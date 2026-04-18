Children with Autism Are Not the Problem — The System Is

Dr EV Rapiti — April 18, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Children with autism and autism spectrum disorders are wired differently.

They are not limited — they are simply taught in ways that often limit them.

Force them into environments that don’t understand them,

and frustration turns into defiance,

potential into disruption.

But place them where their needs are recognised,

where learning meets them at their level,

and something remarkable happens —

their intelligence shines,

their calm returns,

their true, pleasant nature emerges.

They do not need to be rushed, restrained, or reshaped.

They need to be understood.

Let them grow at their own pace —

and they will thrive.

A Child Misunderstood

Yesterday, a young couple, the grandmother, and their 3‑year‑old grandson came to see me.

They handed me a report from his Montessori school.

The teacher had highlighted everything negative about the child:

he was “disruptive”,

refused tasks,

didn’t communicate easily with other children,

and had poor fine motor skills.

The teacher — an elderly person — expelled him, saying she could not manage him and could not conduct her classes properly because of his behaviour.

The parents were devastated.

The report made their child look like a burden rather than a little boy trying to navigate a world not built for him.

But throughout the one‑hour consultation, I observed a very different child.

A pleasant, cute, intelligent 3‑year‑old who could not yet express himself verbally.

His grandmother, a teacher herself, interacted with him beautifully.

He knew the alphabet.

He could count.

He laughed with joy.

He was calm, playful, and happy.

I saw none of the behaviour described in the report.

It was clear:

the problem was not the child — it was the environment.

I reassured the parents that their son is bright, happy, and capable.

I referred him for a specialist assessment — not because I doubted my diagnosis, but because the system requires it for access to support and schooling.

There are no fancy tests for autism.

A doctor with good clinical skills and an understanding of ASD can make the diagnosis.

But the medical hierarchy often refuses to recognise frontline doctors’ assessments.

By the end of the session, hope returned to the faces of the parents and grandmother.

Their little boy left smiling.

The Burden Parents Carry

Parents of children with special needs carry an enormous burden.

They sleep less.

They worry more.

They face judgement instead of support.

Schools that cater for special needs are scarce and often unaffordable.

Educational authorities devote little attention to these children.

Families are left to struggle alone.

This is cruel.

This is unacceptable.

Both parents of this child work full‑time.

Their load is heavy.

Yet they persevere.

I admire them deeply.

The Autism Pandemic

The rate of autism in the US has risen from 1 in 10 000 in the 1980s to 1 in 22 today.

This is a pandemic.

Many possible causes have been proposed.

One of them is the extremely high number of vaccines given to children in the US — up to 70 doses by age 18.

Vaccine lobbyists, backed by Big Pharma, refuse to acknowledge any correlation between vaccines and rising autism rates.

Anyone who raises the question is labelled an “anti‑vaxxer”.

We cannot accept this bigoted and parochial approach to children’s health.

Countries with high childhood vaccine schedules — the US, UK, and others — are witnessing alarming rises in autism.

Governments and health authorities are turning a blind eye.

Even the so‑called vigilant WHO has done nothing to investigate for the cause in this huge spike in incidence of autism.

Not a single vaccine has been properly tested using placebo‑controlled trials.

Dr Stanley Plotkin, the “godfather of vaccines”, admitted under oath that there are no studies proving vaccines do not cause autism.

The American Institute of Medicine confirmed this when they were commissioned to investigate the issue.

In the absence of clear-cut studies proving whether vaccines do or do not cause autism, vaccines should be a choice.

The Human Cost

I deal with children with autism regularly.

I feel helpless.

I do not know where to send them.

I see the strain on the faces of parents who hardly sleep.

They do not have a life.

Families and relatives reject them rather than support them.

If we do not investigate the cause of the explosion in autism rates, our economies will be crippled by caring for children who cannot care for themselves.

I am pleased that the American Academy of Pediatrics is being taken to court for recommending the CDC childhood vaccine schedule as “safe and effective” without proper trials.

This is not science.

Dr EV Rapiti

Family Physician

April 18, 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Dr Rapiti is a family physician, with over four decades of experience. He has a keen interest in children’s mental and physical health. He is a strong advocate of proper evidence based medicine when it comes to vaccines and the use of medications.