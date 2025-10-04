Health Care Heavily Polarised on ethical and non-ethical grounds.

By Dr E.V. Rapiti – October 4, 2025 | Cape Town, South Africa

The battle lines in healthcare have never been clearer. At a recent U.S. Senate hearing, Senator Ron Johnson and legal expert Aaron Siri exposed the deep ethical rift between truth-telling physicians and pharma-aligned defenders. In this hard-hitting reflection, Dr E.V. Rapiti—frontline physician and ethical medicine advocate—dissects the testimonies, unmasks the propaganda, and calls for a global reckoning with vaccine corruption. A must-read for anyone who believes medicine should serve patients, not profits.

The recent Senate hearing on vaccine safety, chaired by Senator Ron Johnson, exposed a stark and growing divide in global healthcare—one that is no longer just scientific, but deeply ethical and moral.

On one side stood principled advocates for truth and transparency: Senator Johnson, litigation expert Aaron Siri, and Dr Harris, a physician who spoke candidly about vaccine injuries and institutional failures. On the other side were defenders of pharmaceutical orthodoxy—Senator Richard Blumenthal and Dr Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist—who recited industry talking points while ignoring mounting evidence of harm.

⚖️ A Tale of Two Camps

Senator Johnson’s grasp of vaccine history, the overstated role of vaccines in public health, and the devastating side effects of mRNA COVID injections was nothing short of masterful. His compassion for the vaccine-injured was evident throughout the hearing.

Aaron Siri, a seasoned legal mind, presented irrefutable data from the Gerald Ford Institution’s unpublished study—showing that vaccinated individuals had significantly worse outcomes than the unvaccinated. Siri’s command of historical mortality trends, including the 97% decline in measles and diphtheria deaths before vaccine introduction, exposed the hollow claims of vaccine efficacy.

Senator Johnson rightly referred to mRNA injections as toxic gene therapies, a term that resonated with the audience. His interrogation of Dr Scott revealed the latter’s limited understanding of mRNA technology and his reliance on vague generalities rather than hard data.

🧬 The Gerald Ford Study: Buried Truths

The Gerald Ford study, completed in 2020 but only revealed in 2025, was a bombshell. Siri explained that its authors feared professional retaliation and censorship from pharma-sponsored journals. Senator Blumenthal’s response was not outrage, but an attempt to discredit Siri for not being a doctor—despite Siri’s clear declaration of his legal background and evidence-based approach.

When Siri cited 661 studies showing that vaccines were never tested against inert placebos like saline, Dr Scott responded with vague references to “hundreds of studies,” without naming one. His evasiveness resembled that of a biased journalist rather than a scientist.

🌍 Africa’s Unspoken Success

Dr Scott repeated pandemic-era slogans about COVID’s danger and vaccine salvation, again without data. He ignored the fact that Africa, with a vaccination rate of just 10%, had the lowest COVID death rate globally. Such contradictions expose the propaganda he represents.

He misinformed the meeting that the routine vaccines saved 154 millions lives. A figure that was torn to shreds by Senator Johnson.

As a frontline physician who treated over 4,000 COVID patients—including during the deadly Delta wave—with a 99.97% success rate using repurposed drugs, I find Dr Scott’s failure to save lives a damning indictment of his training. He should have learned from ethical peers like Dr Pierre Kory and Dr Peter McCullough.

🚨 Selective Deafness to Truth

Neither Blumenthal nor Scott acknowledged the millions maimed or killed by these vaccines, despite mounting evidence. Their refusal to confront this reality suggests a selective deafness to truth.

Senator Johnson and Aaron Siri deserve commendation for exposing the corruption and defending the injured. The audience’s standing ovation was a testament to their integrity.

🛡️ A Call to Action

The world must rally behind courageous doctors and lawmakers who risk everything to dismantle the pharmaceutical stronghold and restore ethical medicine. The time for silence is over. The time for principled resistance is now.

---

✍️ About the Author

Dr Ellapen V. Rapiti is a family physician based in Cape Town, South Africa, with over 42 years of frontline clinical experience. A child and mental health specialist, ethical medicine advocate, and legacy builder, Dr Rapiti is known for his unwavering commitment to patient autonomy, principled care, and professional excellence. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he treated thousands of patients with a 99.97% success rate using repurposed therapies. He continues to challenge institutional dogma and censorship in medicine, mobilizing parents and clinicians to defend truth, dignity, and the rights of the vulnerable.

---