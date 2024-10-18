We are living in the most repressive and troubled times in the history of the world.

We are truly living in the saddest time of our lives when scientists no longer make statements or give advice based on hard evidence or for the benefit of society but they do so to appease their big pharma sponsors, whose only aim is to make profits for their shareholders, regardless of the safety or efficacy of their drugs.

The media and trusted authorities are guilty of the downfall of good medicine

These scoundrel scientists get away with absolute mistruths and lies by being hailed as heroes by the captured media. They are fully supported by our once trusted medical boards and government authorities as well as international organisations, who are so entangled with big pharma that any ethical scientist or health professional that dares to oppose the lies with substantive evidence is immediately censored and barred from practicing their profession.

Good doctors censored and dismissed

Many good caring and ethical doctors who dared to speak the truth died mysteriously or were heavily censored and dismissed from their jobs .

Many of these doctors ended up becoming severely depressed because they could no longer practice their profession and provide for their families.

When ethical doctors are barred from practicing their profession, society suffers because they are at the mercy of doctors programmed to dish out big pharma's dangerous medicines to the desperate and gullible public.

Medicine safety no longer an issue

The safety and efficacy of medicines is no longer an issue for the medical profession as long as it has been approved by the authorities, who have abandoned all traces of accountability and responsibility to the general public, whom they are supposed to serve

Physician prescription is the third leading cause of death - a disgrace

The fact that the third leading cause of death in America is from physician's prescriptions is a sad indictment of how much the medical profession has sunk to the lowest levels of its existence.

Public support, vital to revive and protect good healthcare practices

The only way to preserve good medicine and health care is for society to stand up and support the ethical doctors in the world, who cannot save the world from a major catastrophe if they are stripped off their profession and censored for speaking the truth.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town, October 18, 2024