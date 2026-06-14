Constellations — A Brilliant, Soul‑Stirring Play About Love, Loss and the Choices We Make

A review by Dr EV Rapiti — June 14, 2026

Nick Payne’s brilliant play Constellations, directed with finesse by Jay Pather and superbly performed by Mark Elderkin and Mwenya Kwabe, is 90 minutes of sheer delight. It is currently running at the Baxter Theatre until June 21.The story follows two characters — Mark as a gentle, grounded beekeeper and Mwenya as a brilliant quantum physicist — as they navigate the many possible versions of their relationship.

Payne’s script uses the idea of the multiverse to explore how couples vary in the way they deal with the ordinary and extraordinary events that shape a life together: how they meet, fall in love, marry, drift apart, betray each other, reconcile, and ultimately confront the devastating reality of an incurable cancer diagnosis.

What makes this production exceptional is how truthfully it captures the emotional spectrum of real relationships. The play contrasts couples who respond to infidelity or impending loss with anger, chaos, and despair, against those who face the same storms with calm acceptance, maturity, and grace.

It is a mirror held up to the audience — a reminder that while we cannot control life’s events, we can choose how we respond to them.

I would highly recommend that couples see this show. You will leave with a deeper understanding of how you deal with the challenges in your own life — and how you should deal with them.

Couples must learn to listen and reflect before jumping to conclusions and making hasty decisions that they will regret later.

It is a masterclass in responding rather than reacting, in choosing presence over panic, and in embracing life on life’s terms.

A well‑deserved five stars.

Dr EV Rapiti

Cape Town

June 14, 2026