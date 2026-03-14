America’s Superpower Delusion: Why the World Can No Longer Tolerate Predatory Power

By Dr E.V. Rapiti

14 March 2026

www.drrapiti.com

Introduction

The world has entered a period of profound turmoil. Wars are escalating, economies are collapsing, and global institutions that once promised stability are losing credibility. Ordinary people feel the tremors of decisions made in distant capitals, while powerful nations act with increasing impunity.

The UN, the UN Security Council, and the ICC have all become toothless when superpowers unilaterally declare wars, impose sanctions, orchestrate regime changes, and decide who should lead sovereign nations.

America’s Pattern of Destabilisation

The US has been notorious for destabilising countries, overthrowing leaders, and fabricating threats to justify invasions. Civilian deaths are dismissed as unavoidable. The lives of people in other nations are treated with contempt.

They appear friendly to leaders only when they can extract wealth. They have long promoted themselves as champions of democracy while violating the very principles they claim to defend.

If any other nation committed the same violations, their leaders would face sanctions and ICC warrants. Yet the US remains untouchable.

Double Standards and Selective Justice

During the last BRICS summit in South Africa, strict instructions were issued to arrest Putin.

Why was no such order issued against Trump when he invaded Venezuela, arrested its president, and seized its oil?

Israel killed the religious leader of Iran with US support — yet no warrants were issued.

US advisors openly stated their intention to control Middle Eastern oil and even steal Iran’s oil as spoils of war. This is blatant theft.

Europe, despite Trump’s disdain for them, remained silent — and some even offered support.

The Myth of Benevolent Power

The US has mastered moral branding:

Every intervention is “humanitarian.”

Every invasion is “defending freedom.”

Every sanction is “justice.”

Yet the outcomes are:

Nations in ruins

Collapsed economies

Millions displaced

Regions destabilised for generations

International organisations have lost credibility through their double standards.

Sanctions: Modern Siege Warfare

Sanctions are economic blockades that punish ordinary citizens while leaving elites untouched. Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe have endured decades of strangulation simply for refusing to submit to Washington’s demands.

Sanctions destroy healthcare, food systems, and development. They are collective punishment — outlawed under international law — yet used with impunity.

No nation should have the power to starve another into submission.

Regime Change: Democracy at Gunpoint

From Chile to Iraq, Libya to Afghanistan, the pattern is clear:

If a government resists American interests, it becomes a target.

Coups, covert operations, proxy wars, invasions — the method varies, the outcome is the same: instability and suffering.

A nation that topples governments cannot claim to defend democracy.

Resource Extraction: Empire in Modern Clothing

Behind the rhetoric lies the real motive: resources.

Oil, minerals, trade routes, markets — these shape US foreign policy. Resource‑rich nations are often “liberated” by force or destabilised into dependency.

This is exploitation disguised as diplomacy.

Why the World No Longer Feels Safe

A superpower should stabilise the world. Instead, America has created a world where:

International law is selective

Sovereignty is conditional

Peace is fragile

Smaller nations live under threat

A New Global Ethic

For global peace, predatory superpower behaviour must end. The world needs:

Respect for sovereignty

Equal application of international law This is not a peaceful world order. It is an architecture of fear.

Cooperation, not coercion

Partnership, not plunder

A multipolar world

Humanity cannot endure another century of domination disguised as leadership.

The Moral Imperative

History will judge this era by the courage of those who challenged injustice. Nations are awakening. People are questioning old narratives.

America must confront the truth:

Power without accountability threatens global peace.

US interference has made it one of the most despised nations. Only the American people can force their government to change this image. I wish to express my gratitude to the many US professors, like Jeffrey Sachs, Richard Wolfe and Colonel McGregor for the courageously condemning Trump and his advisors for putting the world in this turmoil of imminent disaster.

For humanity’s future, we must respect sovereignty and uphold international law.

Dr E.V. Rapiti

12 March 2026

www.drrapiti.com