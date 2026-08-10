HAS DEMOCRACY FAILED US?

by Dr EV Rapiti

August 10, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

INTRODUCTION

Democracy was once humanity’s proudest political invention — a system that promised dignity, equality, and the right of every citizen to shape the destiny of their nation. Today, that promise is collapsing. From wealthy America to emerging India, democracies are failing too many ordinary citizens while protecting oligarchs, giant corporations, and ultra‑wealthy individuals.The question is no longer WHO should govern us.

The question is:

WHETHER THE SYSTEM ITSELF NEEDS TO CHANGE.THE PROMISE THAT DEMOCRACY MADE — AND BROKE

Democracy promised representation. Instead, citizens feel unheard and irrelevant. Elections have become expensive spectacles rather than meaningful choices.Democracy promised accountability. Yet leaders who fail or deceive remain insulated by party machinery and legal loopholes.Democracy promised equality.

Instead, inequality has exploded, with wealth concentrated in the hands of a tiny elite. Democracy promised stability. Instead, polarization, misinformation, and institutional paralysis define modern democratic life.

THE PURPOSE OF GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN FORGOTTEN

The purpose of any government should be simple: to give every citizen an opportunity to survive — not to enrich oligarchs, not to protect billionaires, not to serve corporations.Yet democracies today actively support the ultra‑rich — Gates, Musk, Zuckerberg, Ambani — while destroying the lower‑middle class and pushing millions into economic despair.

These individuals and corporations have accumulated unimaginable wealth built on the labour and consumption of ordinary citizens.

Yet the very citizens who made their success possible are now being priced out of existence. Democracy has become a system where the rich are protected, the powerful are insulated, and the poor are told to “work harder” while the ladder of opportunity is quietly removed.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

1. The Capture of Politics by Money Campaigns cost millions.

Media influence costs millions more. Leaders become indebted to donors long before they become accountable to voters.

2. The Rise of Corporate Dominance

Large corporations cannot compete against thousands of smaller businesses — so they lobby governments to crush small enterprises. Democracy becomes a battlefield where corporations win and citizens lose.

3. The Erosion of Civic Education

An uninformed population becomes vulnerable to manipulation, propaganda, and simplistic narratives.

4. The Weakening of Institutions

Courts, legislatures, and watchdog bodies collapse when captured by wealthy interests.

5. The Global Crisis of Trust

Trust in government, media, and institutions is at historic lows.

IS THE PROBLEM THE LEADERS — OR THE SYSTEM ITSELF?

For decades, citizens believed the solution was simple: elect better leaders.But what if the problem is deeper than leadership?What if democracy — designed centuries ago for smaller populations and simpler societies — is no longer capable of managing the complexities of the modern world?

What if democracy, as currently practiced, is structurally incapable of delivering fairness, accountability, and stability?

This is the uncomfortable question many societies are now asking.

THE Chinese hybrid model:

A MODEL WE REFUSE TO EXAMINE HONESTLY

Western media has conditioned the world to view China through a lens of suspicion and distortion. Yet the facts speak for themselves:

A superpower unmatched in technology

Produces 70% of global research output

Manufactures 90% of the world’s vehicles

Developed the best open‑source AI models

Leads in chip innovation, solar energy, and advanced battery technology

Lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty — the greatest anti‑poverty achievement in human historyChina’s hybrid model — communism blended with free enterprise — has delivered stability, safety, and opportunity at a scale no democracy has matched in 30 years.

If a system can eliminate poverty and guarantee a decent life, many citizens would willingly forgo certain freedoms, such as the freedom to criticise government.

Of what use is freedom of speech if one ends up living in crippling poverty?This is not an endorsement of authoritarianism. It is a challenge to democracies:

Why can China deliver what democracies cannot?

INDIA: A NATION OF GENIUS HELD BACK BY FEUDAL WEALTH

India has the brains, talent, and technological capacity to rival China. But wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few industrial dynasties who shape policy and influence officials.Innovation exists, but inequality suffocates its potential.

Brilliance is abundant, but access is scarce.India is not behind China because its people are inferior.

It is behind because its democratic system protects the wealthy at the expense of the nation.

WHAT A REIMAGINED DEMOCRACY MUST LOOK LIKE

1. More Direct Citizen Power

Digital platforms can allow citizens to participate more frequently in decision‑making.

2. Remove Money from Politics

Strict campaign finance laws and transparent donor registries are essential.

3. Strengthen Institutions

Democracy collapses when institutions become extensions of political parties.4. Make Civic Education a Priority

A democracy without informed citizens is a democracy in name only.5. Enforce Ethical Leadership

Leaders must be held to higher standards, with real consequences for misconduct.

THE MORAL QUESTION WE CAN NO LONGER AVOID

Democracy was never meant to be worshipped. It was meant to be evaluated. And today, the evaluation is sobering: democracy is failing too many ordinary citizens.The question is no longer WHO should govern us.

The question is:

WHETHER THE SYSTEM ITSELF NEEDS TO CHANGE.

If democracy is to survive, it must evolve. Citizens must reclaim power. Institutions must regain integrity. Leaders must rediscover humility. And societies must remember that democracy is not a gift — it is a responsibility.The future of democracy will not be decided by politicians.

It will be decided by citizens who refuse to accept a system that no longer serves them.

The injustices that exists in our democracies will only end the day when they lead anarchy and total lawlessness.

That day is not far off. Countries are run by organized crime syndicates, who work hand in in hand with top politicians and law enforcement agencies.

Politicians, the law enforcement agencies and the media are controlled to a large extent either by big businesses and crime syndicates.

Ordinary people, who have first hand experience of they are ignored by their political representatives, the police workers in our government institutions and judiciary are all too familiar with shoddy service.

Waiting in long queues, not finding solutions to common problems, unfair judgements, dying in state hospitals through negligence are accepted as the norm.

When corruption in every aspect of society is accepted as a norm then it's time for change.

After reaching such high levels of sophistication in technology and communication it's an absolute shame that we have returned to the law of the jungle. It's a rat race. Dog eats dog

Compassion has become something for the meek not for the civilised. Governments come into power through rigged elections and the country is ruled by force and fear by the all powerful underworld right under the nose of the law if not with the permission of corrupt leaders and authorities.

The citizens are fed up. They are tired of handouts. Like the the rich, they took want a place in the son.

In an equal and caring society there should be no poverty, crime and the need for individuals to assume the role of feudal lords of the past. We have had enough of callous and greedy oligarchs, who have unashamedly made life on earth utterly miserable for the majority of the world's population.

If a democratic system cannot provide the basic essentials for society to live, then an alternative is urgently needed.

Dr EV Rapiti

August 10 2026

Cape Town

Disclaimer

This essay reflects the author’s perspective. For factual political information, consult trusted and authoritative sources.