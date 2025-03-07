Read my thoughts on YourQuote app at https://www.yourquote.in/ellapen-rapiti-dvwjy/quotes/china-communist-merely-name-government-embraced-combination-cv4emt

Western media has been on a deliberate campaign to portray China as a dangerous country. The West has become so involved in wars and neglected its citizens to such an extent, that it has fallen far behind China in science and technology. China leads in the manufacture of consumer electronic goods, textiles, motor vehicles and now in AI with derpseek.

The rest of the world does not have the infrastructure, know-how and resources to catch up with China.

When Bill Clinton asked Steve Jobs to relocate from China to America, Jobs replied that the US just doesn't have the manpower with the technical skills of the Chinese for Apple to survive if it moved to America.

It's highly unlikely that Trump is going to succeed in enticing big giants like apple and Nike to return to the US by imposing high tarriffs on Chinese goods.

Trumps ideas sound great in paper but won't work in reality.

We must reject a government that takes care of the super rich at the expense of the poor. Most governments of the world have left their citizens in the cold.

Most governments, both in the global North and South, with exceptions like china, Singapore and Sahel regions have thrown their citizens under the bus.

Corrupt politicians and governments throughout the world have allowed for the creation of a minute number of oligarchs who control the world whilst the rest of the world's citizens are struggling to survive, regardless of their skills and training.

Health care systems are failing and unemployment is on the rise with the advent of AI.

The once happy middle class is on the brink of becoming totally destroyed, adding to the huge lower income population, whose only means of survival is through government grants or through illicit activities.

Our votes in democratic elections don't carry much weight if the politicians contesting the elections are in it to serve their own interests.

The entire world needs a type of government that cares for the wellbeing of all its citizens.

China has shown us how to do it. The world needs leaders like Ibrahim Traoré' of Burkina Faso to get us out of this state of permanent poverty and despair.