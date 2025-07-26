Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3d

Wise words from half a world away, thanks!

I would also like to see the revolving door between regulators and the industry they regulate firmly shut. There should be a waiting period between employment at government health agencies and employment at pharmaceutical companies. I believe that when I left IBM, I had to agree not to work for some period of time at their competitors in order to collect my severance. The same thing should happen in this case but it should be done under force of law, not a simple agreement.

Have a great and blessed day, Doctor!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shelagh Anne Shackleton's avatar
Shelagh Anne Shackleton
4d

Excellent summation doctor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture