Hantavirus: Separating Fact from Fear

Dr E.V. Rapiti – May 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Recent reports of deaths linked to hantavirus in South Africa, particularly involving patients treated in Gauteng hospitals, have understandably raised concern. However, it is important to approach this issue with clarity and factual understanding rather than fear.

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially serious viral infection transmitted primarily through contact with infected rodents, their urine, droppings, or saliva. In severe cases, it can lead to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a condition that affects the lungs and can become life-threatening if not treated promptly.

The recent cases reported in South Africa are not the result of a widespread local outbreak. Instead, they have been linked to an international cluster involving passengers from a cruise ship. Some of these individuals were treated in South African hospitals, which brought the situation into the local spotlight.

It is important for the public to understand that hantavirus:

Does not spread easily from person to person

Is not airborne in the way viruses like COVID-19 are

Remains extremely rare, especially in urban settings

While the illness can be severe, the overall risk to the general public remains very low.

That said, awareness and prevention are always better than panic. Simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of infection:

Avoid contact with rodents and their droppings

Keep living spaces clean and well-ventilated

Use protective measures when cleaning areas that may be contaminated

As with many health concerns, information is our strongest defense. We must remain vigilant but not fearful, informed but not alarmed.

In times like these, it is crucial to rely on credible information and avoid the spread of misinformation that can create unnecessary anxiety within communities.

Stay informed. Stay calm. Stay safe.

Some other tried and tested measures

If you have a sore throat, runny nose, lots of phlegm do the following

1. Gargle the throat with salt water and

clean the nasal passage with warm salt water. This seems to clear the upper airways of 90% of the virus.

2) Gargle with a pinch of soda bicarb power in warm water

3) steam inhalations with eucalyptus

4) see your doctor if your condition deteriorates, don’t risk it with over the counter medication.

The Idea is to treat early before complications set in.

The reassuring information so far, unlike other respiratory viruses, like COVID, it’s not spread human to human but from rodents to humans.

Perhaps it’s wise to use pesticides for rodents in your home and work place.

The media must refrain from Sensationalising the issue and create panic.

I hope this information is reassuring.

Will do more research and keep you updated.

Dr EV Rapiti

May 6 2026

www.drrapiti.com

This article was written in response to a request from desperate patients who wanted information on the deadly hantavirus.

