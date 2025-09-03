Healing Without Sedation
Dr Ellapen Rapiti
Family Physician · Ethical Advocate ·
Cape Town, South Africa
The Problem with the Pill Reflex
In modern medicine, emotional suffering is often aimed at numbing sensors:
- Anxiety → Benzodiazepines
- Grief → Antidepressants
Sleeplessness → Sedatives
Anger- major tranquilers
But these prescriptions don’t teach coping.
They mute the message.
They don't touch the soul.
The Ethical Reframe
Healing is not the absence of symptoms.
It is the art of patience to resolve the pain of the body and mind.
What True Healing Looks Like
Instead of sedation, offer:
- A walk in the sun
- A song that stirs memory
- A prayer whispered in solitude
- A friend who listens without judgment
A purpose that outlives the pain
a counsellor, who listens with empathy
These are not soft interventions.
They are the soul’s medicine.
They restore what pills cannot:
Identity. Agency. Hope.
The human body, mind and soul are far more resilient than we realise it is.
Don't give up too easily on yourself.