1: FULL CASE report

Lansoprazole‑Induced Persistent Hiccups: A First‑Person Account of a Severe Adverse Reaction and the Human Cost of Inappropriate Prescribing

Lansoprazole‑Induced Persistent Hiccups: A First‑Person Account of a Severe Adverse Reaction and the Human Cost of Inappropriate Prescribing

Abstract:

Persistent hiccups are uncommon and often underestimated, yet they can cause profound physical, emotional, and functional impairment. This case describes an adult male who developed severe, persistent hiccups shortly after initiating lansoprazole 40 mg daily. The medication had been prescribed by a gastroenterologist despite the absence of dyspeptic symptoms. I advised the patient not to take the drug, but he insisted on using it. The hiccups escalated dramatically, causing sleep deprivation, vomiting, muscular pain, emotional distress, and fear of death. Due to financial constraints, he was unable to access further medical care from a private tertiary institution.

I maintained continuous telephonic contact throughout his five‑day illness, guiding and reassuring him that he will recover. His symptoms resolved completely , two days after discontinuation of lansoprazole and administration of intramuscular diazepam. This case highlights a probable adverse drug reaction and underscores the importance of appropriate prescribing, clinician accessibility, and the preservation of medicine’s humanistic ethos.

Introduction

Hiccups (singultus) arise from involuntary contractions of the diaphragm and intercostal muscles, followed by abrupt glottic closure. Persistent hiccups (>48 hours) may result from metabolic disturbances, gastrointestinal pathology, CNS lesions, psychogenic factors, or medications.

Drug‑induced hiccups are well documented with corticosteroids, benzodiazepines, chemotherapeutic agents, and certain antibiotics.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are not commonly associated with hiccups, yet emerging pharmacological analyses suggest PPIs may influence central neurotransmission and vagal reflex sensitivity.Case reports remain essential for sharing frontline clinical observations.

They allow clinicians to learn from one another’s experiences — often revealing adverse reactions or clinical patterns not yet captured in guidelines or trials. First‑person narration preserves the authenticity of the clinical encounter and reflects the realities of frontline practice.

Case Presentation

An adult male with no dyspeptic symptoms was prescribed lansoprazole 40 mg (Lansoloc) by a gastroenterologist. The indication was unclear. When he consulted me, I immediately questioned the rationale behind the prescription. I told him plainly that I was not happy for him to use a medication that had no proper indication. Unnecessary pharmacological intervention exposes patients to avoidable harm. Despite my advice, he insisted on taking the drug.

Clinical Course

Within hours of the first dose, he developed continuous, violent hiccups that persisted for five days.

Physical Impact

He was unable to sleep, resulting in profound exhaustion due to severe sleep deprivation.

He could not eat or retain food for two days.

.Attempts to eat triggered violent vomiting and painful throat spasms.During one episode, he struggled to breathe and feared he was going to die from choking on his vomitus.

He developed severe muscular pain from relentless involuntary contractions

.Mental and Emotional Impact

He became depressed, frightened, and emotionally overwhelmed.

His wife was deeply distressed, fearing he might become seriously ill.

Socioeconomic Context

He had run out of medical benefits, it was over a weekend, and he could not afford further care. I recognised the anguish on his face and the gravity of his situation.

Continuity of Care

Throughout the five‑day illness, I maintained continuous telephonic contact, monitoring his condition, reassuring him, and guiding him through each stage. Patients in crisis need to feel they can remain in close contact with their clinician; such accessibility offers hope and mitigates fear.

Management

A psychogenic cause was initially considered, and I trialled lorazepam (Ativan) without benefit. I advised him to avoid solid foods and consume liquids only.

On the third day, I administered intramuscular diazepam and instructed him to stop lansoprazole.

Outcome

Within 48 hours of discontinuing lansoprazole, the hiccups resolved completely.

He regained the ability to eat, sleep, and function normally.

His mood improved, and both he and his wife experienced profound relief.

There was no recurrence.

Discussion

Although lansoprazole is not widely recognised as a cause of persistent hiccups, several mechanisms may explain this reaction:

Central Neurotransmitter Modulation

PPIs may influence dopaminergic, serotonergic, and GABAergic pathways — all integral to the hiccup reflex arc.

Vagal and Phrenic Nerve Sensitisation

Rapid acid suppression may cause gastric distension and altered vagal signalling.

Molecular Initiating Events

Recent pharmacological mapping identifies receptor‑level triggers that predispose certain drugs to hiccups.

Psychophysiological Consequences

Persistent hiccups can cause:

sleep deprivation depression, vomiting, muscular pain, fear of choking or death, functional impairment

This case demonstrates the severity of these consequences.

Ethical and Professional Considerations

I challenged the rationale used by the prescribing gastroenterologist, as the patient had no dyspeptic symptoms and therefore no indication for a proton pump inhibitor.

Initiating therapy without a valid clinical basis not only contradicts evidence‑based practice but also exposes patients to unnecessary risk. My objection was communicated clearly to the patient, yet his insistence on continuing the medication contributed directly to the adverse outcome.

Frontline Clinical Intelligence

Frontline doctors often underestimate their own clinical intelligence when they fail to challenge the advice of specialists.

The authority of a specialist should never eclipse the reasoning of a clinician who knows the patient, understands the context, and applies sound judgement.

Challenging inappropriate prescribing is not confrontational — it is an essential duty of care.

The Humanistic Ethos of Medicine

For me, medicine is not merely a profession — it is a vocation grounded in service, curiosity, and discovery. When the patient could not afford care, I saw his suffering not as a burden but as a challenge. Success in this case was my payment. Modern medicine has become increasingly commercialised, and the ethos of traditional, patient‑centred care is under threat. This case is a reminder of what medicine is meant to be.

Causality Assessment

Using WHO‑UCC criteria, this adverse reaction qualifies as probable.

Conclusion

This case demonstrates a clear association between lansoprazole 40 mg and severe, persistent hiccups. The absence of dyspepsia, inappropriate initiation of therapy, socioeconomic barriers, and the patient’s insistence on continuing the medication contributed to the adverse outcome. The hiccups caused profound physical, emotional, and functional impairment. Discontinuation of lansoprazole resulted in complete recovery. Clinicians should prescribe PPIs only when indicated and remain accessible to patients during crises. Medicine must remain grounded in humanity, not commercialisation.

Commentary

Severe Adverse Reaction and the Human Cost of Inappropriate Prescribing.

”This manuscript is intentionally written in the first person. Case reports are the oldest and most authentic form of medical communication. They allow clinicians to share observations that may not yet appear in guidelines or trials. The value of a case report lies precisely in the immediacy of the clinician’s involvement. To distance the author from the clinical encounter by enforcing third‑person narration diminishes the authenticity and educational value of the report.Modern medicine has become increasingly commercialised, and the ethos of traditional, patient‑centred care is under threat. This case illustrates not only a rare adverse drug reaction but also the importance of clinician accessibility, continuity of care, and the humanistic foundations of medical practice. It is my hope that this report contributes to restoring the voice of frontline clinicians in medical literature.Thank you for considering this submission.Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti

Family Physician

Cape Town, South Africa

9th August 2026

AUTHOR BIOGRAPHY

Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti is a family physician, writer, social commentator, and advocate for ethical, patient‑centred medicine.

With over four decades of frontline clinical experience, he is known for his principled stance against the commercialisation of healthcare and his commitment to restoring the humanistic ethos of medical practice. His work emphasises clinical reasoning, compassion, and the courage to challenge inappropriate prescribing — even when it originates from specialist care.

He writes to share lessons learned at the bedside, believing that medicine advances when clinicians speak truthfully about their experiences.