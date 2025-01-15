An excellent lecture by Professor Ben Bickman on Glp2 inhibitors.

A very balanced lecture giving us the pros and cons of these drugs.

The risks far outweigh the benefits of these drugs to warrant the wide scale use of these costly drugs.

These drugs work by decreasing glucagon release, which is responsible for an increase in glucose and thereby an increase in insulin.

By decreasing glucon, glucose drops and so does insulin. This helps with weight loss and increases insulin sensitivity.

The drug also delays gastric emptying time, so it leads to a feeling of fullness in the gut, which in turn decreases appetite.

These drugs also work on centres of the brain to decrease the craving for sweet things, which are responsible for weight gain.

These drugs also create another fat, which is stored away but only becomes evident when the drug is stopped.

The weight loss is 15% and only sustainable while the drug is used.

The weight comes back once the drug is stopped, which is counter-productive.

These drugs have numerous worrying downsides to them that should discourage anyone from taking them.

There has been a high incidence of depression, anxiety and suicide. There was a 100% increase in these conditions in patients taking them.

These drugs create a feeling of anhedonia, or loss of interest in taking part in pleasurable activities.

Doctors unaware of this may rush off and prescribe dangerous SSRIs.

The other serious problem is muscle and fat loss.

70% came off the drugs after two years, presumably because of its side effects.

The weight loss comes from both fat and muscle mass, which is not good especially for the elderly because the elderly lose muscle as they age through a process of sarcolemma. Muscles play and important role to take up the glucose and metaboloses it to keep the glucose levels down.

Gastric delay should be a concern in terms of absorbing nutrients. It could also lead to bloating.

Following a ketogenic diet delays hunger, burns fat, builds muscles, does not come with side effects, reduce meal times to just two meals a day without the need for snacks.

These drugs being over marketed as wonder drugs.

The only people who will benefit from this drug is big pharma.