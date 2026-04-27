Freedom Day: A Reflection

Dr E.V. Rapiti — April 27, 2026

April 27th is celebrated in South Africa as Freedom Day — a day marking liberation from the heinous and repressive system of apartheid. Yet, for many, this celebration has become a farce. Thirty years down the line, countless South Africans find themselves trapped in another form of bondage: the slavery of poverty, unemployment, starvation, homelessness, absent service delivery, daily violence, and lawlessness.

This painful reality has been compounded by a corrupt and self-enriching government that has, in many respects, ignored the pleas of its people for a better life. What was once a hard-won freedom now feels, to many, like the tragic exchange of one form of slavery for another.

Today, I reflect with great sadness on the valiant struggle waged against the repressive apartheid regime since the 1960s. We had limited resources to confront a powerful state backed by global forces, yet we persisted. Many lost their lives in some of the most violent protests. Armed with little more than our voices, sticks, and stones, we were no match for guns, rifles, rubber bullets, tanks, and noxious gases — but we never abandoned our dream.

That dream was of a free South Africa — a nation that would prosper, a land of opportunity where all could live in peace and harmony.

That dream, however, has been profoundly undermined. A government that emerged from that struggle has, in too many instances, pursued a path of self-enrichment. The reality remains stark: a vast proportion of wealth is still concentrated in the hands of a minority, largely controlled by powerful corporate interests that continue to shape economic power. For many ordinary South Africans — particularly those historically disadvantaged — meaningful change has remained elusive.

It’s extremely painful to witness how some of our most celebrated leaders in the struggle have turned into corrupt wealthy thugs pandering to the beck and call of the most corrupt but wealthy and influential organisations in the world. These shameless leaders have totally abandoned their role to serve the country in order to live a life of disdainful opulence.

Courtesy forbids me from mentioning the names of these people, whom I fought with, during the struggle. These were the revered comrades of the past, now the heartless villains of the present.

They are selling our country to the highest bidder without a care in the world, sending our country into the dungeons of irretrievable poverty. These leaders know who they are and I hope they never have a night of peaceful rest. They have let us all down. Shame on them.

70% of the country’s wealth is still in the minority from the apartheid era and they are holding steadfastly onto it. There is absolutely no chance that they are ever going to give up this wealth to be shared with the struggling masses.

The hungry and desperate masses can only take so much. They cannot wait for a corrupt and incompetent government or the benevolence of the wealthy and privileged minority to rectify the economic injustices of the past. They are going to take up the fight for economic justice themselves in one way or another.

The country has enough natural wealth to be shared with the rest of the country to bring about economic justice without shedding a drop of blood. Opportunities to serve in top positions in businesses or to open up business must be open to every citizen in this country and not reserved for the privileged minority of the past.

The hope of achieving true economic freedom and justice will not depend on a new or different political party but a totally new political system. Almost all the current parties and politicians have the same hidden agenda and that is to enrich themselves and move on. The wellbeing of their constituents is least on their mind except at the time of the elections.

The face of political leadership may have changed, but for millions, the lived experience has not. We cannot sit back and allow the status quo to continue.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

Cape Town

April 27 2026

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