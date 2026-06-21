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Andrew Devlin
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He was indeed one of the greatest performers of my lifetime!

He reached across the generations, at my nephew’s 18th birthday party, he handed us all the lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody and asked us to sing it instead of Happy Birthday. We did as asked but wondered about my nephew’s state of mind.

There was no need to worry as that nephew is now a scientist raising his own children and helping family when asked.

Have a great and blessed day!

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