Cape Town’s Policy of Overcrowding Will Be a Disaster: A Frontline Warning from Mitchells Plain By Dr. E. V. Rapiti – August 23, 2025

Introduction: A Doctor on the Frontline

As a family physician who has served the people of the Cape Flats and surrounding areas for over four decades, I have witnessed firsthand the crushing weight of overcrowding, poverty, and violence. I have treated the physical and psychological trauma of gang violence, gender-based abuse, drug addiction, and extreme poverty. These are not abstract problems—they are lived realities on the streets, in clinics, and in homes. Overcrowding has long turned dignity into desperation, and Cape Town’s latest housing policy threatens to push this fragile reality into irreversible chaos.

Daily Reality in the Cape Flats

Not a day passes without treating a child on drugs, a woman sexually abused on her way to work, or men mugged and robbed of their fares and phones in overcrowded taxis and buses. Travelling in buses and reckless taxis is a daily nightmare. Children are not safe unless accompanied by an adult.

Gangsterism has spiralled out of control.

Rival killings are ongoing. Teens drop out of school, get hooked on drugs, are inducted into gangs, and terrorise families and communities with unbridled violence. Small entrepreneurs—running salons, food outlets, house shops, or selling on the street—must pay huge protection fees to survive, right under the noses of law enforcement and fat-cat ward councillors.

Drug addiction is rife in local schools.

At a recent address to Grade 10 and 11 learners, I discovered many were using highly addictive benzodiazepines, freely available on the streets for as little as R5 a pill. Teachers struggle to cope with disruptive, unruly behaviour. One frail Grade 5 teacher was assaulted by a learner; the principal told her simply to cope, and the mother defended the child.

Law enforcement agencies are stretched to the limit.

Magistrates hand repeat offenders light sentences, allowing them to continue terrorising communities. Many policemen and women have expressed their frustration at trying to protect residents under these conditions.

The Housing Policy: Overcrowding Disaster

The Democratic Alliance’s proposal to allow property owners in the Cape Flats to build rental housing for up to 12 families per plot is not just ill-conceived—it is structurally racist, ethically bankrupt, and headed for disaster. It targets communities already suffocating under density, poverty, and violence, while shielding predominantly affluent suburbs from disruption. This is not housing reform—it is spatial apartheid repackaged as progress.

Family feuds and violence amongst tenants

Struggling homeowners may jump at the opportunity to become income-earning landlords, with no knowledge of tenants’ human rights. Estate agents will profit from leasing these properties without concern for the long-term consequences of gross overcrowding. The city lacks the infrastructure and resources to cope with these demands. Law enforcement, judiciary, health, and essential services are collapsing under the strain.

If implemented, this policy will leave tenants at the mercy of existing residents, creating tremendous infighting. Violence between family members and tenants will erupt. Overcrowding will worsen unemployment, crime, and social instability. Cape Town will be pushed toward becoming an ungovernable gangster’s paradise, with governance and law enforcement overwhelmed.

Squatters and Informal Settlements in Cape Town

Squatters and Informal Settlements Cape Town’s informal dwelling sector has expanded to roughly 2 million people living in overcrowded squatter camps. Most arrive from the failed and bankrupt Eastern Cape. The city’s inability to manage these informal settlements compounds the crisis.

BEE and Exclusion of minorities

The ANC’s recent BEE policy has excluded large numbers of Coloured and Muslim populations from the job market—even though these very communities built Cape Town into the rich, vibrant, and beautiful city it is today. Combined with the disastrous housing policy, this exclusion threatens long-term economic and social collapse.

Support for Entrepreneurs and informaltraders

Small business owners are starved of support while developers and corporate entities exploit prime land. Developers build matchbox houses for huge profits, while small entrepreneurs struggle to survive. Reviving industries like textiles, leather, and motor vehicles, and supporting small businesses alongside large companies, is essential for economic self-determination.



Possibility of Independence

Given the repeated mismanagement and exclusion, one must ask whether the Cape could function as an independent country like Namibia, Lesotho, or Botswana. People in the Cape are tired of surviving on grants, handouts, and exploitative corporate jobs. They want to be part of the economy, run their own businesses, and architect their own future. The region has the talent and resources to operate independently if systemic neglect is addressed.

Moral and Ethical Imperative

This policy is not a technical misstep—it is a moral failure. It violates the constitutional promise of dignity, equality, and safety. It treats poor, Black, and Coloured communities as dumping grounds for systemic neglect and ignores decades of trauma from forced displacement. Cape Town cannot remain

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

August 23, 2025

Dr Rapiti has worked in the poor suburb of Mitchells Plain with a population of 1.5 million people for over four decades. He has written this article based on his long years of experience and warns about the dangers of the proposed housing policy that will destroy the suburb completely.

