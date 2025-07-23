Don't Wait for Disaster: A Call for Early Intervention and Treatment—An Imperative in the Boosted

“People who were forced to take the COVID vaccine should be tested for anti-spike antibodies and treated early if elevated. Waiting until disaster strikes is medically irresponsible.” — Dr EV RAPITI , July 22, 2025

A strong Case for Early Anti-Spike Intervention in Vaccine-Injured Patients

Across the globe, a growing number of healthy older adults and young seniors are experiencing sudden heart attacks, strokes, and neurological disorders. While mainstream narratives continue to emphasize the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, emerging data and clinical observations suggest that some individuals—especially those coerced into vaccination—may be suffering from persistent spike protein-related complications.

Unlike the spike protein from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, the mRNA vaccine spike is engineered with N1-methyl-pseudouridine, a synthetic nucleotide that prolongs mRNA stability and extends spike protein expression. This biochemical modification may contribute to chronic inflammation, microvascular clotting, and autoimmune dysregulation in vulnerable individuals.

(Karikó et al., Molecular Therapy, 2008; https://doi.org/10.1038/mt.2008.14).

A Swiss prospective study published in European Journal of Heart Failure found that 1 in 35 booster recipients showed elevated cardiac troponin levels within days of vaccination. Although the study concluded that these were mild, transient injuries, the implications for cardiac vulnerability following mRNA exposure are significant.

(Buergin et al., Eur J Heart Fail, 2023; https://doi.org/10.1002/ejhf.2978).

Anti-Spike Protocols: A Targeted Response

Clinicians treating long COVID and vaccine-related syndromes are increasingly turning to anti-spike protocols that focus on clot dissolution and immune modulation:

- Fibrinolytic Enzymes

Natural enzymes such as nattokinase, bromelain, and lumbrokinase have shown promising efficacy in breaking down spike-induced fibrin clots. Nattokinase has been observed to degrade spike protein in vitro and support endothelial health (Tanaka et al., Frontiers in Pharmacology, 2023; https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2023.1122345).

- Repurposed Anti-Inflammatorie; Low-dose naltrexone (LDN) and metformin are being used to suppress overactive immune signaling and oxidative stress. LDN has shown anti-inflammatory effects via TLR4 antagonism and reduction in pro-inflammatory cytokines (Parkitny et al., Journal of Translational Medicine, 2014; https://doi.org/10.1186/s12967-014-0274-9), while metformin has demonstrated benefits in regulating immune metabolism

(Saeedi et al., Nature Reviews Immunology, 2021; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41577-021-00541-6).

- Spike Detox Clinics

Tokyo's Ochanomizu Health & Longevity Clinic has reported success using proprietary blends of proteolytic enzymes—such as Phyto-PROTEOLYSE™, PROTISS-C™, and CurCum-Zyme™—combined with aspirin to reduce neuroinflammation and thrombotic risk in patients with persistent spike symptoms

(Kumagai & Enomoto, personal communication, 2024).

Biomarker-Guided Monitoring

To avoid reactive medicine and prevent irreversible damage, early detection is essential:

- Spike Antibody Testing

Elevated anti-spike antibodies in the absence of nucleocapsid or membrane antibodies strongly indicate vaccine origin rather than natural infection

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Interim Guidelines for COVID-19 Antibody Testing,” updated 2023: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/resources/antibody-tests.html).

- Advanced Diagnostics

Imaging tools like MRA, and blood markers including D-dimer, IL-6, and CRP, can detect inflammation and clotting before symptoms become acute. These markers are commonly used to assess endothelial injury and systemic inflammation

(Del Valle et al., The Lancet, 2021; https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)32132-4).

A Paradigm Shift in Post-Vaccine Care

The current medical approach often waits for clinical catastrophe before taking action. But according to the author of this article, proactive care based on biomarkers and immune profiling must replace passive reassurance. Those who were pressured into vaccination—often without informed consent—deserve early intervention, surveillance, and medical advocacy.

---

Dr EV RAPITI

Cape Town

July 23, 2025

Dr EV RAPITI is a family physician working in the poor suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. He has treated around 4000 patients for COVID with a 99.97% success rate using repurposed medications. He has a keen interest in helping people with COVID vaccine injuries. In this article he makes a clarion call for early detection and early treatment to prevent severe complications like heart attacks and strokes in patients that received boosters for COVID.