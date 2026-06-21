Last night, sitting in the darkened Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town, I realised that Freddie Mercury was not merely a star; he was a storm with outstanding artistic talents and creativity.

A man who lived with the recklessness of someone who believed he was immortal, yet sang with the trembling honesty of someone terrified of dying.

The show did not present him as a legend carved in marble, but as a human being — brilliant, broken, daring, fragile — a man who ran towards life even as death stalked him from the shadows.

The production, brilliantly choreographed and performed by some of the country’s leading choreographers and gifted singers, takes on the formidable challenge of interpreting the complex lyrics, music, and emotions of the legendary Freddie Mercury. Through an evening of vibrant dance and powerful vocals, we are offered brief but striking glimpses into the life of this extraordinary musician. What became clear was that he was an absolute perfectionist.

He possessed a multitude of talents rolled into one.

A composer, musician, singer, and electrifying performer, he commanded an outstanding vocal range that could effortlessly soar across octaves within a single song.

He loved the stage. He was unafraid of crowds. When asked in an interview whether massive audiences intimidated him, he replied spontaneously that he loved big numbers — and that applied to everything in his life.

His lyrics often left one puzzled about the real Freddie Mercury.

Born in Zanzibar to Parsi parents and raised in the UK from adolescence, he carried the complexities of an immigrant identity. He lived in an era when his sexual identity was harshly judged, yet this did not deter him. He produced some of the greatest music ever written and performed with the gusto of someone who took complete command of the stage — and of the millions who watched him with hypnotic admiration.

Only Freddie could create a string of seemingly meaningless sounds — “Deo, day‑oh” — and have an entire audience repeat them as if chanting a mystical mantra.

He often appeared fearless, yet in other songs he revealed a lonely man, afraid of dying.

In Bohemian Rhapsody, he metaphorically confesses to killing a man and accepts that he is going to die, yet in the same breath he plaintively cries that he doesn’t want to die.

When he was diagnosed with AIDS, he refused to let the illness define him. He continued living his bohemian lifestyle and sang Who Wants to Live Forever, a stark contrast to his earlier admission of fearing death.

He sometimes performed in female attire, but more often he appeared with a strikingly masculine image — flexing his muscles and wielding his unique short‑stick microphone as if it were an extension of his own body.

One of his crowning moments was his performance at one of the greatest concerts the world has ever seen — the Live Aid concert. The event brought together some of the world’s best musicians to raise funds for children dying of hunger in Ethiopia. Performed to a packed Wembley Stadium and broadcast to over 1.9 billion people worldwide, Freddie Mercury’s breathtaking 21‑minute performance earned him the well‑deserved title of the night’s greatest performer. I am certain the crowd would have wanted this remarkable musician, singer, and showman to sing all night.

In the song Somebody to Love, we see another side of this strong man.

He seemed to be crying out to be loved, touched, and held.

This mixed picture of his personality — ranging from daring, devil‑may‑care bravado to a lonely soul yearning for love — made it difficult to fathom who the real Freddie Mercury truly was.

I salute the producers, directors, and artists of this show for taking on such an immense and complex task, giving us a tiny glimpse into the life and music of one of history’s greatest artists. Freddie epitomised the typical man who would rather struggle alone and hide his pain than find someone to confide in.

I sometimes wonder whether he wasn’t deeply depressed off stage, like so many great artists who drowned their sorrows in drugs and alcohol.

Thank you, Freddie, for entertaining us with some of the greatest music ever created.

You are a legend — your music will live forever.

Those of us who heard you when you were alive are truly fortunate.

To those unfamiliar with his music, I urge you to see the show. You won’t be sorry. It was not just entertainment; it was a history lesson about a great performer.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

Cape Town

June 21 2026

Bio

Dr Rapiti is a great lover of the arts. He enjoys watching powerful productions and is deeply disappointed by the severe decline in audience numbers attending live performances. In his view, the arts are the essential nutrition of the soul. Without them, we risk becoming soulless beings.

He believes that society’s foolish obsession with social media platforms is contributing to the demise of good theatre and meaningful art. For him, the stage remains one of the last sacred spaces where humanity can confront truth, beauty, and emotion without distraction.

— Dr E.V. Rapiti

Family Physician • Writer • Social Commentator

Cape Town, South Africa

www.drrapiti.com