FORMAL OBJECTION TO COMPULSORY VACCINATION IN EDUCATIONAL SETTINGS

Submitted by Dr. E. V. Rapiti, MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEP Asthma Diploma, MBA (Health Policy)

Cape Town, South Africa

Date: 19 August 2025

To:

The Honourable Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Basic Education

Republic of South Africa

Private Bag X895

Pretoria, 0001

South Africa

info@dbe.gov.za

Subject: Ethical and Constitutional Objection to Compulsory Vaccination Policies in Schools

Dear Minister Gwarube,

I write to you not merely as a family physician with decades of clinical experience, but as a citizen deeply committed to the constitutional principles that underpin our democracy and the ethical standards that guide our medical profession.

In light of recent developments—including the U.S. The Department of Health and Human Services initiating trials to evaluate the full vaccine schedule due to rising autism rates—I submit the enclosed formal objection to any compulsory vaccination mandate proposed by your Department.

The recent proposals and policies enforcing compulsory vaccination within educational institutions raise grave concerns—both legally and ethically.

I acknowledge that you have taken the best interests of learners into consideration before arriving at this decision. Nonetheless, I feel it is a moral obligation to alert you to the inherent flaws and constitutional risks embedded in such a mandate. This letter is not intended to be combative, but rather a principled appeal for reflection, transparency, and accountability.

Compulsory medical interventions, particularly those involving novel or risk-bearing pharmaceuticals, violate the foundational rights enshrined in our Constitution:

- Section 12(2)(b) guarantees every person the right to bodily and psychological integrity, including the right to security in and control over their body.

- Section 15 affirms freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief, and opinion.

- Section 28(2) mandates that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child.

These rights are not suspended in times of public health concern. On the contrary, they become more vital—especially when scientific debate is stifled, uncertainty is rife, dissent is dismissed, and adverse outcomes are underreported or denied by almost 90%.

As a practitioner, I have witnessed firsthand the consequences of one-size-fits-all mandates. I have treated patients—children included—who suffered adverse effects, and I have seen the erosion of trust between families and institutions that once stood as pillars of care. Informed consent is not a bureaucratic formality; it is the ethical cornerstone of medical practice.

I therefore formally object to any policy that compels vaccination as a condition for school attendance, employment, or participation in educational activities. Such mandates:

- Contravene constitutional protections

- Undermine ethical medical practice

Disregard individual risk profiles and medical contraindications

Erode public trust in both government and healthcare institutions

This objection outlines seventeen conditions that must be met before any such mandate can be ethically or legally justified. These conditions are rooted in the South African Constitution, medical ethics, and the fundamental rights of parents and children.

Should your Department be unable to meet these conditions in full, I respectfully request that the mandate be withdrawn without prejudice.

I urge your office to reconsider these policies and to engage in open, transparent dialogue with independent medical professionals, constitutional scholars, and affected families. The future of our children—and the integrity of our democracy—depends on it.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. E. V. Rapiti

Family Physician, Writer, and Advocate for Ethical Medicine

Cape Town, South Africa

robertrapiti@gmail.com

0213976029

0825811846

________________________________________________

FORMAL OBJECTION TO COMPULSORY VACCINATION BY THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Prepared by Dr. E. V. Rapiti – Family Physician, Ethical Medicine Advocate

Cape Town, South Africa | August 2025

---

Background

In light of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services initiating trials to evaluate the full vaccine schedule—prompted by the alarming rise in autism and related neurodevelopmental disorders—it is ethically indefensible for the South African Department of Education to enforce compulsory vaccination without first satisfying the following conditions. These demands are grounded in constitutional fidelity, medical ethics, and the protection of parental rights.

---

Conditions for Ethical and Legal Compliance

Provide conclusive proof that vaccines are not causally linked to autism and ADHD.

Disclose the full contents of all vaccines and all known adverse events.

Demonstrate that the vaccines are absolutely safe and medically necessary.

Prove that vaccines are superior and safer than natural immunity for mild childhood infections.

Accept full responsibility—alongside manufacturers and the Department—for any adverse events.

Justify the violation of Section 12(2)(c) of the Constitution, which protects bodily integrity.

Cite the law that grants the Minister authority to override parental decision-making.

Explain the grounds for discriminating against unvaccinated but healthy children.

Confirm that neither the Minister nor her advisors have conflicts of interest.

Substantially increase the stipend for children who suffer severe adverse events.

Ensure adequate facilities nationwide for children affected by vaccine injury.

Guarantee that teachers will not be burdened with managing vaccine-induced disabilities.

Ensure that the education of healthy children will not be compromised by disruptive behavior linked to vaccine injury.

Ensure that vaccinators are fully informed about vaccine safety, efficacy, side effects, and contents.

Require vaccinators to obtain full, informed consent from parents or guardians.

Ensure vaccinators clearly explain the rationale, risks, and alternatives for each vaccine.

Equip all vaccinators to manage medical emergencies arising from vaccination.

Conclusion

If the Minister of Education cannot fulfill any of the above conditions, then the requirement for compulsory vaccination must be irrevocably withdrawn—without prejudice. This objection is submitted in defense of constitutional rights, ethical medical practice, and the welfare of South African children.

I sincerely hope that the Honourable Minister will reconsider her position in the best interests of our children. Only through such reflection can we begin to restore the public’s waning trust in our institutions and reaffirm our collective commitment to transparency, accountability, and constitutional integrity.

