It is time for Africa to hit back at France, the neocolonist barbarians, who humiliated the Tanzanian president by treating her with total disrespect and indignity. She held her head and refused to attend the conference choosing to return to her country, where she is respected and honoured for her dignity. Her refusal to enter France has gone viral. The french have been destabilising Africa for generations and stealing their wealth with impunity. They have been supporting insurgents to remove patriotic African presidents and have replaced them with corrupt lackeys of the french government. These corrupt presidents allowed the French to siphon off Africa's wealth.

South Africa must lead the way and call for a boycott of France and report them to the ICJ for humiliating a president on racial grounds. We must stop these colonialists immediately to achieve our economic independence.