Big corporates slowly destroyed the middle class by shutting down their businesses. An example is how supermarkets and dischem stores destroyed independent pharmacies and turned them into slaves. The consumer suffered because these big stores pushed up their prices because they had no competition. The bad policies during COVID shut down millions of small businesses. This was a deliberate attempt to pave the way for big businesses to have a monopoly. Almost 10% of the world's population owns almost 60% of the world's wealth. What we need is a completely new system of government. America has a $33 trillion deficit, yet it calls itself a superpower. Governments that fail to look after its citizens interests are not fit to govern.