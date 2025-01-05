Read the excellent article written by Dr Jessica Rose on the outstanding work done by a group of high school school students/budding scientists from Centerville high school, who demonstrated indisputable evidence that Moderna’a and Pfizer's biiosimilar COVID products had replicable eColi DNA particles.

The students were supported by three FDA scientists and their outstanding paper with its damning evidence will be published in an accredited journal for young budding scientists. The findings were submitted on 28/12/2024.

The findings and their methods puts to shame. the big pharma funded labs with far more training and sophisticated, costly technology for not making this discovery in the interest of billions of people, who already received these jabs that were heavily contaminated with eColi DNA.

The findings strongly support the findings of Dr Kervin McKervin who made the startling discovery that the COVID vials contained unacceptably high eColi plasmid DNA in the early part of 2024.

What is so shocking is that none of the health regulatory bodies, (TGA, FDA, SAPHRA, CDC, NIH) bothered to comment on these findings let alone express their outrage at these findings.

While it was highly admiralable that three FDA scientists supported these high school children in their research, it is highly disappointing to note that they did not treat these findings important enough to present it to the entire FDA board and the reprehensible head,, Prof Peter Marks. Were they afraid of losing their jobs or being shut down is the big question?

Now that the students findings are known, they will be forced to answer to the citizens of the world and the entire medical community for their silence on a crucial matter that deals with public health and safety.

Not surprisingly but shockingly, the defunct and captured TGA had the shameless gall to dismiss this vital information about these jabs as misinformation.

A concern for everyone is the effects that these contaminated jabs would have on the off-springs of individuals who innocently took these jabs if the eColi DNA gets incorporated into the DNA of these individuals.

If in the next five or ten years we witness the birth of millions of deformed infants without a plausible explanation, society and governments all over the world would be terribly remiss for not holding big pharma, academics and the regulatory authorities for not holding them responsible for one of the greatest crimes in human history.