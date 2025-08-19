FORMAL OBJECTION TO COMPULSORY VACCINATION IN EDUCATIONAL SETTINGS Submitted by Dr. E. V. Rapiti, Cape Town, South Africa Date: 19 August
Children's rights must be protected on ethical, constitutional and medical grounds.
FORMAL OBJECTION TO COMPULSORY VACCINATION IN EDUCATIONAL SETTINGS
Submitted by Dr. E. V. Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEP Asthma Diploma, MBA (Health Policy)
Cape Town, South Africa
Date: 19 August 2025
To:
The Honourable Siviwe Gwarube
Minister of Basic Education
Republic of South Africa
Private Bag X895
Pretoria, 0001
South Africa
info@dbe.gov.za
Thanks for reading Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Subject: Ethical and Constitutional Objection to Compulsory Vaccination Policies in Schools
Dear Minister Gwarube,
I write to you not merely as a family physician with decades of clinical experience, but as a citizen deeply committed to the constitutional principles that underpin our democracy and the ethical standards that guide our medical profession.
In light of recent developments—including the U.S. The Department of Health and Human Services initiating trials to evaluate the full vaccine schedule due to rising autism rates—I submit the enclosed formal objection to any compulsory vaccination mandate proposed by your Department.
The recent proposals and policies enforcing compulsory vaccination within educational institutions raise grave concerns—both legally and ethically.
I acknowledge that you have taken the best interests of learners into consideration before arriving at this decision. Nonetheless, I feel it is a moral obligation to alert you to the inherent flaws and constitutional risks embedded in such a mandate. This letter is not intended to be combative, but rather a principled appeal for reflection, transparency, and accountability.
Compulsory medical interventions, particularly those involving risk-bearing pharmaceuticals, violate the foundational rights enshrined in our Constitution...
Compulsory medical interventions, particularly those involving novel or risk-bearing pharmaceuticals, violate the foundational rights enshrined in our Constitution:
- Section 12(2)(b) guarantees every person the right to bodily and psychological integrity, including the right to security in and control over their body.
- Section 15 affirms freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief, and opinion.
- Section 28(2) mandates that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child.
These rights are not suspended in times of public health concern. On the contrary, they become more vital—especially when scientific debate is stifled, uncertainty is rife, dissent is dismissed, and adverse outcomes are underreported or denied by almost 90%.
As a practitioner, I have witnessed firsthand the consequences of one-size-fits-all mandates. I have treated patients—children included—who suffered adverse effects, and I have seen the erosion of trust between families and institutions that once stood as pillars of care. Informed consent is not a bureaucratic formality; it is the ethical cornerstone of medical practice.
I therefore formally object to any policy that compels vaccination as a condition for school attendance, employment, or participation in educational activities. Such mandates:
- Contravene constitutional protections
- Undermine ethical medical practice
Disregard individual risk profiles and medical contraindications
Erode public trust in both government and healthcare institutions
This objection outlines seventeen conditions that must be met before any such mandate can be ethically or legally justified. These conditions are rooted in the South African Constitution, medical ethics, and the fundamental rights of parents and children.
Should your Department be unable to meet these conditions in full, I respectfully request that the mandate be withdrawn without prejudice.
I urge your office to reconsider these policies and to engage in open, transparent dialogue with independent medical professionals, constitutional scholars, and affected families. The future of our children—and the integrity of our democracy—depends on it.
Yours sincerely,
Dr. E. V. Rapiti
Family Physician, Writer, and Advocate for Ethical Medicine
Cape Town, South Africa
robertrapiti@gmail.com
0213976029
0825811846
________________________________________________
FORMAL OBJECTION TO COMPULSORY VACCINATION BY THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Prepared by Dr. E. V. Rapiti – Family Physician, Ethical Medicine Advocate
Cape Town, South Africa | August 2025
---
Background
In light of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services initiating trials to evaluate the full vaccine schedule—prompted by the alarming rise in autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders—it is ethically indefensible for the South African Department of Education to enforce compulsory vaccination without first satisfying the following conditions. These demands are grounded in constitutional fidelity, medical ethics, and the protection of parental rights.
---
Conditions for Ethical and Legal Compliance
Provide conclusive proof that vaccines are not causally linked to autism and ADHD.
Disclose the full contents of all vaccines and all known adverse events.
Demonstrate that the vaccines are absolutely safe and medically necessary.
Prove that vaccines are superior and safer than natural immunity for mild childhood infections.
Accept full responsibility—alongside manufacturers and the Department—for any adverse events.
Justify the violation of Section 12(2)(c) of the Constitution, which protects bodily integrity.
Cite the law that grants the Minister authority to override parental decision-making.
Explain the grounds for discriminating against unvaccinated but healthy children.
Confirm that neither the Minister nor her advisors have conflicts of interest.
Substantially increase the stipend for children who suffer severe adverse events.
Ensure adequate facilities nationwide for children affected by vaccine injury.
Guarantee that teachers will not be burdened with managing vaccine-induced disabilities.
Ensure that the education of healthy children will not be compromised by disruptive behavior linked to vaccine injury.
Ensure that vaccinators are fully informed about vaccine safety, efficacy, side effects, and contents.
Require vaccinators to obtain full, informed consent from parents or guardians.
Ensure vaccinators clearly explain the rationale, risks, and alternatives for each vaccine.
Equip all vaccinators to manage medical emergencies arising from vaccination.
Conclusion
If the Minister of Education cannot fulfill any of the above conditions, then the requirement for compulsory vaccination must be irrevocably withdrawn—without prejudice. This objection is submitted in defense of constitutional rights, ethical medical practice, and the welfare of South African children.
I sincerely hope that the Honourable Minister will reconsider her position in the best interests of our children. Only through such reflection can we begin to restore the public’s waning trust in our institutions and reaffirm our collective commitment to transparency, accountability, and constitutional integrity.
Submitted by Dr. E. V. Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEP Asthma Diploma, MBA (Health Policy)
Cape Town, South Africa
Date: 19 August 2025
robertrapiti@gmail.com
0825811846
Thanks for reading Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.