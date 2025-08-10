Healing Takes Time

Author

Dr E V Rapiti, MB BS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEPP (Asthma) Diploma, MBA (Health Policy)

Family Physician, Mitchells Plain, Cape Town

📧 robertrapiti@gmail.com

🌐 www.drrapiti.com

---

Abstract

Pain is one of the most distressing and disabling symptoms encountered in clinical practice. Drawing on over four decades of experience in a high-needs community, this article reflects on the multifactorial nature of pain and the importance of treating its underlying causes rather than masking symptoms. It emphasizes the risks of long-term reliance on analgesics—particularly opioids and codeine—and advocates for a patient-centered approach that includes rest, physiotherapy, dietary modification, and emotional support.

The article highlights the slow and deliberate nature of healing, especially in musculoskeletal injuries and chronic pain conditions. It discusses the role of diet in reducing inflammation and supporting recovery, the vulnerability of elderly patients to injury, and the emotional toll of intractable pain, including its link to depression and social isolation.

This reflection aims to guide clinicians in managing pain holistically, encouraging realistic expectations and cautioning against quick fixes. It also offers practical advice for patients navigating the long road to recovery. The message is clear: healing takes time, and compassionate, cause-focused care is essential.

Keywords

Pain Management; Chronic Pain; Analgesics; Non-Pharmacological Therapy; Diet Therapy; Patient-Centered Care; Musculoskeletal Pain; Depression; Aging; Healing

---

Main Text

Healing Takes Time

Pain is one of the most debilitating symptoms to afflict people.

There is a wide range of causes for pain, from minor trauma to cancer.

The ideal is to treat the cause wherever possible. If the cause is not identified and treated, patients with severe pain are forced to rely on potent analgesics for the rest of their lives. Whilst these medications might relieve the pain temporarily, they are associated with the risk of serious addiction to codeine and highly addicting drugs like oxycontin and fentanyl.

Healing Takes Time

No amount of injections, tablets, physiotherapy, acupuncture, or cupping is going to heal the body fast. These modalities enhance the healing process or reduce the pain.

It’s the body that does all the healing. Medical and paramedical interventions merely initiate the healing process. Healing takes time, so patience is required.

This applies to backaches, shoulder pains, sports and trauma injuries.

One course of medication or one visit to a physiotherapist or acupuncturist is not enough.

The healing process can take between 3 weeks to three months depending on a number of factors.

These would include the severity, age, and the existence of co-morbid conditions.

Rest to allow for healing is vital.

Many patients lack the patience to rest, so they return to heavy physical activity too soon. This prolongs healing and in many cases damages the partial repair that has been achieved.

Some pains can only be resolved through surgical intervention. Pain tablets merely help to cope with the pain; they rarely help to address the underlying cause.

Sometimes, a variety of interventions would be required when one intention doesn’t work.

Non-pharmacological interventions are the best to prevent the risk of becoming addicted to analgesics for life.

Diet and Pain

Diet plays a subtle but important role in the healing process. Certain foods can aggravate inflammation and worsen pain. Patients should try to reduce their intake of sugar, processed foods, and excessive carbohydrates. These foods can increase inflammation and worsen mood swings, especially in those suffering from chronic pain.

Anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, berries, and leafy green vegetables can help reduce inflammation and support healing. Omega-3 rich foods such as sardines, pilchards, and mackerel are also beneficial. Magnesium-rich foods like bananas, pumpkin seeds, and spinach may help reduce muscle tension and cramps.

Hydration is often overlooked. Drinking enough water helps to keep joints lubricated and reduces stiffness. Many patients with chronic pain forget to drink water, especially in winter.

Dietary changes are not a quick fix, but they can support the body’s healing process over time. Like all healing, dietary benefits take time and consistency.

The techniques used at our practice require a few sessions to achieve complete relief.

We need to remind patients that only coffee and messages are instant—recovery from pain is long and slow.

Pain in the Elderly

Injury in the older person comes with the risk of injuring oneself after slight physical exertion. Older people should avoid tasks requiring a lot of physical strength. Many elderly find this hard to accept or live alone, so they can’t find help to pick up a bag of dog food.

Always exercise caution after a major injury.

In the case of older sportspeople, they might have to change to less strenuous sporting activities or join a league appropriate for their age.

NSAIDs – Long-Term Use Inadvisable

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and diclofenac should not be used on a long-term basis. They can affect the kidneys, cause gastritis, exacerbate asthma symptoms, and affect the management of high blood pressure.

Patients must be careful not to rely too much on addicting pain medication like codeine and tramadol. Once people become addicted to these medications, coming off them is extremely difficult.

Dysmenorrhoea

This is another severe and distressing condition for many young women. NSAIDs are better than codeine-containing analgesics. If these medications don’t work, it might be worth trying an oral contraceptive.

Some Pains Are Intractable

Some pains, unfortunately, defy all types of treatment. This is a major challenge for all practitioners that deal with pain.

Pain and Depression

Unremitting pain is a major cause of severe depression. It severely affects the individual’s quality of life. Activities are severely limited. People become frustrated when they can no longer perform minor tasks like dressing or little chores around the house.

Sleep is often disturbed. Severe sleep deprivation affects people’s focus at work. They become irritable and snappy with family, colleagues, and clients. They become social misfits and lonely. Sadly, some people become so depressed that they feel suicidal.

I hope this message and advice would help people that are suffering from acute or chronic pain.

---

Author Bio

Dr E V Rapiti, MB BS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEPP (Asthma) Diploma, MBA (Health Policy), is a family physician practicing in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, for over 42 years. He has a special interest in pain conditions and migraine management. His clinical philosophy centers on treating the cause rather than masking symptoms. He holds postgraduate qualifications in child health, mental health, asthma education, and health policy.

---

Declaration of Interests

The author declares no competing interests.

---

Funding Statement

NOnceo external funding was received for this work.

---

Ethics Statement

Not applicable. This article is a clinical reflection and does not involve patient data or research subjects.

---