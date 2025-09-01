Primary Menu Email New York Post

112 Karol Markowicz is the host of the “Karol Markowicz Show” and “Normally” podcasts wrote this excellent opinion piece that appeared in April, 2025 in the NY POST She did an outstanding job exposing the lies, propaganda, corruption and gaslighting that prevailed during the entire COVID pandemic. What is so amazing is that the NY POST along with a number of MSM media and journalists were guilty of supporting the false narrative. MSM on the whole has lost all credibility in the eyes of the public.

Karol is right when she argues that those guilty of deliberately harming society must be held accountable for their wrong doing. These harms were not mistakes but a deliberate and open attempt to destroy society, the economy, trust in the medical profession and all the values like truth, freedom of speech and freedom of choice.

Please read this very interesting article to learn how society was misled by the most trusted organisations and governments in the world, including our own government. While billions around the world are paying a heavy price for the the lies about COVID and the vaccines those guilty of spreading these lies are getting away without being held accountable or being punished. Every doctor, official who promoted these vaccines as safe and effective should be severely punished if they are not willing to admit that they were wrong.

Kids in some city schools are still eating lunch outdoors each day due to social distancing rules despite plunging temperatures and steamed parents. Kids in some city schools are still eating lunch outdoors each day due to social distancing rules despite plunging temperatures and steamed parents. Daniel McKnight Five years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores and forced us into our homes, we’re in the midst of a strange sort of denialism.

You may remember schools being shuttered, small businesses being destroyed, and small children developing speech impediments because they were unnecessarily forced to wear masks. I certainly do.

But now it turns out no one supported any of that, and none of it was anybody’s fault.

It’s not just Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, who’s been popping up every few weeks to lie that she super-duper, really and truly wanted schools open in 2020 and 2021, despite actually being the villain who kept the poorest kids out of classrooms for years.

Kids in some city schools are still eating lunch outdoors each day due to social distancing rules despite plunging temperatures and steamed parents. City schools are still trying to readjust years after the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel McKnight Atlantic columnist Jonathan Chait and others have attempted it, too.

Now influential economist Tyler Cowen says we’re being too hard on the people who caused us so much needless pain and misery.

“A lot of people do not want to admit it,” he wrote this week in the Free Press, “but when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elites, by and large, actually got a lot right.”

Cowen weaves many unrelated pandemic measures together into a narrative that neatly absolves the elites of blame.

Yes, Operation Warp Speed produced a vaccine quickly — but no, most of the economic activity our businesses lost was not “going away in any case,” as he asser

Sure, he admits, “most states should have ended the lockdowns sooner” — then claims they “mattered less” than we all recall.

Kids’ education suffered irreversible damage during COVID pandemic lockdowns – new book holds media, pols accountable Furthermore, he declares, “those restrictions on our liberty proved entirely temporary.”

Gaslighting at its finest.

When our family fled for Florida in January 2022, my children were still forced to mask between bites as they ate their lunches outside on the frozen ground at their New York City public schools.

New York and California have still not recovered from their long forced shutdowns. Their unemployment rates have remained stagnant since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, unemployment in Florida and Texas has declined. Turns out it’s not as easy as it looks to switch an economy off and then on again.

Cowen does admit, “Not reopening the schools was a big mistake and meant a lot of lost learning” — but insists, “plenty of elites protested at the time.”

Did they? When? And where were these elites “protesting,” exactly?

Some of them were in my direct messages on social media, saying they agreed with me on sending kids back to school but obviously couldn’t say so lest they be excommunicated from their liberal tribe.

And that, in fact, was the core problem of that era: Many of the “mistakes” made during COVID were actually just the shoring up of political alliances.

Toward the end of President Trump’s first term, groupthink on the left had become overwhelming, as virtue-signalers policed one another to make sure no one stepped out of line.

The COVID era collided with cancel culture and created a uniquely poisonous herd mentality.

In his new book “Abundance of Caution,” David Zweig lays out how one narrative developed to enforce the liberal line on COVID policies.

On June 29, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement to support reopening schools in the fall. The group “strongly advocate[d] that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.

But when conservatives cheered, the AAP realized that opening schools was becoming a Republican-coded ideal — and, to its horror, Trump started citing the AAP statement to push local political officials into following its recommendation.

Randi Weingarten Randi Weingarten lies, lies and lies again about closing schools during COVID Just two weeks later, on July 10, the AAP issued a coded about-face: “Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics.”

That statement was joined by three powerful special-interest groups that don’t normally act in concert with the AAP — Weingarten’s AFT, the National Education Association, and the School Superintendents Association

It was clear the unions had gotten the pediatricians’ collective ear. And of course, the new missive pushed for more federal funding for schools.

Anthony Fauci, too, politicized school openings, flip-flopping on the issue before ultimately, in February 2021, settling on an argument that then-President Joe Biden’s boondoggle spending plan would have to pass Congress before kids could go back to class.

By then, of course, schools had been safely operating for months in red states.

So which elites, exactly, were right in all this?

All of us, of course, were operating in the dark when the pandemic first hit. We didn’t know a lot, and the fear was very real.

But some of us adjusted to new information as it became available — and didn’t put politics first.

No one is waiting for the left to take responsibility for their devastating COVID actions. But the ongoing history rewrite cannot go on unchecked.

Mistakes were made, yes — and the people who made them should get no pass.

Karol Markowicz is the host of the “Karol Markowicz Show” and “Normally” podcasts.

Sadly, many people believe that 'experts' know best and support unrestrained authority at the Executive branch to both determine and handle "emergencies." I argued (to no avail) that legislatures needed to weigh in with factual findings, b...

My nephew was 55. He held out as long as he could but his employer demanded that he take the Covid vaccine or lose his job. I know he was thinking about how close he was to retirement and how difficult it would be to start over somewhere...

One thing is for sure, those of us who went through this (not including young kids) will NEVER fall in line again like many of us did with Covid.

