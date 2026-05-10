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Bob's avatar
Bob
2d

I understood covid to be the same….it just occured in the lungs and ventilation was like oxygen to a fire…..

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Penni Peyper's avatar
Penni Peyper
2d

Thanks Dr Rapiti! This entire fiasco, once again, smacks of a plandemic in the making, where once again, the totally incorrect treatment protocols will be implemented on purpose!! To create fear, and usher in their next poisonous jabs, patented in around 2022!! 🤦👿

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