Modern day China has evolved from a totally communist country into a mix of the best of socialism combined with the best of capitalism.

In the last 30 years, from being one of the poorest countries, China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty.

Chinese citizens enjoy the best health care and are extremely safe with extremely low crime rates. Their public transport system is highly sophisticated and is the best in the world. It's free market system has produced several thousands of billionaires.

Unlike in the US, where oligarchs own and run the economy, in China small and middle class businesses operate alongside big businesses because the government in China protects small businessess.

Western media has been on a deliberate campaign to portray China as a dangerous country.

The West has become so involved in wars that it has neglected its citizens to such an extent that it has fallen far behind China in science and technology.

China leads in the manufacture of consumer electronic goods, textiles, motor vehicles and now in AI with derpseek.

The rest of the world does not have the infrastructure, know-how and resources to catch up with China.

When Bill Clinton once asked Steve Jobs to relocate from China to America, Steve Jobs replied that the US just doesn't have the manpower with the technical skills of the Chinese for Apple to survive if it moved to America.

It's highly unlikely that Trump is going to succeed in enticing big US economic giants like Apple and Nike to return to the US by imposing high tarriffs on Chinese goods.

Trump’s ideas sound great in paper but won't work in reality.

We must reject a government that takes care of the super rich at the expense of the poor. Most governments of the world have left their citizens in the cold.

Most governments, both in the global North and South, with exceptions like China, Singapore and countries in the Sahel region have thrown their citizens under the bus.

Corrupt politicians and governments throughout the world have allowed the creation of a minute number of oligarchs, who control the world whilst the rest of the world's citizens are struggling to survive, regardless of their skills and training.

Health care systems in these countries are failing and unemployment is on the rise with the advent of AI.

The once happy middle class is on the brink of becoming totally destroyed, adding to the huge lower income population, whose only means of survival is through government grants or through illicit activities.

Our votes in democratic elections don't carry much weight if the politicians contesting the elections are in it to serve their own interests. Most US politicians and politicians in other democratic countries work in the interests of rich business people. They are too busy lining their pockets to care about the people, who voted them into power.

The entire world needs a type of government that cares for the wellbeing of all its citizens.

China has shown us how to do it. We need leaders like Ibrahim Traoré' of Burkino Faso to get us out of our permanent state of poverty, corruption and despair.