Beyond the Runny Nose

How Untreated Rhinitis Affects Sleep, Performance, Mood and Quality of Life

Fifty Years of Clinical Lessons from the Front Line

Dr E. V. Rapiti MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEP Asthma Diploma, MBA

Author’s Note

This article combines established medical evidence with clinical observations accumulated during fifty years of family practice. References are provided where evidence exists. Some observations discussed arise from repeated clinical encounters and represent clinical hypotheses that may warrant further prospective research.

I make no apology for sharing observations that challenge conventional thinking. Every major advance in medicine began with a clinician noticing a pattern that others had overlooked.

Introduction

For many doctors, allergic rhinitis is regarded as a minor nuisance. Patients complain of a blocked nose, sneezing and post-nasal drip. A decongestant is prescribed, symptoms improve temporarily, and the consultation moves on.

After fifty years in practice, I have come to believe that this view is profoundly mistaken.

In my experience, inadequately diagnosed and inadequately treated rhinitis can affect far more than the nose. It can influence sleep, concentration, work performance, sporting ability, mood, middle-ear function and overall quality of life.

The runny nose is often the least important symptom.

The real consequences are frequently hidden in plain sight.

The Patient Who Thinks the Problem Is Wax

One of the most common complaints among patients with severe rhinitis is a sensation of blocked ears.

Patients frequently describe:

•hearing an echo when they speak •pressure in the ears •fullness in the ears •dizziness •imbalance •hearing themselves inside their heads

Many present requesting syringing because they are convinced wax is blocking the ear canal.

Yet examination often reveals perfectly normal ear canals.

The true problem frequently lies in the Eustachian tube.

Inflammation and mucus accumulation around the nasal passages and nasopharynx can affect pressure equalisation within the middle ear. This produces symptoms that patients often mistake for wax-related hearing impairment.

Current ENT literature recognises allergic rhinitis and nasal inflammation as important contributors to Eustachian tube dysfunction. [citation]

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The Great Decongestant Mistake

One of my greatest concerns is the continued over-reliance on nasal decongestants.

Decongestants work by constricting blood vessels.

They do not adequately address the underlying inflammatory process responsible for most allergic rhinitis.

Patients obtain temporary relief and understandably conclude that the medication is helping.

Unfortunately, when the effect wears off, congestion frequently returns.

Repeated use may eventually result in rebound congestion and rhinitis medicamentosa, a phenomenon that is well recognised in the medical literature. [citation]

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In my experience, many patients become trapped in a cycle:

Blocked nose. Decongestant. Temporary improvement. Rebound congestion. Repeat medication

The disease continues while the symptom is temporarily suppressed.

What concerns me further is that many patients are never properly educated regarding the difference between symptom relief and treatment of the underlying disease.

Why Are So Many Patients Tired?

This question has fascinated me for years.

Many patients with severe rhinitis complain of:

•tiredness •poor concentration •irritability •reduced productivity •inability to focus •excessive daytime sleepiness

They often do not complain primarily of their nose.

Instead they tell me:

“Doctor, I just cannot function.”

Many wake up feeling exhausted despite spending eight hours in bed.

My clinical impression is that severe nasal obstruction contributes significantly to poor-quality sleep.

Patients become chronic mouth breathers.

They snore.

Many appear to experience fragmented sleep and symptoms suggestive of sleep-disordered breathing.

The association between allergic rhinitis, impaired sleep quality, daytime sleepiness and sleep-disordered breathing is increasingly recognised in medical literature. [citation]

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However, I suspect the true burden remains substantially underestimated.

The Sore Throat That Isn’t an Infection

Over the years I have encountered countless patients who have received repeated courses of antibiotics for persistent sore throats.

Yet many have no convincing evidence of ongoing infection.

What they do have is severe nocturnal nasal obstruction.

Unable to breathe through their noses, they sleep with their mouths open and breathe dry, unfiltered air for several hours.

The result is a dry, painful throat.

In many cases, the problem may be mechanical and inflammatory rather than infective.

This possibility is frequently overlooked.

As a result, patients receive repeated antibiotics while the underlying cause remains untreated.

The Forgotten Connection Between Rhinitis and Asthma

The nose and lungs are not separate structures. They are part of the same airway.

This concept is now widely recognised by modern respiratory medicine. [citation]

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Over many years I have repeatedly observed that patients with severe rhinitis frequently have asthma or airway hyper-reactivity that has never been investigated.

Many do not wheeze.

Instead they complain of: •reduced exercise tolerance •early morning cough •breathlessness during sport •poor stamina •seasonal deterioration

The diagnosis is often missed because clinicians are waiting to hear wheezing.

The lungs, however, often tell a more subtle story.

In my experience, every patient with significant allergic rhinitis deserves a thoughtful assessment for associated lower-airway disease.

The Athlete with “Poor Fitness”

This is one of the most under-recognised consequences of allergic rhinitis.

Children and adults involved in soccer, rugby, athletics, cycling and endurance sports often experience deterioration during pollen season.

Performance drops. Recovery worsens. Exercise tolerance declines. Many assume they are becoming unfit. Some are told they simply need to train harder.

Yet in my experience, many improve dramatically once their upper-airway inflammation and associated asthma are properly recognised and treated.

I believe this area deserves considerably more research.

We spend enormous resources studying elite athletic performance while paying remarkably little attention to common conditions that may significantly impair it.

The Forgotten Role of Adenoids

Another recurring observation has been the importance of adenoidal enlargement.

Children with enlarged adenoids often present with:

•mouth breathing •snoring •daytime fatigue •recurrent ear problems •persistent nasal obstruction •impaired school performance

Appropriate investigation and treatment can result in substantial improvement.

In my practice, adenoidal disease has often been an overlooked contributor to chronic upper-airway dysfunction.

Depression, Irritability and Reduced Quality of Life

I have long suspected that the psychological burden of untreated rhinitis is underestimated.

People become frustrated when they cannot perform at work. They become discouraged when they cannot participate fully in sport. They become irritable when they are constantly tired. They lose confidence when they struggle to function at a level they know they are capable of achieving.

Many patients have shared with me how dramatically their lives changed once their symptoms were properly controlled.

The relationship between rhinitis, sleep quality, mood and productivity deserves far more attention than it currently receives.

What Patients Teach Us

The greatest lessons of my career have not come from textbooks.

They have come from patients.

Patients who return and say:

“Doctor, I can finally sleep.” “I no longer feel exhausted all day.” “My work performance has improved.” “My sporting performance is better than it has been for years.” “I don’t need constant antibiotics anymore.”

Academics may dismiss such observations as anecdotal.

After hearing the same story repeatedly over decades, I am less inclined to accept the opinions of academics.

Clinical observation remains one of medicine’s most valuable tools.

Every major discovery starts with someone noticing a pattern.

Some Questions We Should Be Asking

After fifty years of treating rhinitis and asthma, I believe several questions deserve greater attention:

•How much workplace underperformance is related to untreated rhinitis? •How much daytime fatigue is driven by sleep disruption secondary to nasal obstruction? •How many patients treated repeatedly with antibiotics actually have untreated upper-airway inflammation? •How many athletes experience unnecessary reductions in performance because seasonal rhinitis remains poorly controlled? •Why do some patients respond dramatically to one intranasal steroid preparation while obtaining little benefit from another? •How much mood disturbance and irritability is secondary to chronic sleep disruption caused by upper-airway disease?

Some of these questions are supported by existing evidence.

Others remain hypotheses arising from decades of clinical observation.

All deserve further investigation.

Final Thoughts

Medicine advances through observation as well as experimentation.

Consensus medicine stifles critical thinking. It the greatest bugbear to innovation and questioning conventional teaching.

Every meaningful hypothesis begins with a clinician noticing a recurring pattern.

Over fifty years in practice, I have come to believe that allergic rhinitis is one of the most underestimated conditions encountered in primary care.

The blocked nose is merely the visible part of the problem.

Beneath it may lie disturbed sleep, impaired concentration, reduced productivity, diminished sporting performance, Eustachian tube dysfunction, chronic cough, unnecessary antibiotic use and unrecognised asthma.

Some of these observations are supported by established evidence.

Others remain clinical questions that deserve further exploration.

My obligation has always been to my patients, and the greatest lessons of my career have come from listening carefully to what they tell me after treatment rather than simply what textbooks predict beforehand.

The simple lesson they have taught me is this:

When the nose is neglected, far more than the nose suffers.

Selected References

1.BSACI Guideline for the Diagnosis and Management of Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis. Topical nasal corticosteroids remain the treatment of choice for moderate to severe allergic rhinitis. [citation]

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2.Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) Guidelines. Recognition of the strong association between allergic rhinitis and asthma. [citation]

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3.Rhinitis Medicamentosa, StatPearls. Review of rebound congestion associated with prolonged decongestant use. [citation]

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4.MHRA Drug Safety Update. Risks of rebound congestion and tachyphylaxis from xylometazoline and oxymetazoline. [citation]

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5.The Association Between Allergic Rhinitis and Sleep, systematic review and meta-analysis. Demonstrates an association between allergic rhinitis, sleep disturbance and daytime dysfunction. [citation]

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6.Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. Recognition of allergic rhinitis and upper-airway inflammation as causes of Eustachian tube dysfunction. [citation]

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About the Author

Dr E. V. Rapiti MBBS, FCFP, DCH, DMH, NAEP Asthma Diploma, MBA is a Family Physician with more than fifty years of clinical experience. His special interests include asthma, allergic rhinitis, child health, mental health, addiction medicine and holistic patient care. He writes on medicine, patient advocacy and lessons learnt from decades of frontline clinical practice.