LOYALTY IS EARNED — NEVER OWED

Dr EV Rapiti • May 10, 2026 • www.drrapiti.com

THE PRINCIPLE

When you pay for a service, sentimentality has no place.

If standards drop, you owe no loyalty, no guilt, no apology.

You deserve the best your money can buy — always.

Excellence is the duty of the service provider.

It is their responsibility to earn your trust,

your loyalty, and your continued patronage.

THE HAIRDRESSER PARADOX

Hair and how it looks is deeply important to most women. They spend hours — and often large sums — on lotions, chemicals, dyes, and hairdressers to feel presentable and confident. Looking good often takes precedence over health, because compliments from partners and colleagues offer an immediate emotional lift.

Over time, women build strong relationships with their stylists. It becomes personal.

The ritual itself is therapeutic: sitting in a comfortable chair, hair washed, massaged, dried, styled — an hour of silence, pampering, and me‑time.

Regular clients who meet at the same time form bonds. Hair salons become safe spaces where women share stories, laughter, and sometimes their deepest emotional pain. It’s a two‑in‑one: get your hair done, and gently release the burdens weighing on your heart.

Good stylists learn the art of listening. They become confidantes.

WHEN TRUST IS BROKEN

But when standards fall, loyal clients feel deeply disappointed.

And then comes the hardest part: deciding to leave.

Leaving a stylist after years of trust is not easy. You must find someone new, in the right area, with the right skills, the right price, and — most importantly — the right attitude. Sometimes the technique is good but the attitude is wrong. Sometimes the price is right but the care is gone.

Finding everything in one person takes effort.

But settling for less destroys the joy of the experience.

Travelling a little further for excellence is worth it.

What’s the point of staying out of loyalty when the service no longer brings satisfaction?

You owe no loyalty to service providers who no longer take pride in their work and treat you merely as a cash cow.

You owe them no explanation.

You owe them no guilt.

Your wellbeing comes first.

No one should be held hostage by providers who think they are indispensable.

Unbridle emotions from important decisions

This article was inspired by a close lady friend who was devastated when she discovered that her stylist of over 15 years had damaged her hair using inferior products. Their relationship was warm and trusting. It took another stylist to reveal the truth.

She felt guilty about leaving — but she shouldn’t have.

I counselled her to pluck up the courage to move on without guilt, without anger, and without apology.

The guilt was not hers to carry.

It was the stylist who should have felt guilty for abusing her trust.

She has since moved on, and she is happier for it.

THE UNIVERSAL RULE

This principle applies to all service providers.

The best way to maintain high standards is to keep providers on their toes.

If they don’t deliver — leave.

When it hits their pocket, they will either improve or disappear.

Supporting bad service encourages complacency.

It allows mediocrity to flourish.

It teaches providers that they can walk all over you.

If you pay for a service, you are entitled to the best.

Do not feel guilty for leaving.

If you stay out of misplaced loyalty, you will end up permanently miserable — and you deserve better.

LOYALTY IS EARNED — NEVER OWED

Dr EV Rapiti • May 10, 2026 • www.drrapiti.com