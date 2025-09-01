Healing Without Sedation

Dr Ellapen Rapiti

Family Physician · Ethical Advocate ·

Cape Town, South Africa

The Problem with the Pill Reflex

In modern medicine, emotional suffering is often aimed at numbing sensors:

- Anxiety → Benzodiazepines

- Grief → Antidepressants

Sleeplessness → Sedatives

Anger- major tranquilers

But these prescriptions don’t teach coping.

They mute the message.

They don't touch the soul.

The Ethical Reframe

Healing is not the absence of symptoms.

It is the art of patience to resolve the pain of the body and mind.

What True Healing Looks Like

Instead of sedation, offer:

- A walk in the sun

- A song that stirs memory

- A prayer whispered in solitude

- A friend who listens without judgment

A purpose that outlives the pain

a counsellor, who listens with empathy

These are not soft interventions.

They are the soul’s medicine.

They restore what pills cannot:

Identity. Agency. Hope.

The human body, mind and soul are far more resilient than we realise it is.

Don't give up too easily on yourself.