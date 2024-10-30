Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Oct 30

I am thinking that a positive response is needed, first. Jackie should be given a posthumous pardon for the two minor charges and her protocol should be defined as the standard of care for covid-19. Furthermore, special protections should be put in place by the Zim government for doctors that now try to treat long covid and covid vaccine injuries, by limiting tne powers of the medical council. As bad as the two miscreants are, even worse was the meidcal council who continued Jackie's unrelenting persecution. I would love to see them all convincted and locked up, but it is much more important to see official recognition and vindication for Jackie and her colleagues. If the Zim government won't do that, then we should not expect to see justice either. And, in turn, they should not expect to have any doctors around that can save their lives, if and when the next pandemic is released.

