Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
May 31

I need to reqd up on what happened. My overall impression is that the current regime in France does not do even a good job tqking care of the interests of the French people, which sparked a lot of protests over the last several years. They are globalists. They are also the ones that have been aggressively persecuting Dr. Didier Raoult and his colleagues with very intense nastiness and vitriol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Manuela's avatar
Manuela
May 31Edited

France just interfered with Romania’s elections to put in place a puppet President who will allow France to keep pillaging our resources and to keep treating us as if we are their colony. France has devastated Romania’s agriculture by importing crops into our country at a financial loss on their side until they put most of our farmers out of business. Then they raised their prices. They bribe our politicians. They want to use Romania for their endless proxy war with Ukraine. France has oppressed Romania for 35 years straight since communism fell.

These past six months, France has interfered illegally in Romanian elections, blocking the people’s choice from taking office and using the mass media to spread false propaganda against him as well as starting fake charges against him when they were not able to find any crime they could accuse him of. During these past six months, i have reflected a lot on the suffering of the African people and how Western Europeans colonized them and used them for their agenda, suppressing them.

The man France blocked from becoming President in Romania, Dr. Călin Georgescu, spent a lot of time on the African continent. He says Africa is the wealthiest continent on the planet, with the most natural resources, and that it has been kept poor by Western Europe/Western interests pillaging Africa’s resources and then putting puppet presidents in each African country to do the West’s agenda and keep Africans poor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Ev RAPITI
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture