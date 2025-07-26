🧠 Emotion vs Evidence: Reflections on Senator Ron Johnson’s Vaccine Safety Hearing

By Dr. E.V. Rapiti — July 26, 2025

> There were two categories of people who presented before Senator Ron Johnson on vaccine safety. The one group were mainly doctors and families whose children ended up with severe side effects from vaccines. Their opposition to vaccines was based on proper scientific research. The other group, mainly members of the public, supported vaccines on the basis of speculation and emotion. Major decisions on health must never be made on blind emotion but only after proper research has been done.

> — Dr. E.V. Rapiti

---

🎙️ The Hearing in Context

Senator Ron Johnson’s vaccine safety hearing revealed a stark contrast in how scientific inquiry and personal belief shape public opinion. It showcased a troubling trend: when health decisions become emotionally charged, the space for rational debate narrows.

---

🧪 Group One: Evidence-Grounded Skeptics

This group included seasoned physicians, like Dr Brian Hooker, a medical researcher, and families affected by documented vaccine injuries. Their testimonies referenced peer-reviewed studies, injury compensation data, and historical precedents. Notably:

- H1N1 Vaccine (1976): Withdrawn following a notable uptick in Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

- RotaShield Vaccine (1999): Discontinued due to a high incidence of intussusception, a life-threatening bowel obstruction in infants.

These examples are not fringe—they underscore a core principle: medicine must evolve through transparency and correction, not blind loyalty.

---

💬 Group Two: Emotion-Driven Defenders

In contrast, members of the public who spoke in favor of vaccines leaned heavily on the speculation that if their loved ones were vaccinated they would have survived. While their intentions were sincere, their defenses lacked the critical rigor necessary for shaping safe and effective health policy. Many supported the influenza vaccine by quoting the high number of deaths in children dying from influenza.

There was no information whether these children, who died, had been vaccinated.

What I found extremely strange as a doctor for under fifty years in South Africa, with a huge paediatric practice—I have not had a single case of a child or adult dying from influenza. Yet South Africa has a very high incidence of TB, HIV and malnutrition. This anomaly makes me question the validity of the figures for death from influenza in the US, which spends the highest amount of money per capita on health care compared to the rest of the world.

A lack of awareness about VAERS

Another worrying factor was an honest admission by one doctor who mentioned that he was unaware of the existence of VAERS.

One study revealed that almost 90% of US doctors were either not aware about VAERS or did not use it.

The fault here clearly resides with the CDC, who failed to inform the American public and the medical fraternity about the existence of VAERS through the numerous medical organisations.

It is also well established that there is gross underreporting to VAERS by almost 90%, so the adverse events numbers in the VAERS database is a mere 10%.

This figure would be even far less for vaccine injuries because neither doctors nor are the public informed on what can be described as a vaccine injury. There isn't an easy correlation. This can only be ascertained if proper research is conducted by the CDC and NIH. They have the funds and resources to conduct such important research. The big question is: why would the NIH, which was run by a dubious Fauci want to conduct such research when the NIH has a patent on more than 50% of the vaccines.

For the NIH to do such studies, it would be shooting itself in the financial foot.

Former CEO of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, unashamedly informed the senate hearing committee that the CDC, after four years of COVID, did not analyse the data on COVID vaccine injuries on their databases. Her flippant excuse was that they did not have the resources, which was absolutely dishonest and a clear sign of her being highly derelict in carrying out her duty to the American public.

🛡️ Manufacturers of Vaccines, Unfairly Indemnified

Ever since US president, Richard Nixon, indemnified vaccine manufacturers of any liability for their products, he inadvertently opened the floodgates of abuse by these manufacturers.

🔍 Transparency and Legal Immunity

The ethical terrain becomes even murkier when patients lack access to full ingredient lists and clinical trial data. More alarming still is the legal protection afforded to manufacturers:

- No-Fault Compensation Schemes shift responsibility away from producers and place the burden on victims.

- In many regions, legal statutes insulate companies unless “willful misconduct” is proven—an extremely high bar.

Public trust cannot coexist with institutional opacity. Accountability is the heartbeat of ethical medicine.

Relying on emotion and institutional reassurance without verifiable data creates an environment where scrutiny is seen as heresy—not intellectual responsibility.

Ever since this law was introduced it resulted in the following:

- Vaccine manufacturers did not follow proper protocols to study their vaccines for safety and efficacy.

- The omicron vaccine was one example, where the vaccine was tried on 8 rats. Even though they died, the vaccine was approved by the FDA. This was reckless.

- Vaccines are rarely tested via double blind trials.

- Vaccine manufacturers managed to push their agenda to have their products approved through regulatory authorities through sponsorship to satisfy their profit-driven motive.

This law discouraged big pharma from creating new drugs because vaccine manufacturing was far more lucrative because they took no responsibility for the adverse events of their drugs.

Vaccines have become a huge money spinner for big pharma because they have reached the drug patency cliff, so vaccines became the perfect alternative to provide them with huge amounts of perpetual income.

💰 Why Are Paediatricians and Doctors Paid to Vaccinate Children?

It is well known that doctors, including paediatricians, are only taught about vaccine schedules. They are not taught about the manufacturing process, dangers and necessity of their adjuvants, and whether the products were properly tested.

Income from vaccinations can provide a huge source of income for doctors, who dish it out routinely.

One honest group of paediatricians presented evidence proving that the unvaccinated in their practice had far better health outcomes than those that were vaccinated—but this information is swept under the carpet by captured doctors and the mainstream media.

If big pharma's vaccine indemnity is correctly revoked, we would witness the demise of big pharma and their surrogate subsidiaries like MSM. The world can do without both of them—we would be in a better and safer place.

A lot of paediatricians would suffer a huge loss of income. They will have to adapt and start practicing proper medicine instead of relying on a cash cow like untested vaccines on their clients and get away with the consequences.

---

🌪️ A Word About the Flu Vaccine

The annual push for flu vaccines raises concerns over scientific reliability. Key issues include:

- Viral Mutation: Influenza viruses undergo continuous antigenic drift and shift, making prediction difficult.

- Strain Matching: Vaccines are based on projections rather than real-time morphology, leading to mismatches.

- Efficacy Gaps: Effectiveness can vary from as low as 20% to modest highs of 56%, depending on the season.

How can we ethically promote mass vaccination when the core scientific assumptions are probabilistic?

---

🧨 COVID Opened a Can of Worms

The growing number of research articles on the vast number of COVID vaccine injuries by reputable and ethical scientists throughout the world, and the exposure of the drug manufacturers' failure to disclose the truth about the dangers and inefficacy of the COVID vaccine, has opened a huge can of worms, in not only the vaccine industry but in the media as well as the entire medical profession with its respective boards.

---

🧭 Ethics Before Emotion

The testimonies before Senator Johnson revealed more than vaccine controversy—they spotlighted the erosion of critical thought in public discourse. Emotion may ignite action, but evidence must guide it.

History teaches us that scientific integrity demands correction, even when uncomfortable. Medical decisions must never be dictated by sentiment, corporate influence, or political urgency. They must be forged in the fire of disciplined research and ethical reflection.

-

🔚 Conclusion

The vaccine industry and its acolytes must be fully investigated to put an end to the rot in the entire health industry to regain the trust of the sceptical public.

The public was thrown under the bus when they cried for help for their vaccine injuries during COVID. They were maligned and labelled as conspiracy theorists and left to suffer on their own. These people's voices must be heard.

We must not rest till regulatory authorities like the CDC, FDA, NIH, other regulatory authorities and the WHO are held accountable for their role in mismanaging COVID through proper interrogation and investigation.

If we fall in this quest as a society, we must not be shocked if we are submissively subjected to another fake pandemic with worse outcomes than COVID.

---

🖋️ About the Author

Dr. E.V. Rapiti is a family physician practicing in the poor suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

He has treated over 4,000 patients with COVID very successfully. In this article, he expresses his disappointment with the medical profession for not standing with society in its darkest hour.

References