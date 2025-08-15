---

🛡️ Compulsory vaccination for School Entry: A Physician’s Ethical and Constitutional Rebuttal

By Dr. E. V. Rapiti, Family Physician, Cape Town

August 15, 2025

Dr E V Rapiti

MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEP, MBA

17 CINDERELLA CRESCENT, Eastrige Mitchells Plain, Cape Town,7785

robertrapiti@gmail.com

15th August, 2025

The Director-General

Department of Basic Education

Private Bag X895

Pretoria, 0001

South Africa

Dear Director-General,

**Re: Ethical and Constitutional Concerns Regarding Compulsory Vaccination for School Entry**

I write to you as a family physician with over four decades of clinical experience, and as a committed advocate for ethical medicine and constitutional fidelity. I am deeply concerned about the Department’s policy mandating vaccination as a prerequisite for school entry.

Below this letter is a comprehensive essay that outlines the ethical, scientific, and constitutional implications of compulsory vaccination. It draws on peer-reviewed literature, historical precedent, and the foundational rights enshrined in our Constitution—particularly the rights to bodily integrity, informed consent, and access to education.

My submission is not a rejection of science, but a principled call for transparency, accountability, and respect for parental autonomy. I urge the Department to reconsider its stance and engage in open dialogue with medical professionals who prioritize patient welfare above institutional mandates.

I would welcome the opportunity to discuss these concerns further and contribute to a more ethically sound and constitutionally aligned public health policy.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. E. V. Rapiti

MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEP Asthma Diploma, MBA (Health Policy)

I am not an “anti-vaxxer.” I reject that label entirely. My position arises from a moral and ethical obligation to my patients, especially the children and families who trust me with their health and their futures. As a family physician with decades of clinical experience, I have witnessed firsthand the benefits and harms of medical interventions—including vaccines. I believe in informed consent, individualized care, and the constitutional rights that protect both.

The Education Department’s proposal to make vaccination compulsory for school entry is not just a policy misstep—it is a violation of medical ethics, parental autonomy, and constitutional law. It also ignores the growing global debate about the safety, efficacy, and necessity of many vaccines—especially in light of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) recent decision to re-evaluate the entire childhood vaccine schedule.

We are not in a settled scientific era. We are in the midst of a raging debate—one that demands humility, transparency, and respect for dissenting voices.

The growing curiosity about vaccine safety and efficacy, the conflicts of interest among experts, the financial motives of vaccine manufacturers, the long-standing and bizarre indemnity granted to these corporations, and the failure of regulatory authorities to rely on anything beyond the manufacturers’ own biased studies have aroused widespread concern—among the public and among a growing number of critical-thinking doctors. This scepticism was ignited by the misinformation surrounding the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine, the complete silence by government advisors on its serious side effects, and the censorship and gaslighting of highly qualified, ethical, and non-conflicted scientists, virologists, and researchers who opposed the COVID narrative with solid and irrefutable evidence. Instead of engaging in robust scientific debate, these conflicted advisors resorted to asinine refrains like “anti-vaxxer” and “conspiracy theorist”—terms used not to defend science, but to suppress it.

💉 Vaccines Are Not Sacred: A Case-by-Case Analysis

Polio: Environmental Triumph, Not Just Immunization

Polio was eradicated in the U.S. by the early 1960s, even though only two-thirds of the population had been vaccinated. The real heroes were sanitation, clean water, and hygiene—not the vaccine alone. Yet this truth is buried beneath a narrative that credits pharmaceutical intervention exclusively.

Moreover, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) has caused vaccine-derived outbreaks in under-immunized regions. In rare cases, the live virus mutates and causes paralysis. This paradox demands a more honest reckoning.

🧬 MMR: Neurodevelopmental Risks and Immune Timing

The MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) has been linked—anecdotally and clinically—to autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, and autoimmune phenomena. While large studies deny causality, they often ignore individual susceptibility, timing of immune activation, and adjuvant toxicity.

The vaccine bypasses mucosal immunity and enters systemic circulation. The immune system may take up to three weeks to respond, during which time the antigen can interact with vulnerable tissues. This mechanism may explain the regression observed by many clinicians and parents.

---

💉 DPT: Adjuvants and Autoimmune Concerns

The DPT vaccine (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) was originally formulated with whole-cell pertussis, which caused significant side effects. It was replaced with the acellular version (DTaP), which is safer but possibly less effective.

Both versions contain aluminum adjuvants, known to cross the blood-brain barrier and trigger neuroinflammation. Injected antigens can spread systemically before immune arrest, raising concerns about autoimmune activation, especially in infants.

---

Rheumatic Heart Disease: A Therapeutic Victory

The decline in rheumatic heart disease (RHD) in developing nations was not due to a vaccine—it was due to penicillin prophylaxis. Long-term intramuscular benzathine penicillin G, administered every 3–4 weeks, prevents recurrence and halts progression.

The American Heart Association now recommends oral penicillin for high-risk patients due to rare cardiac reactions to injectable forms. This underscores the power of targeted antibiotic therapy over speculative immunization campaigns.

---

🧫 Viruses vs. Bacteria: A Misplaced Fear

Contrary to popular belief, viruses are generally not harmful. It is the secondary bacterial infections—such as pneumonia or streptococcal complications—that pose real danger. In the 1940s, we had only sulfonamides. Today, we have a vast arsenal of broad-spectrum antibiotics that can prevent or treat these complications effectively.

This evolution in antimicrobial therapy calls into question the necessity of mass vaccination for self-limiting viral illnesses. It also highlights the importance of clinical discernment over blanket immunization policies.

🦠

COVID, an example where treating secondary complications yielded excellent results

During the COVID pandemic our practice achieved a 99.97% recovery rate by treating the ensuing pathology following COVID infection using safe, effective and inexpensive repurposed drugs.

Several other frontline doctors, Dr Chetty, the late Dr Jackie Stone, the late Dr Zelensky, all achieved almost 100% recovery but were never acknowledged for their success by the authorities and mainstream media.

📈 Autism, ADHD, and the Family Crisis

Over the past two decades, we have witnessed a staggering rise in autism and ADHD diagnoses—a trend that cannot be dismissed as improved detection alone. Families are grappling with the emotional, financial, and psychological toll of raising children with neurodevelopmental disorders that often emerge shortly after vaccination.

As a clinician, I have seen the heartbreak of parents who watched their children regress—losing speech, eye contact, and emotional responsiveness—within days or weeks of receiving vaccines. These families are often gaslit, dismissed, or labeled as “anti-science,” when in fact they are desperate for answers and deserve compassion.

The burden on families is immense:

Therapies are expensive and often inaccessible Schools are ill-equipped to support neurodivergent learners Parents face stigma, isolation, and burnout.

Parents with children that end up with neurocognitive disorders have no life of their own. They are sleep deprived, seldom go out and if they venture out, they have to face the unwelcome curiosity of onlookers and the ugly teasing remarks of other children.

This crisis demands urgent investigation—not censorship. We must ask: What environmental, immunological, and pharmaceutical factors are contributing to this epidemic? And we must do so with open minds and open hearts.

🧪 Conflicted Experts and Pharmaceutical Influence

The Education Department’s policy relies heavily on the advice of virologists and epidemiologists, many of whom are deeply conflicted. Much of the research they cite is funded or conducted by pharmaceutical companies, whose primary obligation is to shareholders—not patients.

This conflict of interest undermines public trust and scientific integrity. Big Pharma should not be indemnified against adverse events. If manufacturers are shielded from liability, how can the public have confidence in their products? Accountability is the cornerstone of ethical medicine.

---

⚖️ Constitutional Rights and Ethical Medicine

Compulsory vaccination violates the South African Constitution, which guarantees the right to bodily integrity, freedom of conscience, and informed consent. It also infringes on the Bill of Rights, which protects the child’s best interests, access to education, and freedom from medical coercion.

The Education Department’s unilateral decision to override these protections is unlawful and ethically indefensible. It weaponizes access to education as leverage for medical compliance—an act that undermines both legal precedent and human dignity.

🧠 Dismissing RFK Jr. for Not Being a Doctor Is Puerile and Spurious

It has become fashionable among vaccine advocates to dismiss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on vaccines on the grounds that he is “not a doctor.” This argument is puerile and spurious. In the realm of law and ethics, truth is not the exclusive domain of medical professionals. Most medicolegal cases—including those involving vaccine injury, pharmaceutical fraud, and public health policy—are adjudicated by judges who are not medically trained, but who are logical thinkers capable of weighing evidence and applying constitutional principles.

This was evident in the recent case against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which scandalously referred to ivermectin as “horse medicine” in a viral tweet during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tweet read:



“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”



Three physicians sued the FDA for interfering with their ability to prescribe ivermectin. The case was initially dismissed, but a non-medically trained panel of judges in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the FDA had overstepped its authority, stating:



“Even tweet-sized doses of personalized medical advice are beyond the FDA’s statutory authority.”



The FDA was forced to delete the tweet, retire its consumer advisory, and settle the lawsuit. This case underscores a vital truth: medical authority does not grant immunity from ethical scrutiny or legal accountability.

JFK knows more about vaccines than most doctors - doctors only know schedules

To dismiss RFK Jr.’s concerns simply because he is not a physician is to ignore the substance of his critique—which includes the indemnification of vaccine manufacturers, the lack of long-term safety data, and the erosion of informed consent. These are not medical questions alone—they are ethical, legal, and societal questions that demand open debate.

---

Derogatory and arrogant attitude of credentialed advisors in South Africa

A disturbing trend has emerged within the virology and vaccine advocacy community especially in South Africa: the reflexive dismissal of dissenting but critical voices—especially those who question vaccine orthodoxy—as either unqualified or incapable of understanding the science. Ethical doctors like myself and my many ethical colleagues, who have spent decades in clinical practice, are routinely branded as naïve or anti-science for daring to apply critical thinking and constitutional reasoning to public health policy. This intellectual arrogance is not only unscientific—it is ludicrous and utterly disgusting.

Conclusion

In closing, I must express my profound concern—not only as a physician, but as a citizen and father—about the erosion of ethical medicine and constitutional rights under the guise of public health. The push for compulsory vaccination, especially in children, bypasses informed consent, silences legitimate scientific debate, and places blind trust in conflicted authorities. I do not oppose vaccines; I oppose coercion, censorship, and the abandonment of clinical vigilance. Until these issues are addressed with transparency, humility, and respect for individual autonomy, I will continue to speak out—for my patients, for our children, and for the integrity of medicine itself.

Equally troubling is my deep loss of trust in many of our academic leaders—those entrusted with guiding public understanding—who assured the nation that the COVID-19 vaccine was “safe and effective,” despite clear evidence to the contrary. Pfizer’s own contractual disclosures revealed that the company did not know the vaccine’s efficacy or long-term side effects and therefore demanded full indemnity against litigation. This critical detail was never transparently conveyed to the public. Instead, academics echoed a narrative that aligned more with political expediency than scientific integrity. Their failure to interrogate the data, disclose uncertainties, and uphold the principles of informed consent has left a lasting scar on the credibility of our institutions

This breach of trust demands more than quiet reflection—it demands accountability. Our academic institutions must be held to the highest standards of transparency, intellectual honesty, and ethical responsibility. Public health policy must never be shaped by conflicted experts or shielded corporations, but by open scientific debate and constitutional fidelity. I call on educators, researchers, and policymakers to confront the failures of the past, restore integrity to their platforms, and recommit to serving the public—not the narrative. Anything less is a betrayal of the very people they claim to protect.

This Mandate by the Education department Must Be Revoked as a matter of urgency

Until the scientific debate is settled—through transparent, independent, and peer-reviewed evidence—this mandate must be immediately revoked. The HHS’s decision to revisit the vaccine schedule is a tacit admission that the current model may be flawed. South Africa must follow suit—not by doubling down on mandates, but by opening space for critical dialogue, clinical nuance, and constitutional fidelity.

I urge my colleagues, educators, and policymakers to resist the temptation of narrative control. Let us return to principled medicine, where the patient—not the protocol—is at the center of care.

About the Author

Dr. E. V. Rapiti is a family physician, writer, and principled advocate for ethical medicine based in Cape Town, South Africa. With qualifications spanning general medicine, child health, mental health, asthma care, and health policy, he brings a multidisciplinary lens to clinical practice and public discourse.

Dr. Rapiti’s work challenges medical orthodoxy and narrative control, particularly where it compromises patient autonomy and constitutional rights. His recent writings address the ethical and legal implications of compulsory vaccination, the marginalization of dissenting voices in science, and the urgent need to restore public trust in academic and medical leadership.

He writes not to impress, but to inform—to uphold the dignity of patients, the integrity of medicine, and the constitutional principles that safeguard both.

People in support of my views may write to

the department of education

info@dbe.gov.za

to object to this requirement.