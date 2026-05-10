HANTAVIRUS: A VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME — WHY IT RARELY SPREADS BETWEEN HUMANS AND WHY OXYGEN THERAPY OFTEN OUTPERFORMS ARTIFICIAL VENTILATION Dr EV Rapiti • May 2026 • www.drrapiti.com
Don't be fooled that the hanta virus is highly contagious. It's not. No need for panic or a pandemic to be declared for about 5 deaths.
HANTAVIRUS: A VASCULAR LEAK SYNDROME — WHY IT RARELY SPREADS BETWEEN HUMANS AND WHY OXYGEN THERAPY OFTEN OUTPERFORMS ARTIFICIAL VENTILATION
Dr EV Rapiti • May 2026 • www.drrapiti.com
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INTRODUCTION
Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is one of the most misunderstood respiratory conditions in medicine.
It presents like a viral pneumonia, behaves like fulminant ARDS, and kills through a mechanism that is neither classic infection nor classic lung destruction.
The tragedy is that many patients deteriorate not only from the virus — but from the treatment choices made in panic, especially premature artificial ventilation.
This article explains:
the true pathophysiology
why human‑to‑human transmission is extremely rare
why conventional oxygen therapy is often safer than early ventilation
and why haemolytic agents have no role in treatment
THE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: A VASCULAR DISASTER, NOT A VIRAL PNEUMONIA
Hantavirus does not behave like influenza, RSV, or SARS‑CoV‑2.
It does not primarily attack the alveolar lining.
Its target is the capillary endothelium.
Once inside the pulmonary microvasculature, the virus triggers:
endothelial cell dysfunction
massive capillary leak
protein‑rich fluid flooding the alveoli
sudden, severe non‑cardiogenic pulmonary oedema
The alveoli are not destroyed — they are overwhelmed.
As the leak continues:
surfactant becomes diluted
alveoli collapse
lung compliance drops
oxygen diffusion fails
secondary epithelial injury develops
This is why patients can go from mild breathlessness to life‑threatening ARDS in a matter of hours.
WHY HANTAVIRUS IS NOT EASILY TRANSMISSIBLE BETWEEN HUMANS
Despite causing respiratory failure, HPS is not a contagious respiratory virus.
The reasons are biological and consistent:
a) It does not replicate efficiently in the human airway epithelium
The virus prefers endothelial cells, not the cells lining the nose, throat, or bronchi.
b) Humans shed almost no virus in respiratory droplets
Coughing does not expel infectious particles in meaningful quantities.
c) Humans are dead‑end hosts
The virus evolved to live in rodents.
Humans are accidental victims, not part of the transmission cycle.
d) Only one exception exists: Andes virus
Found in Argentina and Chile, it can spread between humans — but only through close, prolonged contact.
Clinical implication
HPS patients do not require isolation for infection control.
They require isolation for critical care, not contagion.
WHY CONVENTIONAL OXYGEN THERAPY IS OFTEN SAFER THAN EARLY ARTIFICIAL VENTILATION
This is where many patients are lost unnecessarily.
Hantavirus lungs are uniquely fragile.
They are:
waterlogged
stiff
non‑compliant
heterogeneously injured
This makes them extremely vulnerable to ventilator‑induced lung injury (VILI).
High‑pressure ventilation can:
rupture alveoli
cause pneumothorax
trigger tension physiology
precipitate cardiac arrest
In HPS, barotrauma is common and often fatal.
Why oxygen therapy is often superior early on
It supports oxygenation without pressure trauma
It avoids the catastrophic cycle:
high pressure → alveolar rupture → pneumothorax → collapse → death
It buys time while the capillary leak stabilises
It preserves the remaining functional alveoli
When ventilation becomes unavoidable
Ventilation must be:
low tidal volume
low plateau pressure
minimal PEEP
permissive hypercapnia
Some centres use ECMO early to avoid ventilator injury altogether.
WHY HAEMOLYTIC AGENTS HAVE NO ROLE IN TREATMENT
Your question is clinically sharp, Ellapen.
The obstruction in HPS is not from clots.
It is from fluid, not thrombus.
Hantavirus does not cause microthrombi in the same pattern as COVID‑19 or DIC.
The capillaries are leaky, not blocked.
Why haemolytic or thrombolytic agents are not used:
There is no clot burden to dissolve
They can worsen bleeding in already fragile capillaries
They do not reduce endothelial leak
They do not improve oxygenation
The therapeutic frontier lies in:
endothelial stabilisers
immunomodulators
antiviral monoclonal antibodies
No haemolytic therapy has shown benefit.
CLINICAL SYNTHESIS
Hantavirus kills by vascular leak, not alveolar destruction
It is not easily transmissible because humans shed almost no virus
Oxygen therapy is often safer than early ventilation
Haemolytic agents do not help because the pathology is leak, not clot
The key to survival is gentle oxygenation, avoiding barotrauma, and supportive care
Finally there should be no need to panic. The media should hold it’s horses and stop amplifying the problem artificially.
There’s absolutely no need for screening,
declare a pandemic, implement ludicrous lockdown measures and wearing of masks.
The only people that need isolation are the infected for their own protection and healing.
Certainly no vaccines.
Dr EV Rapiti
Cape Town
May 10 2026 www.drrapiti.com
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I understood covid to be the same….it just occured in the lungs and ventilation was like oxygen to a fire…..
Thanks Dr Rapiti! This entire fiasco, once again, smacks of a plandemic in the making, where once again, the totally incorrect treatment protocols will be implemented on purpose!! To create fear, and usher in their next poisonous jabs, patented in around 2022!! 🤦👿