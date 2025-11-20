If You Don’t Make Yourself a Priority

By Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti

November 20, 2025

“If you don’t make yourself a priority, others will exploit you until there is nothing left of you to salvage.”

— Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti



In my years as a family physician and advocate for ethical living, I’ve seen how easily people lose themselves in the service of others. Whether it’s a caregiver, a professional, or a community leader, the pattern is the same: give, give, give—until there’s nothing left.

Yesterday I treated a father who presented with symptoms that pointed more to an illness of the mind rather than the body.

For the past day, he felt light headed and for the past week he was woken up by night sweats.

He had no clinical signs or history to suggest a physical illness.

It turned out that his eldest daughter was becoming utterly disrespectful to both him and his wife. They were loving and caring parents. I know them for over twenty years. They went through hell trying to raise this child. They made huge sacrifices to provide the best for their daughter. The daughter fell pregnant on two occasions whilst in school.

This posed a huge burden on the family’s finances but the parents took it upon themselves to support their daughter and their two grandchildren.

The dad presented to me with chest pain and severe hypertension trying to cope with a demanding job and the issues with his daughter for the past ten years on quite a few occasions.

In spite of all the efforts to please their daughter, the young lady persisted in being rude and ungrateful to them. The mom stopped speaking to her daughter because of her toxic attitude.

I advised them to become more assertive and stop taking further abuse from their daughter. I could see both parents were aging fast through the stress that they were going through. I urged them to put their energies and attention on themselves because life will slip by so fast that they will end up totally neglecting themselves with nothing to show for all their efforts.

Young people like their eldest daughter need to be taught to fend for themselves and learn the hard way through tough love.

This couple’s experience seems to be the norm of late in my practice. I come across so many parents presenting in highly depressed and stressed states because of the disrespectful manner that they are being treated by their young children.

I thought I should share my observations with my readers about this unpleasant trend in life today and hopefully give you some tips on how we should deal with it

Making yourself a priority is not selfish. It is the cornerstone of self-respect. When you value your time, your energy, and your emotional space, you teach others how to treat you. Boundaries are not barriers—they are bridges to dignity. Without them, you become a vessel for others’ demands, drained of your own purpose.

Burnout is not a badge of honor. It is a warning sign. In workplaces, relationships, and even noble causes, the absence of self-priority leads to exploitation. People will take your kindness, your labor, your silence—and keep abusing you until you are emptied. The world does not reward self-neglect. It consumes it.

Resilience begins with self-worth. When you stand up for yourself, you reclaim your voice. You remind the world that you are not here to be used—you are here to live, to grow, and to serve from a place of strength. This is not arrogance. It is survival. It is wisdom.

Let this be a message to every soul who has been taught to put themselves last: your worth is not negotiable. Your well-being is not optional. Make yourself a priority—not someday, but now. Because if you don’t, others will exploit you until there is nothing left of you to salvage.

If your children cannot appreciate your love, caring and attention with respect then they don't deserve any of your valuable time.

---

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

November 20, 2025

Bio

Dr Rapiti is a family physician for over four decades in the suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. He has a keen interest in counselling and dearly espouses the old fashioned values of respect and justice - something that's fast disappearing in modern society today.