was very close to his family.

They went out on a week’s leave for some family time to the hot springs. He couldn’t thank me enough for giving him back his life.

Looking back at his dramatic recovery filled me with immense joy.

Our joy lasted a year when he presented with a strange pain in neck that would not heal.

A routine scan of the neck dashed all our joy. The cancer had relapsed and had unusually spread to his neck impinging on his cervical nerves.

A neck operation was performed to ease his pain but his condition deteriorated.

He was losing the battle against the relentless cancer that was spreading like wildfire. He spent nights in severe pain. He hardly slept. He lost a tremendous amount of weight.

My treatment was proving ineffective against a cancer that was rapidly devouring this young man.

His specialists had given up on him and his family. All he was given was morphine to mask his pain.

His family clung to me as their last resort. I felt defeated, disappointed and demoralised because I could not help this beautiful and once bouncy young man.

Life in the next two months was absolute hell for the family and the young man.

They had to take turns to stay up at night to care for him.

They kept in touch with me regularly for help and to update me about his growing deterioration.

Two months later I received a call that he finally passed away from his very distraught sister.

I fondly remember in his final days he sent me a beautiful pot plant as a memento of his gratitude to me.

I received the news with great sadness. I tried my best to console his inconsolable sister and aging parents.

I was so touched by his loss, that I wrote a tribute about the young man and what he meant to all of us. It was read out in church.

I lost all contact with the family for two years after his death. I couldn’t help but think that the family was upset with me for not saving their son/brother.

The thought never left my mind. As a doctor for many years I have learnt that the frontline doctors become the punching bags for families who lose loved ones suddenly. Someone has to be blamed and the frontline is almost always the target.

Last week, when the parents and daughter booked an appointment to see me, I was a bit surprised not knowing what to expect.

I was relieved when I saw the parents who apologised for not visiting me. They apparently had no transport so they attended a practitioner close by.

They told me how glad they were to see me again. They missed the compassion I always showed them. Our visit took longer than usual. I gave them the opportunity to shed their emotions with me freely without feeling embarrassed.

They sincerely appreciated the comfort, hearing and advice I gave them.

They came to me for their physical pain but what they clearly needed was healing for their emotional pain. Having developed a keen interest in bereavement counselling, I offered it to them, even though I was running late. Fortunately I have a great set of patients, who are understanding when I run late.

The parents left thanking me for listening to them so patiently.

The daughter came in next on her own.

She immediately broke down, tears streaming down her cheeks. I watched compassionately, offered her a tis and allowed her to cry.

She was a marvellous sister. She had a great bond with her brother. He meant everything to her. His demise left a great void in her life.

I could see she was struggling to come to terms with her loss. People like her, that grieve so much, do not need tablets, they need someone to listen to them.

Family and colleagues don’t always have the time to listen. It’s not because they don’t care but I don’t know how to help. They are not trained for this role. With time, people like this young lady end up brooding on their own, slowly destroying themselves.

I managed to suggest ways for the young lady to learn to cope with her loss for her own wellbeing and that of her ageing parents.

I was glad the family belonged to a church bereavement group.

We parted with her thanking me profusely for my help. This exonerated me of the guilt that they were unhappy with me.

I managed to compose myself when they left and attended to the rest of my clients.

I couldn’t allow the experience to interfere with my attention to my other clients.

By the end of the day, I received a text message from a female whose brother also had stage 4 COLORECTAL cancer.

A month before the diagnosis, he entered a major marathon.

Within a month he lost 15 kgs and could barely stand. The family was coldly told that his condition was terminal.

They sought my help. I had to be honest and tell them I was not winning with the vaccinated that developed turbo cancer.

They were determined to try anything to save their bother.

I received a text that he was deteriorating rapidly in spite of the treatment.

Yesterday I received a call that he passed away as I had predicted.

I counselled the sister telephonically. She felt guilty that she didn’t do enough but I managed to change her mind and commended her for the outstanding care she gave her dear brother.

She sent me a beautiful note thanking me for all my help, even though we only met once.

In the past three years I have lost 4 patients from COLORECTAL cancer and they all took the vaccine and were previously healthy.

After reading about the huge spike in cancer throughout the world amongst the vaccinated, l fail to understand why the authorities and employers who forced these untested bioweapons as safe and effective not admitting their mistake.

Why must innocent civilians be forced to deal with the problem on their own. Many have lost their jobs and livelihoods . Surely those guilty of coercing people to take these vaccines should be held accountable.

The least we can do for the moment is to outrightly ban all mRNA vaccines, gain-of- function laboratories and compensate victims of vaccine injuries. They and their innocent families should and must be treated with respect, dignity and compassion. They must no longer be ignored and cast to the wolves with the ugly label of anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists. They need society’s help fast and now. They have suffered enough.

Dr EV Rapiti

May 3 2026

Cape Town

Bio

Dr Rapiti has been a practitioner for over forty years. In his final years of practice, he feels disappointed by the way society was misled by trusted authorities, academics and healthcare practitioners.

He has become a strong advocate, championing the rights of the vaccine injured.



