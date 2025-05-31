It is time for Africa to hit back at France, the neocolonist barbarians, who humiliated the Tanzanian president by treating her with total disrespect and indignity. She held her head and refused to attend the conference choosing to return to her country, where she is respected and honoured for her dignity. Her refusal to enter France has gone viral. The french have been destabilising Africa for generations and stealing their wealth with impunity. They have been supporting insurgents to remove patriotic African presidents and have replaced them with corrupt lackeys of the french government. These corrupt presidents allowed the French to siphon off Africa's wealth.
South Africa must lead the way and call for a boycott of France and report them to the ICJ for humiliating a president on racial grounds. We must stop these colonialists immediately to achieve our economic independence.
I need to reqd up on what happened. My overall impression is that the current regime in France does not do even a good job tqking care of the interests of the French people, which sparked a lot of protests over the last several years. They are globalists. They are also the ones that have been aggressively persecuting Dr. Didier Raoult and his colleagues with very intense nastiness and vitriol.
France just interfered with Romania’s elections to put in place a puppet President who will allow France to keep pillaging our resources and to keep treating us as if we are their colony. France has devastated Romania’s agriculture by importing crops into our country at a financial loss on their side until they put most of our farmers out of business. Then they raised their prices. They bribe our politicians. They want to use Romania for their endless proxy war with Ukraine. France has oppressed Romania for 35 years straight since communism fell.
These past six months, France has interfered illegally in Romanian elections, blocking the people’s choice from taking office and using the mass media to spread false propaganda against him as well as starting fake charges against him when they were not able to find any crime they could accuse him of. During these past six months, i have reflected a lot on the suffering of the African people and how Western Europeans colonized them and used them for their agenda, suppressing them.
The man France blocked from becoming President in Romania, Dr. Călin Georgescu, spent a lot of time on the African continent. He says Africa is the wealthiest continent on the planet, with the most natural resources, and that it has been kept poor by Western Europe/Western interests pillaging Africa’s resources and then putting puppet presidents in each African country to do the West’s agenda and keep Africans poor.