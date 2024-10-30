Dr Stone's accusers must be tried
The two professors who accused Jackie of malpractice must be investigated , October 30, 2024 Dr E V Rapiti
The two despicable Profs, Rashida Farend of the UK and Kathrina Kranzer of Germany must be tried for crimes against humanity and severely punished. They were responsible for laying a charge of professional misconduct against the brilliant and compassionate Dr Jackie Stone of Zimbabwe, who, single Handedly, saved thousands of Zimbabweans of dying from COVID with her simple, Safe, cheap and effective protocol.
These two professors were sponsored to complete their PhD by the Welcome Trust, a company that apparently invested over 16 million dollars in the toxic jab.
One has to ask whether these two professors acted in the best interest of society or were they trying to appease their sponsors? Only their consciences can answer this question.
These two professors were hardly a match for the brilliant and compassionate Dr Jackie Stone, who understood COVID and its management to its finest detail, yet they went ahead with their malicious plan to have Zimbabwe's hero unceremoniously stripped off her medical licence.
Through their scurrilous and successful attempt they destroyed Jackie's soul and her will to live and robbed the world of a brilliant doctor.
The ethical caring. doctors of the world, society and the honest judiciary must not rest till justice is done, Jackie is totally vindicated of the false charges, her name is rightfully reinstated back onto Zimbabwe's medical register and the people responsible for her tragic end are tired and punished.
I am thinking that a positive response is needed, first. Jackie should be given a posthumous pardon for the two minor charges and her protocol should be defined as the standard of care for covid-19. Furthermore, special protections should be put in place by the Zim government for doctors that now try to treat long covid and covid vaccine injuries, by limiting tne powers of the medical council. As bad as the two miscreants are, even worse was the meidcal council who continued Jackie's unrelenting persecution. I would love to see them all convincted and locked up, but it is much more important to see official recognition and vindication for Jackie and her colleagues. If the Zim government won't do that, then we should not expect to see justice either. And, in turn, they should not expect to have any doctors around that can save their lives, if and when the next pandemic is released.