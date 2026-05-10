LOYALTY IS EARNED — NEVER OWED

Dr Rapiti May 10 2026

When you pay for a service, sentimentality has no place.

If standards drop, you owe no loyalty, no guilt, no apology.

You deserve the best your money can buy — always.

Excellence is the duty of the service provider.

It is their responsibility to earn your trust,

your loyalty, and your continued patronage.

Dr EV Rapiti • May 10, 2026 •

Hair and how it looks is very important to most women. They take hours, spending huge amounts on lotions, chemicals and dyes and on hairdressers to look presentable.

Women spend a lot more on beauty, hair, nails and clothes than they do on their health. Looking good seems to unfortunately take precedence over how they feel. Admittedly, people feel good when they look good and receive lots of compliments from their partners and colleagues.

They build a strong relationship with their hairdresser or stylist because it becomes a very personal relationship.

The act of sitting on a comfortable chair for an hour in absolute silence whilst your hair is washed, massaged with shampoo, dried and styled is therapeutic. It’s a moment of me-time for them.

When the same clients meet at the same time regularly they connect with one another. They bond and start new relationships that last for years.

Hair saloons have over the years become the meeting place to meet and share the latest stories making headlines.

Sometimes it’s the only place for women to feel comfortable and safe to let down their hair and share with familiar people in a familiar surrounding some of their deep emotional pain.

It’s a two in one. Get your hair done and subtly give vent to emotional issues that are weighing you down.

Good hairstylists, over the years acquire the art of listening to their clients pouring their heart out while their hair is being done.

Unfortunately when standards fall, loyal longstanding clients feel disappointed.

Clients have to seriously think about finding another hairstylist. This is not easy.

It means looking for the right stylist and in the right area and building a relationship from the start.

This is not an easy decision. There are a number of things to consider. Finding a stylist who can deliver what you want, at the right price, at the right place and with the right attitude.

Often the price, place and style might be right but the attitude could be wrong.

Finding everything in one person is not easy.

Finding the right stylist, in the right place with the right attitude requires extra effort to move to a new stylist.

Travelling a little further to get what makes you satisfied is worth the effort.

What’s the point of going to your old stylist out of loyalty and convenience when standards have dropped so much that the joy of getting their weekly fix is totally destroyed.

Move on. You don’t owe any loyalty to service providers that no longer take pride in their work and treat you merely as their cash cow.

You don’t owe them an explanation for moving.

You don’t have to feel guilty.

You must do what is best for your wellbeing and what is value for your money.

You should not be held hostage by providers who think that they are indispensable.

This applies to all service providers. The best way to get the best out of your service provider is to keep them on their toes.

If they don’t deliver, leave them.

When it hits them in the pocket, hopefully they will pull up their socks and improve their standards to remain in business.

By supporting bad service, we are encouraging them to be complacent and allowing them to walk all over us.

If you pay for the service, then you are entitled to the best. Don’t feel guilty or hesitant to leave. If you do, you will end up permanently miserable. You don’t need this.

Dr EV Rapiti

May 10 2026

www.drrapiti.com

This article was written about a close lady friend who felt terribly upset when she discovered a stylist she supported for over 15 years damaged her hair using inferior products. The stylist and her got along on very cordial terms. It took another stylist to inform the lady that her hair was badly damaged because inferior products were used. The lady felt disappointed but didn’t know how to leave her stylist because of her blind loyalty.

I explained to her, it’s her stylist who must feel guilty for disappointing her. She placed all her trust in her stylist and her stylist thought nothing of abusing her trust.

The lady has moved on and is glad with her new change.