Dental Health Is About Sugar, Not Fluoride

Key Messages:

- Fluoride is not the hero. Most studies supporting fluoride toothpaste are funded by corporations like Colgate. Bias matters.

- Sugar is the real culprit. Refined carbohydrates and sugary diets drive tooth decay—not the absence of fluoride.

- Children in low-sugar communities have healthy teeth even without toothpaste.

- No long-term study has measured lifetime fluoride absorption. Safety remains uncertain.

- Alternatives like hydroxyapatite and xylitol show promise without systemic accumulation.

- Oral plaque from high-carb diets is linked to heart disease. Dental health is metabolic health.

- Public health must be guided by independent science, not corporate interests.

Call to Action:

- Reduce sugar.

- Question industry-funded science.

- Demand transparency in public health policy.

Why governments must rethink fluoridation and focus on diet-driven prevention

For decades, fluoride toothpaste has been promoted as the cornerstone of dental health. Yet many of the studies supporting this claim are funded by corporations like Colgate, raising serious concerns about bias. When industry money drives research, results often reflect corporate interests rather than public health realities.

A recent meta-analysis study done by the NIH involving 79 research papers l has revealed that a higher flourine content in the water has resulted in a decrease in IQ in children.

Independent reviews confirm that fluoride toothpaste can reduce cavities modestly—about 24% compared to non-fluoride toothpaste. The huge question is how many of these studies are funded by big corporates to make them credible.

Even if fluoride did reduce tooth decay, this effect is dwarfed by the impact of diet. Sugar and refined carbohydrates are the true drivers of dental decay. In communities where children consume little sugar, tooth decay rates are naturally low, even without access to fluoride toothpaste. This simple fact exposes the myth: fluoride is not the decisive factor in dental health.

Another overlooked issue is cumulative exposure. No long-term study has measured how much fluoride is absorbed over a lifetime of brushing. While fluoride may strengthen enamel, it also accumulates in the body, raising questions about safety that remain unanswered. Meanwhile, alternatives such as hydroxyapatite toothpaste and xylitol offer promising, safer options.

The most powerful preventive measure is not chemical—it is dietary. Children in poorer countries who cannot afford sweets often have strong, healthy teeth without fluoride. This reality should guide our policies: reduce sugar, educate families, and promote unbiased science.

Importantly, the consequences of sugar and high-carb diets go far beyond cavities. The same plaque that forms on teeth from fermentable carbohydrates is linked to systemic inflammation and cardiovascular disease. Oral bacteria can enter the bloodstream, contributing to arterial plaque and increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Dental health is not just cosmetic—it is a window into metabolic and cardiovascular well-being.

Public health must be built on independent evidence, not corporate-funded studies. Governments should reconsider water fluoridation and resist the influence of toothpaste manufacturers. Dental health is about diet, hygiene, and justice—not about selling chemicals in tubes.

Let’s shift the conversation—from fluoride to food. From toothpaste to truth.

Dr E V Rapiti

November 16 2025

Cape Town

www.drrapiti.com

robertrapiti@gmail.com

drrapiti@drrapiti.com