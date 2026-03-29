America’s Domination Through the Dollar and Weaponised Sanctions Must End to Liberate the World. Dr EV Rapiti March 29, 2026 Cape Town

For centuries, empires have risen and fallen on their ability to control other nations. The British Empire used gunboats, artillery, and military occupation to subjugate vast populations. Today, the United States has replaced the British Empire — not with armies, but with the dollar, the global financial system, and the weaponisation of sanctions.

The tools have changed.

The domination has not.

The Dollar: America’s Silent Empire

The U.S. dollar became the world’s reserve currency after World War II. What began as a financial convenience slowly transformed into a geopolitical weapon. By controlling the global financial plumbing — SWIFT, correspondent banking, the IMF, the World Bank, and the dollar‑clearing system — the United States gained the ability to reward obedience and punish defiance. The US imposed their will on the world by blatantly disobeying international laws and regulations with absolute impunity. If the UN had the means to exercise its power, the US would be sanctioned and outcast a long time ago.

The US’s stranglehold on the world’s economy by weaponising the dollar through unilateral, inhumane and unlawful sanctions has rendered the UN a hapless dog. The rest of the world was too afraid or too divided to challenge the US. Many of them became complicit in the US’s crime by looking the other way when innocent sovereign countries were invaded or choked with crippling sanctions by the US because they wanted to become independent or refused to toe the line on the US’s terms.

Any nation that dares to pursue an independent foreign policy risks being cut off from:

global trade

international banking

access to capital

essential imports

humanitarian goods

Entire populations can be starved, economies collapsed, and governments destabilised — all without a single shot being fired.

This is not diplomacy.

This is coercion.

This is economic warfare.

This is neo‑colonialism.

Sanctions: The New Form of Global Subjugation/Neo-colinisation

Unilateral U.S. sanctions have been repeatedly condemned by UN experts as:

illegal

extraterritorial

coercive

and harmful to civilians

Yet Washington continues to impose them with impunity.

Countries like Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, and Zimbabwe have endured decades of economic strangulation — not because they attacked the United States, but because they refused to submit to its political demands.

The British Empire used cannons.

The American Empire uses OFAC.

Both achieve the same outcome:

the subjugation of sovereign nations.

The U.S. Has Always Used Sanctions Selectively — When It Suits Its Interests

The United States presents sanctions as a moral tool, but history exposes a different reality. Washington has supported some of the world’s most brutal dictators when it served American interests — and punished nations that dared to reclaim their sovereignty.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Iran.

For decades, the U.S. openly supported the Shah of Iran, a dictator who:

sold Iran’s oil cheaply to British and American companies

enriched foreign corporations while impoverishing his own people

crushed opposition parties

ruled through fear, repression, and torture

The U.S. turned a blind eye to his brutality because he served Western economic interests.

This abuse did not rest well with the Iranian people.

The Shah’s repression ignited the Iranian Revolution — a national uprising to reclaim dignity, independence, and control over Iran’s natural resources.

When the new Iranian government took back its oil from British and American companies, Washington responded not with diplomacy, but with forty years of sanctions.

Iran’s “crime” was simple:

it reclaimed its own resources from foreign exploitation.

The U.S. punished Iran not for aggression, but for sovereignty.

Not for violence, but for independence.

Not for wrongdoing, but for refusing to be a client state.

This was an abuse of power — a major nation using its financial dominance to crush a sovereign state that dared to stand on its own feet. And the world, intimidated by American might, offered little support.

This history explains the deep anti‑U.S. sentiment in Iran. It was not born of ideology. It was born of betrayal.

The Myth of American Military Power: A Superpower That Could Not Subjugate a Single Nation

The United States is often described as the most powerful military force in the world. Its defence budget exceeds that of the next ten countries combined. Its global network of bases spans continents. Its arsenal is unmatched.

Yet despite this overwhelming military advantage, the United States has never succeeded in subjugating any nation through war.

Not once.

In every major conflict of the modern era, the pattern is the same:

Vietnam — trillions spent, millions killed, and the U.S. withdrew in defeat.

Iraq — a country destroyed, thousands of American lives lost, one million Iraquis killed and no lasting control achieved.

Afghanistan — twenty years of occupation, billions wasted, and the U.S. left in humiliation.

Somalia, Libya, Syria — interventions that left nations shattered but unconquered.

The U.S. military can destroy, but it cannot dominate.

It can invade, but it cannot control.

It can topple governments, but it cannot win the hearts of nations.

This is why Washington turned to the only tool that consistently delivered global obedience:

the dollar and the sanctions regime built around it.

Sanctions succeeded where military invasions failed.

This is why the U.S. clings so fiercely to dollar dominance. Without it, Washington loses the only mechanism that has ever allowed it to control the world.

No Nation Is Truly Free Under Dollar Domination

When one country can freeze your reserves, block your banks, and collapse your economy with a single executive order, sovereignty becomes an illusion. Nations may have flags, parliaments, and constitutions — but their economic lifelines remain under American control.

This is why the world is restless.

This is why the world is changing

The Global Revolt Against Dollar Hegemony Has Begun

Mark Carney — one of the few global leaders who truly understands the monetary system — has openly challenged the dollar’s supremacy. His call for a multipolar currency system is not ideological; it is a recognition that the current order is unstable, unjust, and dangerous.

Carney’s stance aligns with a broader global awakening:

China is building alternative payment systems.

Russia and Iran are linking their banking networks.

BRICS nations are trading in local currencies.

The EU is questioning the legality of U.S. extraterritorial sanctions.

Africa, Latin America, and Asia are seeking financial independence.

The world is no longer willing to live under a system where one nation can punish the rest at will.

Iran’s Defiance Has Inspired the Global South

Whether one agrees with Iran’s politics or not, its resilience is undeniable. Iran has survived:

40 years of sanctions

economic isolation

cyber warfare

military threats

political sabotage

Yet it remains sovereign, functional, and capable of defending itself.

Its ability to withstand pressure from powerful nations has become a symbol of resistance for countries tired of being bullied into submission.

The World Cannot Afford a Conflict That Threatens Global Energy and Human Survival

The failures of recent military campaigns against Iran have exposed a truth the world can no longer ignore: the global system is dangerously dependent on the stability of the Gulf, and far too vulnerable to unilateral decisions by powerful states.

The Middle East is the heart of the world’s energy supply. Any major conflict involving Iran and its neighbours would not remain regional. It would trigger a chain reaction capable of collapsing the global economy.

A large-scale attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure would force Iran to defend itself. In a region where critical oil and gas facilities sit within minutes of each other, retaliation would be unavoidable — and catastrophic.

If major Gulf energy facilities were destroyed, the world would face:

the worst energy crisis in modern history

a collapse of global shipping and aviation

the shutdown of manufacturing across continents

catastrophic shortages of fertiliser

mass crop failures

widespread hunger

The Gulf states rely heavily on desalination for drinking water. If those plants were incapacitated, millions would face immediate water scarcity. The humanitarian consequences would be unthinkable.

In short, the world as we know it would be pushed to the brink total extinction.

This is why the world must insist on strict adherence to international law. Military action without UN authorisation is illegal. Economic coercion that harms civilian populations is illegal. The global community has both the right and the responsibility to demand restraint, diplomacy, and lawful conduct from all states.

A New World Order Is Not Only Necessary — It Is Inevitable

The era of American financial domination is reaching its limits. The world is moving toward:

multipolarity

currency diversification

regional financial blocs

trade in local currencies

and the rejection of unilateral sanctions

This is not anti‑Americanism.

This is the natural evolution of a world seeking dignity, sovereignty, and fairness.

No nation should have the power to starve another.

No nation should control the world’s money.

No nation should dictate who others may trade with.

The liberation of the world begins with the end of dollar hegemony.

Conclusion: The Future Belongs to Sovereign Nations

For the first time in decades, powerful countries are standing up to the United States — not with weapons, but with financial independence, strategic alliances, and the courage to say no.

This is the beginning of a new era.

A world where nations trade freely.

A world where sovereignty is respected.

A world where no empire — military or financial — can dominate humanity.

The end of America’s dollar‑based hegemony is not a threat to global stability.

It is the path to global liberation.



About the Author

Dr. Ellapen V. Rapiti

Family Physician • Peace Advocate • Writer

www.drrapiti.com

From a young age, I stood firmly against the injustices of apartheid. I challenged that brutal system through relentless writing — articles, letters, and public commentary that condemned racial oppression and demanded equality.

Today, I continue that lifelong commitment to justice. I write assiduously as an advocate for democracy, peace, and human dignity, confronting modern forms of domination with the same moral conviction that guided me in my youth.

My work is dedicated to a world where sovereignty is respected, where nations are free from coercion, and where humanity is liberated from all forms of oppression — whether political, military, or economic