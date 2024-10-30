The two despicable Profs, Rashida Farend of the UK and Kathrina Kranzer of Germany must be tried for crimes against humanity and severely punished. They were responsible for laying a charge of professional misconduct against the brilliant and compassionate Dr Jackie Stone of Zimbabwe, who, single Handedly, saved thousands of Zimbabweans of dying from COVID with her simple, Safe, cheap and effective protocol.

These two professors were sponsored to complete their PhD by the Welcome Trust, a company that apparently invested over 16 million dollars in the toxic jab.

One has to ask whether these two professors acted in the best interest of society or were they trying to appease their sponsors? Only their consciences can answer this question.

These two professors were hardly a match for the brilliant and compassionate Dr Jackie Stone, who understood COVID and its management to its finest detail, yet they went ahead with their malicious plan to have Zimbabwe's hero unceremoniously stripped off her medical licence.

Through their scurrilous and successful attempt they destroyed Jackie's soul and her will to live and robbed the world of a brilliant doctor.

The ethical caring. doctors of the world, society and the honest judiciary must not rest till justice is done, Jackie is totally vindicated of the false charges, her name is rightfully reinstated back onto Zimbabwe's medical register and the people responsible for her tragic end are tired and punished.

