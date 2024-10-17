I admire employers , who for stand up for their staff when they are unfairly abused by customers. Doctors and their staff are not infrequently abused by demanding patients in the waiting area, consulting room or on the telephone, totally ignoring the feelings of the people trying to help them. Misunderstandings do occur but these can be resolved peacefully. When patients become rude and intransigent I intervene to try and resolve the issues civilly but when I fail, I subtly curtail our relationship in the interest of my staff's wellbeing and that of my other patients.

The rude and demanding client is toxic for business and society.

I wish more employees would defend their helpless staff when things get out of hand. I pity the call centre staff who service rude overseas clients from the UK, Australia and US. They insult our people because they are from south Africa or because of their accents.

Many present to me with severe stress because management doesn't see the need to come to these young people's rescue.

Call centre agents work awkward hours, long shifts and are often terribly sleep deprived. The once a year team building exercise is just not enough to help their employees to cope with the everyday challenges in their Life.

Big corporates, with half baked managers, with the eye on profits are the worst employers. Staff are treated like dispensable robots, constantly threatened that they would be fired if they don't meet targets in a stagnant economy.

The we can do as clients and customers is to be nice to the teller, shop assistant, telephone consultant because many are working under a great deal of duress and stress.

People on the townships have to get busses or taxis at the dangerous hours in the morning to be on time at 8 to work.

Some of them are from home for 14 to ,16 hours day, without seeing their families.

So the next time you deal with a salesperson or someone from the service industry, just try and be nice to them, because they too are human.