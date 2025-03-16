Yale university scientists produced an mRNA vaccine that could soon be administered to Humans using an aerosolised vaccine. The vaccine would be breathed in, instead of it being injected. Individuals may not be aware that they are being vaccinated, which is criminal.

This is as criminal as gain of function, which can make safe viruses highly virulent, and, therefore , must be totally outlawed as a serious criminal offence against society.

Any scientist that engages in any experiment to produce a drug or vaccine that can be administered without the consent of an individual is guilty of an absolute violation of a patient's constitutional rights as well as against the Nuremberg code. This is punishable as an act of treason against humanity.

Yale university's scientists successfully created an aerosolised vaccine that mice breathed and was found to have developed antibodies to the vaccine.

Based on the success that they had with mice, the scientists now want to test it on humans.

We already have enough information about the mRNA COVID vaccine, which should compel all regulatory authorities and governments to ban their use till they are fully tested for safety, efficacy and need.

Background on the COVID vaccine that should serve as a major warning

against their use.

Contrary to the widespread narrative by governments and their health regulatory authorities that the COVID vaccines were safe and effective and that they were vigorously tested, the COVID vaccines were:

Not properly and vigorously tested Given emergency approval on the erroneous claim by the world's medicine regulatory authorities, (FDA, CDC, NIH) government leaders, the WHO, and supported by main stream media outlets that COVID was a dangerous pathogen, for which there was no treatment. This narrative was propagated in the face of overwhelming evidence that there was a multitude of cheap, safe and effective repurposed drugs to cure and contain the spread of COVID, replete with a number of serious side effects that have either been caused by the vaccine or are correlated to them, that there were 1200 deaths, 1293 side effects, 43,000 side effects and 83% of the pregnant women, who took the vaccine took the vaccine and ended up with miscarriages, based on Pfizer data. Supposed to remain confined in the deltoid muscle for less than a week but studies have shown that the spike protein was traced in every organ of the body, with maximum concentrations in the overies and testes, explaining the high incidence of menstrual irregularities. They were correlated to myocarditis, heart attacks, neurological disorders, thrombotic events, blood dyscrasias, Found to be correlated with the sudden surge of Turbo cancers in healthy vaccinated individuals, were deviously and surreptitiously manufactured, using two processes. During the trial phase, involving about 220,000 subjects, PCR technology was used, but for mass vaccination, eColi were used to rapidly produce 8 billion doses of the vaccine by Pfizer, found to contain unacceptably high amounts of eColi DNA, which carried the risk of altering the DNA of the people injected. This in turn had the potential of affecting the DNA of their off-springs, Found to have high amounts of the highly carcinogenic SV40 virus, that spike was found to be present in the milk of lactating mothers and was transmitted to the foetus through the placenta of vaccinated mothers. It was estimated that prolonged beast feeding could result in the infant receiving almost ten times the recommended doses from the mother in the foetal stage and during the breast feeding period for the next six to nine months, strongly related to the incidence of excess mortality in highly vaccinated countries like Canada, US, Australia and Japan, the bivalent vaccine was only tested on 8 mice and in spite of all eight dying after being vaccinated, the FDA gave it an EUA approval for the omicron strain even though it was never a threat, The vaccines varied significantly in dose. There was no uniformity in the doses. 5% of the Pfizer vaccines accounted for almost 90% of the severe to fatal side effects of the vaccine. The vaccine rollout was not stopped after world renowned German pathologist, Dr Ernie Buchardt demonstrated via autopsy studies that the mRNA spike protein was responsible for over 90% of the sudden cardiac deaths in the 16 subjects, ranging in age from 20 years to over 70years, after they took the vaccine, The vaccines increased the risk of fatal heart attacks, sudden deaths in young adults males, who were double vaccinated or took the booster compared to the unvaccinated. Pfizer replaced the furin cleavage site with a pseudo uridine protein to extend the life of the vaccine. Pfizer did not establish for how long the vaccine would remain in the body, which was terribly reckless. The finding by Yale university that the mRNA vaccine was detected in the blood of a vaccinated individual 709 days, is far in excess of the time that is acceptable. This finding has led the scientists to suggest that, what was always referred to as long COVID, should actually be attributed to vaccine associated injuries. mRNA vaccine technology is not new

mRNA technology is not new.

It was first tried on 200 ferrets. This resulted in all 200 of them dying after they were given the vaccine.

mRNA technology was tried on children in Indonesia against dengue fever in the eighties and it was discovered that 40% of trial subjects died after they contracted the infection, whereas there were no deaths amongst the controls, presumably due to the ADE ( antibody development enhancement) in which the body fails to produce antibodies to protect the individual.

Why an aerosolised vaccine is unethical

Based on the Nuremberg code, the following requirements have to be met before any experimental drug is administered to an individual.

They include the following:

The person issuing the drug has to be fully aware about the drug's safety and efficacy, the vaccinator must ensure that he individual being offered the vaccine, fully understands everything about the product. The individual must be told what measures would be taken in the event of the side effect, the individual must be given the right to refuse to take the vaccine as his/her constitutional right to protect his/her bodily integrity the vaccinator must obtain a voluntary signed consent before administering an experimental vaccine or drug, the vaccinator must have full knowledge of the product and be fully equipped to deal with any side effects,

7. the vaccinator nor is any health authority allowed to coerce, threaten or incentivises an individual to take an experimental vaccine or drug,

8. The individual must be allowed the right to refuse any treatment if they feel unsure about it. If a vaccinator is found guilty of violating any of the Nuremberg codes would be prosecuted and charged for treason.

Hippocratic oath must be obeyed

Every healthcare professional has to be fully acquainted with the safety, side effects and efficacy of a drug/vaccine that they recommend,

It is the duty of every healthcare professional to ensure that his/her recommendations to his/her patients will do no harm

Doctors, who fail to inform their patients about the serious side effects of a drug before administering or recommending them will be held responsible for malfeasance.

Healthcare professionals are expected to keep up with the latest findings about the products they recommend or use. They cannot plead ignorance nor must they rely entirely on the advice of experts.

Healthcare professionals, who failed to inform their patients about the dangers of the COVID vaccine, will be held responsible for their actions in some countries.

In the case of an aerosolised vaccine:

there is no way that the vaccine will be confined to one individual; it could be passively given to individuals in close proximity of the individual that is receiving this vaccine any health agency or government could use this vaccine on a mass scale and completely violate all the requirements of the Nuremberg code. There is an inherent and inexcusable possibility that rogue regulatory authorities can be used by dictatorial governments to mass vaccinate their entire citizens for reasons other than to protect them his technique of vaccine delivery could be abused as a bioweapon

The world's citizens have paid dearly for taking the COVID vaccine because of misinformation about their safety and because they were denied the right not to take the vaccines by their employers.

The discovery by Yale's scientists has a far more potential to do unsuspecting serious bodily harm than the gain of function experiments did with the Corona virus because it could be so easily administered without individuals being aware ot it when it is sprayed.

This type of experiment should be outlawed immediately in the interest of society by the HHS and other regulatory health authorities.

After COVID, the world has learnt a lot about all the vaccines. There is an urgent need for proper retrospective RCT to be done on all vaccines to establish if the vaccines:

have contributed to a decline in mortality and morbidity or were there other factors like better health standards; nutrition, poor research and the advent of potent antimicrobials as well as our use of supplements like vit D and Zinc, have not been implicated in any way in the phenomenal increase of auto-immune diseases in children in the last century and were not implicated in the huge spike in autism from 1 in 10, 000 in the eighties to 1 in 30 in 2022 in the US are really meant for the wellbeing of society, and why are paediatricians and infectious disease specialists being given huge incentives to promote them? This must be outlawed.

Medical profession must be United

The entire medical and health care establishment is completely divided on the safety and efficacy of vaccines. The only way to unite them is to conduct independent proper research of all vaccines without big pharma's involvement. All vaccine manufacturers must be held accountable for their products in the interest of the public's safety.

Medical students must be taught about vaccines

A module should be included in the curriculum of every medical graduate to learn about virology and vaccines to equip them with adequate knowledge to give advice, to their clients that is well researched and backed by science. They should no longer rely on information given to them by drug representatives, the manufacturers or experts with heavy conflicts of interest.

Doctors must learn to teach themselves

Much of what I have learnt about vaccines and viruses was not taught to me in medical school. I made a concerted effort to learn as much as I could from a wide range of sources out of an abiding respect for the Nuremberg code, my Hippocratic oath and a conscience that my information is well researched and will be of benefit to my patients and members of the public that have consulted me.

COVID, as harsh as it has been, has been one of my most interesting experiences in my entire medical career. I was left terribly disheartened in my nativity to learn how dishonest many academics, editors of prestigious journals and mainstream journalists have been for the past fifty years . I was equally pleased to have become acquainted with several brilliant, ethical and caring doctors and scientists from all over the world via the many alternative media channels. These alternative channels have been my only source to learn from ethical academics who were deplatformed and even deregistered by MSM and our corrupt medical boards for speaking the truth.

I salute them for their bravery and sincerely hope that justice will be done and they will be given the recognition that they justly deserve.

Dr E V Rapiti

Cape Town

March 14, 2025

Dr Rapiti is a family physician for over 45 years. He has been practicing in the huge and low income suburb of Mitchells Plain, Cape. He had a 99.97% success rate treating COVID patients with repurposed drugs.

He is one one of the 16 international authors that contributed his experiences in the book,” Frontline doctor's experience using Ivermectin” on sale on Amazon.