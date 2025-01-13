An excellent lecture by Dr Robert Lastig on insulin Resistance.

Dr Lastig lucidly explains the role of insulin in metabolic health and the importance of having a fasting insulin level test to be done.

What is so shocking, but not surprising, is American diabetic association’s refusal to engage with him on this topic. They are opposed to doing fasting insulin tests and insurance companies, who know nothing about health, refuse to cover the cost of these tests.

One of the main reasons for such a stiff opposition from the ADA is probably it goes against the interests of big pharma.

Another very interesting point raised by Dr Lastig is that fructose is a worse sugar than glucose because it significantly interferes with effective mitochondrial function. Mitochondria are the main energy producers of ATP for energy. This can lead to fatty liver.

Fructose also increase ceramide, which is an unhealthy fatty lipid that not much is spoken about.

We should stop the outdated mantra that fruits are healthy for you. It should be eaten in modest amounts. We should also be wary of eating fruit grown through the use of artificial chemicals to make them sweeter. It's a trap to ill health.

Well done to RFK for insisting that Coca-Cola and other companies producing gas cool drinks to stop using fructose as a sweetener in their drinks.

I applaud the 800 doctors out America’s ? 100,000 doctors for supporting RKJ to become the head of HHS. It's a pity, if not a shame, that only such a small number of doctors support him in his quest to MAHA.

Are they not interested in the health of the nation, I wonder.

According to Dr Lastig almost 90% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy.

It's time that the world started eating healthy to reduce the high rate if chronic illnesses both in children and youn adults.