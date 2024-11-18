The following is a talk by dr E V Rapiti on the late Dr Jackie Stone.

Dr Jackie Stone, life, work and legacy -address By Dr E V Rapiti, Constantia, Cape Town, October 18, 2024

Thank you, Linda, for inviting me to address your guests on the life, work and legacy of the late Dr Jackie Stone, who died tragically and unexpectedly on October 3rd, 2024.

I am deeply honoured by the request to speak about the multifaceted, multi-talented and brilliant Jackie Stone. The sudden and unexpected death of the energetic, vibrant and ambitious Jackie shockingly numbed the entire ethical medical community because she was regarded as an outstanding icon with her novel management of COVID.

The news of her death also shocked thousands of Zimbabweans and millions of her admiring followers throughout the world, who would have been history had it not been for her simple advice on how to treat Covid at home.

The name Jackie Stone might be unfamiliar to many of you, hence the reason for this gathering. You are not alone because millions of people throughout the world have not heard of Jackie and her outstanding work during COVID, because she, like so many other frontline doctors and heroes during COVID, were ignored or relentlessly maligned in the most derogatory manner by the vicious mainstream media.

I wish to applaud Linda for taking the initiative to inform the world about this great unsung hero’s outstanding contribution to society during its darkest hour; an hour when the whole world was gripped with the choking fear of imminent death.

I only got to know Jackie in 2021, about three years ago, when we entered the Delta phase of COVID, which was and still remains the deadliest strain of COVID.

In the short time that I got to know Jackie through several zoom meetings, in the early days of COVID, and during the online educational medical meetings that she ran every Wednesday night, I learnt a great deal about Jackie and her intellectual prowess on a wide array of disciplines in medicine.

She qualified, Cum-laude, as a doctor from UCT. She later qualified in aviation medicine and biochemistry. She also acquired a great deal of knowledge about HIV working in a clinic in the UK back in the nineties.

Jackie worked in the UK, in Australia and for Emirates Airlines and finally settled to work as a chief medical officer in a state hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, which became her home.

Her true clinical prowess, her ethical fibre and her unselfish dedication to her work was amply demonstrated when COVID struck the world.

Jackie, the typical brave heart, put on her medical boxing gloves and went to work, against the somewhat bizarre advice that she should isolate at home and not see patients. Jackie, like most sensible frontline doctors, refused to abandon her desperate and dying patients to die without receiving any medical attention.

Jackie went to work and started treating COVID patients with a vengeance to save every patient she treated, no matter how ill they were. She was a medical samurai that used very simple medications to treat her patients and defeated COVID in Zimbabwe, and she did so, with aplomb.

Jackie contracts COVID

Jackie was severely infected with COVID, whilst in the line of duty but after her recovery, she bounced back into her work like a true medical soldier, who never gave up in her quest to save the lives of her patients.

What was her treatment

She used Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Zinc and Vitamin D3 and her famous Colloidal silver nebulisation as her standard form of treatment on an outpatient basis.

Jackie achieved the unimaginable, without supplemental oxygen or admitting her patients into intensive care wards in hospitals.

She saved thousands of Zimbabweans from dying of COVID throughout the pandemic with almost a 100% success rate. This, I am sure, you will all agree, was no mean feat.

With her simple protocol, her no-nonsense approach and tireless dedication, Jackie saved the lives of people, who were breathless and on death's doors with oxygen levels as low as 45% in a matter of a few days.

She achieved this miraculous feat by working long stretches of between 24 to 36 hours with hardly any rest or food. She became so immersed in her work that she had to be reminded to eat.

Getting people better was the adrenaline that kept her going.

Jackie's almost 100% recovery rate pales into shame the 1% recovery rate of the fancy hospitals in the west with their costly, sophisticated and useless interventions and toxic useless drugs like remdesivir, Paxlovid and malnupiravir.

Jackie's phenomenal success made her internationally famous and a sought-after speaker by the alternative media channels in the rest of the world in search of the truth.

If true genius is someone that finds simple solutions to complex problems, then Jackie fits that description perfectly. She demonstrated her outstanding talents during COVID, when the whole world was in total disarray, fumbling for answers.

If only the world listened to Jackie, we would not have had a pandemic, suffered so much misery and lost so many lives.

How I met Jackie

I met Jackie for the first time, in one of the zoom meetings, when she shared her vast knowledge and experiences treating COVID. Listening to Jackie was a breath of fresh air, because it was at a time when I was deeply entrenched in the frontline, battling to save as many lives as possible by using a variety of repurposed drugs, against the deliberate and erroneous prevailing narrative that there was no treatment for COVID.

It was refreshing, in that dark period of COVID, to connect with someone who shared the same aims and objectives as l did because almost the entire medical fraternity refused to see their patients because they were mesmerised into believing that they were at risk of dying if they dared to treat patients with COVID. The doctors, who decided to treat patients with covid were isolated and often referred to in the most unsavoury terms.

We had to wear skins coated with Teflon to immunise us against the ugly remarks hurled at us by the media and our colleagues for treating dying patients with Covid and not hiding in the bunkers for shelter like the rest of our colleagues did.

Difficult time for frontline doctors

Fighting on the frontline with little or no resources was a challenging period for frontline doctors because our unconventional, out-of-the box, safe, cheap and effective methods were ridiculed with derision by our contemporaries and the cheap tabloid media journalists, who were eager to report us to the medical boards for malpractice. They were determined to destroy us.

Frontline doctors like Jackie, who treated patients with Covid had to tread carefully. They tried to follow their Hippocratic oath to do no harm and save as many lives as possible, without attracting the attention of the ugly media and doctors who mocked us with absolute disdain.

Impossible to hide the truth

News of successful treatments for COVID was impossible to contain in a world, where the pervasive fear of death was so ubiquitous.

Frontline doctors worked at great risk to themselves, their families and their profession. In hindsight, it was divine providence that saved many frontline doctors from being stripped off their licences by the totally captured medical boards with their devil may-care-attitude about the plight of the sick and the dying during the worst period in our lives.

Jackie, the great teacher

Jackie achieved her phenomenal success by teaching several Zimbabwean doctors how to treat COVID. Unfortunately, Jackie never enjoyed the support of the entire medical fraternity in Zimbabwe because the majority of the doctors in the world blindly followed the false narrative that there was no treatment for COVID. Doctors who treated COVID were regarded as mavericks by their colleagues. I was referred to as the man from another planet for my views on COVID treatment and the vaccine by a consultant from one of our famous teaching hospitals.

Jackie publishes a paper on her work

, with the help of Prof Colleen Aldous, authored a peer reviewed paper on her groundbreaking work, which was published in a reputable science journal in 2023. This article provided unassailable evidence that her methods were absolutely scientific, but unfortunately, as you will learn later, her paper could not protect her against her despicable medical persecutors, who made it their mission to destroy Jackie.

Jackie, author of a chapter in an international book on Ivermectin

Jackie is one of the sixteen distinguished frontline doctors in the world, who contributed to an international book entitled, "The frontline doctors experience with ivermectin". The book has taken two years to put together by a Japanese entrepreneur and was finally released in early November, 2024. The book was to honour Prof Satoshi Omura, the scientist who discovered Ivermectin.

What a pity that she is not here to celebrate the fruits of her great contribution and to receive her copy of the book. I have no doubt that her contribution in the book will enhance the value of the book immensely, because the book will be a resourceful gem for historians in pursuit of the truth about Covid.

Jackie sets up a teaching campus

Shortly, towards the end of COVID, Jackie saw the need to educate doctors and other healthcare professionals about successful alternative treatments, when it became obvious to her that western medicine had an unfair monopoly on healthcare and for too long to the exclusion of other forms of treatment. Besides, it was pretty plain to her that western medicine did not have the answer to all our problems, let alone the fact that the third leading cause of death in the US was through prescription medicines by physicians.

Jackie started an electronic learning platform called the Intellectus campus, which she used to hold her weekly continuing medical education meetings for health professionals, members of the allied and paramedical disciplines for the whole of Southern Africa.

Her speakers came from a wide array of backgrounds, which included professors in Ayurvedic medicine, exponents of functional and integrative medicine, traditional healers, experts from the allied medical disciplines as well as frontline doctors. I was privileged to be one of the speakers at her weekly meetings. Jackie conducted these meetings extremely professionally and most proficiently.

Jackie had an open mind

Jackie, even though well versed in allopathic medicine, also became a strong advocate of alternative medicine. Apart from being a great teacher, she was also a great learner, who was not shy to learn new things.

Jackie, the great visionary, had a dream of setting up an online university to teach and equip healthcare providers about the different ways to treat health conditions, using alternative methods when western medicine failed.

Jackie arranges the first Southern African health conference

In July, 2024 Jackie, almost single Handedly, arranged the first ever Southern African health conference at Victoria falls for frontline doctors. The conference was attended by local and international doctors, who shared her unwavering passion for the truth and justice. This conference was a resounding success, which she planned to hold annually.

Jackie charged for malpractice

In June 2023, Jackie was shocked to receive a notice that she had to appear before the Zimbabwean medical board on a fictitious and malicious charge for malpractice. She made over 27 soul destroying appearances before the courts and the medical board, fervently trying to defend herself with her astute legal team but her efforts proved absolutely futile.

Jackie stripped off her medical licence

In spite of Jackie's outstanding record of saving thousands of Zimbabwean lives during COVID, the Zimbabwean medical board declared her guilty of malpractice and stripped her of her medical licence.

She was humiliated when the board informed her that she would have to be trained under her junior doctors for six months to regain her licence to practise. This verdict devastated her, immeasurably.

What was Jackie's crime?

Jackie was charged for malpractice by the medical board after she was reported to the board by her treacherous persecutors, who falsely claimed that Ivermectin was a dangerous and an unsafe drug for human beings.

The narrative by several authorities that ivermectin was and is an unsafe drug has been shown to be utterly false and contrived through several studies.

I would, now, like to delve into the numerous reasons proving that Ivermectin is safe and effective to set the record straight, and hopefully, vindicate Jackie of any wrongdoing in the court of public justice.

Ivermectin has an unrivalled forty-year history for its safety and efficacy About 4 billion doses have been used all over the world since its discovery It successfully ended River blindness in Africa, Asia and South America It has always been on the WHO's list of essential drugs and still remains on that list According to the WHO's drug safety list, Ivermectin is the safest drug compared to all other drugs including aspirin and paracetamol About 2.5 million doses are still prescribed annually A Meta analysis involving 22 studies on the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin to treat COVID by top researcher, Prof Tess Lawrie, has shown that ivermectin reduced the fatality and admission rate for COVID by 60%, if used early The findings by Prof Lawrie were supported by studies in the town of Itajah in South America. A Retrospective analysis of 250,000 residents revealed that the prophylactic use of Ivermectin reduced infections and hospital admissions by almost 90% Ivermectin has antiviral, antithrombotic, and anti-inflammatory properties, which made it the ideal drug of choice in all phases of the COVID infection, Ivermectin was effective in treating a number of vaccine injuries caused by the COVID vaccine, proving that it is a highly versatile drug Apart from being an effective dewormer that has been safely used on billions of domestic animals and life stock, it is also highly effective against Norwegian scabies, which is resistant to other forms of treatment. From way back in 2012, ivermectin was found to be effective against a wide range of cancers. I personally have had a few successes using it on breast and prostate cancers. The drug won Prof Satoshi Omura and Dr William Campbell the prestigious Nobel prize in 2015 for their discovery, long after they discovered the drug The points that I have mentioned, convincingly dismisses the myth that ivermectin is an unsafe drug.

In spite of the preponderance of evidence that ivermectin is a safe, effective and versatile drug, it was impossible to alter the impervious minds of the medical board's members, that Dr Jackie Stone was indisputably innocent of the nefarious charge of malpractice, after she was reported to the board by the two professors, Prof Rashida Ferrand from the UK and Prof Kathrina Kranzer from Germany.

The medical board's ignorance

The unjust verdict against Jackie clearly demonstrated the ignorance of the medical board's members on the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin and if, on the other hand, they were aware of the drug's efficacy, then they were guilty of blatant and unfair bias against the brilliant, innocent and ethical Dr Jackie Stone. A fact that history will never forgive them for.

The board was unfit to try Jackie

The medical board had inadvertently overstepped their area of expertise when it judged Jackie on a previously unknown treatment for COVID, because none of them, including the two scurrilous professors, who laid the malicious charge against Dr Jackie Stone, as far as I know, ever treated a single patient with covid.

The board members should have had the decency to recuse themselves from judging Dr Stone, whose outstanding results treating COVID made her the indisputable expert on the management of COVID, locally and internationally, and a darling of her followers and her patients.

Like so many other boards in the world, which unfairly deregistered highly credential doctors, like Prof Paul Marrik, for using ivermectin, the Zimbabwean medical board was guilty of violating Dr Stone's inherent right to use any drug at her disposal in an emergency, when no other treatment was available. This right of the doctors, which was so flagrantly violated during COVID by most health authorities in the world, was and is still protected by the Helsinki declaration of 1962.

Clearly, it was the board, and not Jackie that was guilty of abusing its powers.

Two foreign Professors accuse Jackie of malpractice

This harsh and cruel judgement against Dr Stone by the Zimbabwean medical board falls squarely on the shoulders and consciences of the two professors, who laid a charge of malpractice against Dr Stone to the medical board.

The two professors were Prof Rashida Farend, from the UK and Prof Kathrina Kranzer from Germany, who were not Zimbabwean citizens but merely doctors, who worked for an international organisation in Zimbabwe, conducting research in that country.

It has been learnt that both of these professors were sponsored by the Wellcome Trust organisation to complete their PhDs in epidemiology. The Wellcome Trust, it has been learnt, invested over £16 billion in COVID vaccine research, so the motive and reasons for these two professors to act so maliciously against the honourable and revered Dr Stone is not too hard to fathom.

Jackie falls into a deep depression

During the ensuing months after Dr Jackie Stone was stripped of her licence to practise medicine, Jackie fell into a bottomless abyss of depression, with nothing to do. She woke up each day to the grim reality that she would be staring into a bleak and empty future, void of any meaning or purpose to live.

From being regaled as an absolute hero, she suddenly felt like a total zero.

From the moment that it sunk into Jackie's solitary troubled mind that the verdict was irrevocable, she was stripped of her spirit to live. The board ruthlessly tore away Jackie's will to live.

It should be plainly obvious to anyone that a life without a purpose, is not a life worth living. In fact, it is not a life at all.

Jackie had suddenly reached the cul-de-sac of her cherished ambition to carry on her good work as a doctor and teacher. Jackie was never lured by the trappings of a fancy life, hence her decision to remain in Zimbabwe with the aim of improving the lives and health of ordinary poor Zimbabweans.

For someone as bright, ambitious and energetic as Jackie, to suddenly join the ranks of millions of unemployed Zimbabweans and to discover that she has no means to survive must have been a crippling and painful blow for poor Jackie.

After having a special interest in mental illnesses for over 30 years in my practice, I can understand the mental anxiety, anguish and depression that Jackie had to endure each day, the number of sleepless nights she must have had, while contemplating an utterly empty and bleak future.

JACKIE decides to end her pain

When the mental pain became too much for Jackie to bear, and when she felt that there was absolutely no solution for her pain, she took the hard and brave decision to end her life on the night of October 2, 2024 with an overdose to put a permanent end to her endless and agonising mental pain.

She told no one about her brave decision; not even those closest to her had the slightest inkling about her decision. That was Jackie. She carried out her actions with total clinical precision. She never displayed her pain openly to anyone. She carried the pain in her heart but concealed her pain with a smile on her face, as if everything was okay, but everything was really not okay.

Just as it was hard for Jackie to go on living a life of total emptiness, which triggered her decision to end her life, it must be equally tough for her family and all those that were close to her to come to terms with the reality that she will no longer be with us.

I personally have learnt a lot from Jackie during COVID and after COVID. I am eternally indebted to her for sharing her knowledge, not just with me but with thousands of doctors around the world. I will miss her for her knowledge, compassion and her humility.

Jackie's death symbolises the darkness of the COVID period

Jackie's untimely and unfortunate death symbolises the darkness of the COVID period, where good ethical, conscientious and dedicated doctors, who fought for their beliefs and the truth were abandoned and pilloried as outcasts and lepers.

Tragically, during this period, a time when the world reached the highest levels in science and technology, our freedoms were barbarically curtailed in the harshest terms. We became voiceless prisoners because the wheels of justice came to a painful and grinding halt.

The medical boards, the judiciary and appointed government officials, who should have protected the ethical doctors of the world and protected society from harm, turned their backs on them without an iota of guilt or shame. All the people serving on these boards must be investigated for crimes against humanity.

The world as we once knew it, had degenerated into an utterly corrupt hell house for people who dared to speak the truth. It was a time when to speak the truth or to save a life became the most heinous and punishable crime.

Honest doctors were too afraid to speak out; the public was too isolated and helpless to correct the wrongs of the day. The innocent and shocked public were in awe by the daily boring retinue of lies that was dished out to them by the captured media.

We lived in a time when, according to former Black rock data analyst, John Dowd, there were over sixty thousand access deaths in America in the first year that the vaccine was rolled out; the EU data revealed that the excess deaths amongst children and adolescents, who took the vaccine was over a whopping 600%, and in Canada, 32 young l doctors died suddenly, shortly after they took the booster.

Prof Rancourt studied the deaths in a number of the countries in the Southern hemisphere and his study revealed that there were 17 million deaths associated with the vaccine.

None of these shockingly high death rates made the headlines nor did they compel the authorities to investigate the cause of these deaths. Our regulatory authorities, local and international, pretended as if nothing had happened and looked the other way.

Not even the medical organisations expressed any outrage at this high death rate. Anyone, who tried to express their outrage at these unacceptably death rates were immediately labelled as conspiracy theorists and many even lost their jobs.

Jackie, in spite of the challenges during these dark years, stood up and stood out as our Joan of Arc and Mother Theresa to do the right thing, regardless of the consequences.

For her bravery and contribution to society, how sad that she was forced to end her life instead of being celebrated as the hero of Zimbabwe and the world during one of the world's worst health crises. How sad none of her patients came out to support her during her tortuous trials and very few even attended her memorial service to say goodbye to their hero and saviour.

I have to plaintively ask, “Is this how society treats their heroes when they are persecuted?”

To my mind, Jackie did not end her life, she said goodbye to a world gone terribly wrong and void of any justice. She could no longer live in a world where science became a religion, religious leaders and prominent academics were complicit in crimes against humanity for money through their silence; lies became the truth and the wheels of justice came to a complete halt.

Jackie's mental torture before she ended her life is best illustrated in the lyrics from the operas Tosca and Grounded. Tosca, when she could no longer bear her mental agony, lamentably sang, " death is the only way to find peace for my troubled soul".

Jess, an air force pilot in the opera, "Grounded", who was sentenced to solitary confinement by the US military for refusing to kill an innocent child during the invasion of Iraq, sang joyfully from her cell, "I am free of guilt for disobeying orders that ordered me to end the life of an innocent child". Jess remained in solitary confinement without any contact with her family.

Jackie is in a far, far better place than the dystopian world she left behind; a world which is void of any justice, truth or compassion.

In today's address I sincerely hope that I have managed to vindicate Jackie of any wrongdoing and that all of you listening will join me to celebrate her as the immortal COVID hero of our time.

I hope this address will serve as a catalyst to set up a Nuremberg 2 trial, where Jackie's persecutors and everyone guilty of crimes against humanity during COVID will be tried and punished; that families who lost loved ones and the millions of people who suffered severe disabilities through the toxic jab are adequately compensated. Such an atrocity must never be allowed again.

If we fail to do our bit to ensure that justice is done, then we have not only failed Jackie, but we are guilty of being complicit in one of the worst crimes in human history through our apathy.

Let us hope that through our collective efforts, the Zimbabwean medical board would revoke their decision and reinstate Jackie's licence posthumously, and that Zimbabwe will bestow upon her the country's highest award for her outstanding contribution to society.

My appreciation for Jackie

As a measure of my appreciation and admiration for her work and her forthrightness, I wrote several memes and articles lamenting her death and wrote a poem to immortalise this great doctor, so that she will be remembered by the world as one the greatest heroes of the COVID period.

For me, Jackie epitomises the type of doctor that every doctor in the world should emulate.

On your behalf and on behalf of all those people who knew her, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Jackie's family and relatives.

I would like to read a quote that I wrote in May, 2021, in the height of COVID which I believe is still relevant today:

"Never give up a fight because the enemy is too big, we should only stop, when the cause is not worth fighting for".

Our fight against the enemy must never stop till our battle for the truth and justice is finally won.

We must not wait for things to happen, we must bravely stand up, and make things happen.

This is the best way for us to honour Jackie.

I would like to commend all the truth warriors of the world for standing their ground and for opposing a well-orchestrated false narrative by people that we trusted the most.

I salute you because you stood alone in your fight for the truth.

You were harshly ostracised by your families, relatives and friends because of your stand. Some of you even lost your jobs and your livelihoods but that wasn't enough to break you down. Pursuing the truth doesn't break you down, it makes you stronger, you only break down when you stop following the truth. I am confident that the victory that you fought so hard for and waited so patiently for, is on the horizon.

I would now like to share some positive developments that should give you a ray of hope that the wheels of justice are turning.

Pfizer's CEO, Dr Albert Bourla is being prosecuted for crimes against humanity in a Dutch court. The state of Kansas and five other states have decided to prosecute Pfizer for lying to the public that their vaccines were safe. The much-anticipated announcement by the US's incumbent president, Mr Donald Trump, that his administration will investigate big pharma, the judiciary, everyone and every organisation that was involved in corrupt practices. The greatest news is that Robert F Kennedy Junior has been appointed as the secretary for health and human resources for the US by president elect Donal Trump. RFK will be going after big pharma, the food industry and the corrupt people heading and working for the FDA, CDC and NIH. There will be a great deal of opposition to his appointment from the corporate sector, food industry as well as from academics and institutions, who shamelessly relied on the sponsorship of big pharma, whose main goal was to make huge profits at the expense of the health of the citizens of the world.

These positive developments should serve as a major shot in the arm for truth seekers all over the world and a welcome sign for the dawn of a new and honest post COVID era; an era that we can all be proud of one day.

It must reignite our passion to ensure that justice is done, human dignity and freedom of expression is once more restored and the outrageous atrocities during COVID are never repeated again.

I have no doubt that these new developments will bring a smile to Jackie's face as she watches us from her celestial abode; it's a sign that her death was not in vain.

I would like to end with this quote, "If justice is to prevail in a truly democratic society, it is imperative that the judiciary has no boundaries, limitations or interference from the government of the day".

It's up to civil society to hold our governments accountable when they fail society.

Thank you all for listening and watching, wherever you are.

Dr E V Robert Rapiti

Cape Town

November, 18, 2024

Dr Rapiti is a family physician, for over four decades, working in the poor suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. He made this address to a group of people, at the request of Ms Linda Pollard, at her home in Constantia, Cape Town. The talk was broadcast on social media to enlighten the world about an unsung hero, Dr Jackie Stone, who ended her life tragically because she was unfairly stripped of her medical licence.

Dr Rapiti hopes that through his address, Dr Stone will be eventually exonerated of her charges, reinstated on the medical register and honoured by the Zimbabwean government for her outstanding contribution during COVID as a frontline doctor.