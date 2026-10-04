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Andrew_D
Oct 4

A good number of the symptoms you describe have been present in my everyday life for over a year now. I’ve been to specialists in cardiology and pulmonary with no causes found yet.

The pulmonologist sent me for a sleep study and, upon review of the results, sent me for a more detailed sleep study. He believes it may be sleep apnea. I hope to have an answer soon.

I’m also seeing a therapist as my GP and my wife believe that this may be caused by unresolved grief over the loss of 2 sons in the past 8 years.

Now you’ve given me another path to travel if the pulmonologist and the therapist provide no relief. I’ll have to read up on Rhinitis!

Have a great and blessed day!

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Chinese Doc
Oct 5

When the nose is neglected, far more than the nose suffers’ is the ultimate bottom line! The cascade from nocturnal nasal obstruction to fragmented sleep, daytime fatigue, and neuroendocrine burnout is heavily underappreciated in primary care. Thank you for validating the profound systemic toll of untreated rhinitis!

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