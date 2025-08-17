---

🗂️ Ethics of Commitment

Personal Reflections on Ethical Advocacy

Author: Dr. Ellapen Rapiti

Date: August 17, 2025

Theme: Trust, Dignity, and the Ethics of Promised Support

Context: A personal reflection on the betrayal of a pledged commitment to assist with a historic COVID document. Explores the emotional and ethical dimensions of broken promises and the importance of principled solidarity.

The Ethics of Commitment

By Dr. Ellapen Rapiti, August 17, 2025

“There is nothing more disgusting and disgraceful than dealing with people who superficially make fake promises to help you. They will insultingly admonish you in the solar plexus of your mind for being a nuisance, after you innocently approach them for the help they pledged to provide. Such people can neither be trusted nor respected—stay far from them to protect your dignity.”



I wrote these words in the wake of a deeply disheartening experience—one that reminded me how fragile trust can be when placed in the wrong hands. In my desperate effort to find out how to create a reference for my historic document on COVID, I asked several people for their help. One person enthusiastically offered to assist me with my document. He unexpectedly texted me offering to look at my document while he was on leave. I was pleasantly surprised by his gesture, presumably out of his respect for my passion to pursue the truth about COVID and the vaccines.

I sent him my document. A few months later, when he came to visit me, I casually asked him if he managed to peruse my document. I was shocked to hear him recoile with irritation at my question.

His response was curt, dismissive, and laced with the kind of moral superiority that turns a simple request into an unwarranted intrusion. He informed me that he was busy, that he had a family, and made me feel that my pursuit of truth was a nuisance to him.

I was frozen for words but utterly shocked by the not so subtle outburst. With my mature composure, I politely apologised to him to prevent any further verbal abuse or another condescending lecture.

My long years of experience with people like him made it patently obvious to me about his insincerity. In the same breath, I offered him help that he desperately needed from me without revealing my contempt for his contemptuous behaviour towards me.

Perhaps he will realise in his quiet moments, that in spite of his arrogance, I was able to be generous with him.

This encounter was not merely a personal slight—it was a violation of ethical commitment. When someone offers help, especially in matters of historical and moral significance, they are not just offering time or effort. They are pledging solidarity. They are affirming that your work matters, that your voice deserves amplification, and that your pursuit of justice is worth supporting. To renege on that promise with disdain is not just disappointing—it is disgraceful.

The gas-lighting and censorship during and after COVID by the media, colleagues and the authorities made it impossible to find people to trust and rely on for help and support. This highly educated person had read a lot on the lies about COVID and had become a victim of the vaccine, so I had no reason to doubt his sincerity nor his intentions to help me.

I trusted him implicitly only to discover my innocent error much later. Fortunately for me, it was in the morning when I received a delightful email from a professor's son informing me that he worked out the layout for my book. I was absolutely impressed by the speed and ease with which it was done.

To my utter shock, the gentleman offered to do the work for free because he fully supported my mission to get the truth out.

I shared this person's generosity with this gentleman, who let me down. He saw the layout but instead of complimenting the person for his efforts, he dismissed it in a very matter of fact way as if it was nothing great. This response left me with a very disdainful impression of him without me revealing it to him.

Silently, I thought to myself, how lucky I am to have received the help that I needed without needing the help of the young reprobate. I curtailed further discussion with this gentleman, who desperately needed my help. Being the better person, I gave it willingly.

Those who stand beside you in principle must also stand beside you in practice. Anything less is performative ethics—a hollow shell of virtue that crumbles under the weight of inconvenience.

I share this reflection not to nurse resentment, but to caution others who walk the path of principled resistance. Be discerning with whom you trust. Not everyone who applauds your courage will support your cause. Some will offer help as a gesture of self-image, not solidarity. And when the time comes to act, they will retreat behind the walls of convenience, leaving you to carry the burden alone.

It was divine providence that sent someone that solved my problem.

We must never allow people who disappoint us to destroy our resolve to find solutions to our goals. Let it remind us that dignity is not found in the approval of others, but in the unwavering pursuit of truth and noble ambition to do good. And let it reaffirm that our work—however inconvenient to others—is a testament to our ethical courage.

By giving this gentleman my undivided attention, I tacitly showed him that I didn't allow his caustic remarks to deny him my generosity. I relied on an old adage: "kill them with kindness". This always works for me.

With this calm attitude and disposition, I saw the rest of my clients that morning without being affected one bit by the gentleman's acerbic remarks.

Later on my way home, I reflected on the hundreds of children in my practice whom I counselled for being let down by their absentee dads. These dads would promise to visit their children, promise them gifts or offer to take them out.

These children would get dressed and wait patiently for their dads to arrive. By the end of the day, these dads don't pitch up leaving the moms with the burden of coping with their depressed children .

These types of dads do it repeatedly and want to know why their children grow up resenting them, when they are much older.

I can fully understand it when young adults tell me how disappointed they are with their dads, with anger in their voices.

I have absolute admiration for children who managed to rise above the ashes of poverty with the help of their moms and are still willing to help their absent dads when they are down and out in their old age.

The credit must go to the moms for raising their children not to live in hate.

I hope my reflection will help people who have been disappointed in life to never give up on their dreams, passions and ambitions.

I also hope this piece will hark on the consciences of people who are in the disdainful habit of disappointing people, to stop making promises that they cannot honour. If you can't do something, say so instead of lying and hurting people that put all their trust in you.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

August 17, 2025((

Dr Rapiti is a family physician working for over forty two in the poor suburb of Mitchells Plain Cape Town. He has a keen interest in counselling children that go through a great deal of mental trauma and abuse from absent parents and by bullies in school.