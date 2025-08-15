Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naven's avatar
Naven
2d

Perfectly said Doc . This NWO has infiltrated our so called government thru the Dept of education with their donations and hence captured the Dept of Education... thank you for all you do Sir

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
2d

Very well written.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Ev RAPITI
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture