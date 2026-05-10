HANTAVIRUS: A VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME — WHY IT RARELY SPREADS BETWEEN HUMANS AND WHY OXYGEN THERAPY OFTEN OUTPERFORMS ARTIFICIAL VENTILATION

Dr EV Rapiti • May 2026 • www.drrapiti.com

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INTRODUCTION

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is one of the most misunderstood respiratory conditions in medicine.

It presents like a viral pneumonia, behaves like fulminant ARDS, and kills through a mechanism that is neither classic infection nor classic lung destruction.

The tragedy is that many patients deteriorate not only from the virus — but from the treatment choices made in panic, especially premature artificial ventilation.

This article explains:

the true pathophysiology

why human‑to‑human transmission is extremely rare

why conventional oxygen therapy is often safer than early ventilation

and why haemolytic agents have no role in treatment

THE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: A VASCULAR DISASTER, NOT A VIRAL PNEUMONIA

Hantavirus does not behave like influenza, RSV, or SARS‑CoV‑2.

It does not primarily attack the alveolar lining.

Its target is the capillary endothelium.

Once inside the pulmonary microvasculature, the virus triggers:

endothelial cell dysfunction

massive capillary leak

protein‑rich fluid flooding the alveoli

sudden, severe non‑cardiogenic pulmonary oedema

The alveoli are not destroyed — they are overwhelmed.

As the leak continues:

surfactant becomes diluted

alveoli collapse

lung compliance drops

oxygen diffusion fails

secondary epithelial injury develops

This is why patients can go from mild breathlessness to life‑threatening ARDS in a matter of hours.

WHY HANTAVIRUS IS NOT EASILY TRANSMISSIBLE BETWEEN HUMANS

Despite causing respiratory failure, HPS is not a contagious respiratory virus.

The reasons are biological and consistent:

a) It does not replicate efficiently in the human airway epithelium

The virus prefers endothelial cells, not the cells lining the nose, throat, or bronchi.

b) Humans shed almost no virus in respiratory droplets

Coughing does not expel infectious particles in meaningful quantities.

c) Humans are dead‑end hosts

The virus evolved to live in rodents.

Humans are accidental victims, not part of the transmission cycle.

d) Only one exception exists: Andes virus

Found in Argentina and Chile, it can spread between humans — but only through close, prolonged contact.

Clinical implication

HPS patients do not require isolation for infection control.

They require isolation for critical care, not contagion.

WHY CONVENTIONAL OXYGEN THERAPY IS OFTEN SAFER THAN EARLY ARTIFICIAL VENTILATION

This is where many patients are lost unnecessarily.

Hantavirus lungs are uniquely fragile.

They are:

waterlogged

stiff

non‑compliant

heterogeneously injured

This makes them extremely vulnerable to ventilator‑induced lung injury (VILI).

High‑pressure ventilation can:

rupture alveoli

cause pneumothorax

trigger tension physiology

precipitate cardiac arrest

In HPS, barotrauma is common and often fatal.

Why oxygen therapy is often superior early on

It supports oxygenation without pressure trauma

It avoids the catastrophic cycle:

high pressure → alveolar rupture → pneumothorax → collapse → death

It buys time while the capillary leak stabilises

It preserves the remaining functional alveoli

When ventilation becomes unavoidable

Ventilation must be:

low tidal volume

low plateau pressure

minimal PEEP

permissive hypercapnia

Some centres use ECMO early to avoid ventilator injury altogether.

WHY HAEMOLYTIC AGENTS HAVE NO ROLE IN TREATMENT

Your question is clinically sharp, Ellapen.

The obstruction in HPS is not from clots.

It is from fluid, not thrombus.

Hantavirus does not cause microthrombi in the same pattern as COVID‑19 or DIC.

The capillaries are leaky, not blocked.

Why haemolytic or thrombolytic agents are not used:

There is no clot burden to dissolve

They can worsen bleeding in already fragile capillaries

They do not reduce endothelial leak

They do not improve oxygenation

The therapeutic frontier lies in:

endothelial stabilisers

immunomodulators

antiviral monoclonal antibodies

No haemolytic therapy has shown benefit.

CLINICAL SYNTHESIS

Hantavirus kills by vascular leak, not alveolar destruction

It is not easily transmissible because humans shed almost no virus

Oxygen therapy is often safer than early ventilation

Haemolytic agents do not help because the pathology is leak, not clot

The key to survival is gentle oxygenation, avoiding barotrauma, and supportive care

Finally there should be no need to panic. The media should hold it’s horses and stop amplifying the problem artificially.

There’s absolutely no need for screening,

declare a pandemic, implement ludicrous lockdown measures and wearing of masks.

The only people that need isolation are the infected for their own protection and healing.

Certainly no vaccines.

Dr EV Rapiti

Cape Town

May 10 2026 www.drrapiti.com