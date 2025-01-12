Judge Pittman's ruling that the FDA must release all the information in the Pfizer documents by 25th June, 2025 must be hailed as a landmark judgement because Judge Pittman stands head and shoulders over the majority of his peers when it comes to judging matters related to COVID.

So many judges during COVID were blatantly biased against anyone who dared to challenge the narrative that the COVID vaccines were safe and effective, that they saved millions of lives and that they had minimal side effects. There's a plethora of good scientific evidence proving that these were all lies.

One judge had the gall to justify vaccines for children because, according to her, the hospitals were flooded with children extremely sick with COVID. This turned out to be absolutely false.

The truth was that children were admitted with sudden unexplained life-threatening multi-organ inflammatory disease after they took the vaccine.

Judge Pittman should have presided over the Brookes Jackson case where she complained that there were several irregularities in the collection of data during the Pfizer vaccine trial.

The FDA took two days to respond to her complaint. Without warning, after the FDA's visit, Brooks Jackson, a senior researcher was dismissed on unfair grounds.

When she took Pfizer to court for not following the proper procedure during the vaccine trial, citing all the evidence, the judge shamefully dismissed the case with costs against Ms Jackson. This judge should hang his head in shame for the millions of people that suffered or died after taking these jabs .

Judge Pitman, in his ruling, found the FDA's request to delay the release of the information for another 75 years absolutely laughable because in his words, “ most of the victims of the jab would have been dead by then”.

The FDA's excuse that they did not have the time and human resources to provide the documents is utter rubbish.

The documents existed, so they merely had to release it in the interest of the public's safety. The request was made by the PHMPF (Public health and Medical Professionals for Transparency) under the the FOI, passed under President Johnson.

The FOI was passed so that information of pubic importance and safety must be released with immediate effect but the “Gods” in the FDA couldn't understand this.

The FDA deliberately failed to make any attempts to analyse the data but they gave the Pfizer jab and the subsequent bivalent jab an EUA approval, without caring one bit about the danger they posed to the public. Even, Fauci, “I am the science” with no research or experience on these jabs recommended several boosters.

It took Naomi Woolfe, with no medical background and 3000 highly qualified researchers, who volunteered their services and analyse the data.

Naomi and her group in March 2022, one year after the vaccines were rolled out, discovered that the COVID mRNA jab was associated with over 1200 deaths, 1240 side effects, people reported over 43000 side effects and the miscarriage rate in vaccinated females was about 87%.

In spite of these findings the FDA did not call for a withdrawal of these vaccines, the reprehensible CDC director, shamefully went on a national tv station to declare that the vaccines were safe for women in the child bearing age and pregnant women, without conducting any research to back her advice. She merely made this claim based on a statement made by the o&g society of America that the vaccines were safe even though there was no research to declare them safe.

The FDA's refusal to part with such vital information pertaining to Americans is a clear sign that they were working in the interests of big pharma against the wellbeing of society.

The FDA, CDC and NIH as well as all their CEOs must be investigated, charged for crimes against humanity and the institutions replaced with organisations that have no ties with big pharma and individuals like the notorious and evil Bill Gates.

The WHO is also complicit in this crime and should be disbanded completely. They refused to acknowledge the dangers associated with this gene therapy.

They have failed humanity and destroyed its once respectable image. It has become the tool of big pharma and Bill Gates.

Can we expect better from an organisation that is headed by a refugee from Ethiopia that is wanted for health crimes in his country.